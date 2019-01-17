Sodexo : selected for 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, recognizing commitment to advancing women in the workplace

January 17, 2019

Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life Services, announced that it is one of 230 companies selected for the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality.

Rohini Anand, Senior Vice President Corporate Responsibility and Global Chief Diversity Officer, Sodexo, said:'Our global gender balance strategy is a key driver in ensuring that both women and men have equal access to growth and opportunities in our workplace. Achieving gender equality drives our performance and is critical to reaching a Better Tomorrow for our employees, our clients and consumers, and the communities we serve. Under the leadership of our SoTogether advisory board, gender equality will help us attract talent, better understand consumers and empower women.'

Gender equality is a strategic imperative for Sodexo. With women making up 37% of Sodexo's Executive Committee and 54% of its Board of Directors, a powerful internal gender balance study and strong gender networks throughout the global organization, the group's commitment to gender equality is at the heart of its strategy and performance.

Sodexo's goal is that by 2025 women will represent at least 40 percent of its senior leadership staff. To ensure that all senior executives-both men and women-understand the value placed in reaching this goal, 10 percent of their annual bonus is impacted by their progress toward meeting it.

'We applaud Sodexo and the other 229 firms tracked by the index for their action to measure gender equality through the Bloomberg GEI framework,' said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. 'Sodexo's GEI inclusion is a strong indicator to its employees, investors and industry peers alike that it is leading by example to advance ongoing efforts for a truly inclusive workplace.'

To find out more about Diversity & Inclusion at Sodexo, please click on: Sodexo.com/gender-balance

To read the full version of the press release, please download the PDF: