Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Corp    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP

(9434)
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Huawei unwanted: Asian shops shun phone trade-ins on Google suspension worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 07:38am EDT
A Huawei company logo is seen at Huawei's Shanghai Research Center in Shanghai

SINGAPORE/MANILA (Reuters) - Mobile phone retailers in some Asian countries are refusing to accept Huawei devices for trade-ins, as more consumers look to offload their device on worries Google suspending business with the Chinese firm will disrupt services.

Google has said it will comply with an order by U.S. President Donald Trump to stop supplying Huawei, meaning current owners of Huawei phones face being cut off from updates of the Android operating system from late August. New phones will lose access to popular apps such as YouTube and Chrome.

Against this backdrop, some customers in Singapore and the Philippines have rushed to sell their Huawei phones, according to retailers and online marketplace data.

But there are few takers.

"If we buy something that is useless, how are we going to sell it?," said Dylan On, a salesman at Wanying Pte Ltd, a Singapore retail and repair shop.

"It's not that Huawei is a bad product. It's a very good product. It's just that nobody wants to buy it now because of U.S. policy," he said, adding he was looking to sell existing Huawei stock online to overseas buyers in hopes they are less aware of current events.

When contacted by Reuters, a Huawei spokeswoman said the company "will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products".

The company said previously it is developing its own phone software and it can still use an "open source" version of Android that lacks access to Google apps. Huawei also went ahead with a new phone launch in Britain on Tuesday, even as the number of users trading in their devices rose in Asia.

Previously, about five people a day were looking to trade in their Huawei phones, but that has jumped to 20 in the last two days, said Zack, a salesman at Mobile Square in Singapore who declined to give his last name.

"Normally, you would see people wanting to trade their old phones as they want to replace them with new ones," he added. "Now you're seeing people wanting to trade in the latest one."

Carousell, Singapore's most popular online marketplace, said the number of Huawei phone sales more than doubled the day the U.S. order was announced.

Huawei smartphones had a 14% share of the Singapore market last year, according to research firm Canalys.

PHILIPPINES

Mobile phone retailers in the Philippines are also staying away from Huawei products.

"We are no longer accepting Huawei phones. It will not be bought by our clients anymore," Hamida Norhamida, a saleswoman of new and used phones in Manila's Greenhills shopping center told Reuters, adding that she felt relieved to have sold off her stock of Huawei P30 Pro ahead of Google's Monday announcement.

Another phone salesperson at Greenhills said she would only buy Huawei phones at a 50% discount.

"Selling it will be a gamble," said the saleswoman, who would give her name only as Thelma.

But some see this as an opportunity to get a quality phone on the cheap. "My immediate reaction was worry that my current Huawei could be worthless," Xin Yi, 24 year-old student from Singapore, told Reuters. "But Google said current Huawei users will not be affected ... after that, I was relieved."

She added that she was now in the market for a new Huawei model at a marked-down price.

Earlier on Wednesday, Japanese telcos KDDI Corp and SoftBank Corp's low-cost mobile brand Ymobile said they would delay the launch of Huawei P30 Lite smartphone which was due to go on sale on Friday.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku and Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore and Neil Jerome Morales in Manila; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Himani Sarkar)

By Fathin Ungku and Neil Jerome Morales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTBANK CORP
07:38aHUAWEI UNWANTED : Asian shops shun phone trade-ins on Google suspension worries
RE
03:17aHUAWEI UNWANTED : Asian shops shun phone trade-ins on Google suspension worries
RE
05/22Japanese firms prefer to use 5G networks of domestic carriers
RE
05/22SOFTBANK : UK, Japan mobile operators halt launch of Huawei phones after US ban
AQ
05/22T-Mobile-Sprint deal would boost prices, hurt poorest U.S. consumers, experts..
RE
05/22SOFTBANK TECHNOLOGY : Huawei confident it can resolve ARM suspension
RE
05/22SoftBank, KDDI pull sales of new Huawei smartphones
AQ
05/22SOFTBANK : Japan carriers delay sale of new Huawei smartphones
AQ
05/22SoftBank brand Ymobile to delay launch of Huawei P30 Lite phone
RE
05/22URGENT : 2 Japanese mobile carriers postpone sales of new Huawei phones
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 166 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 464 B
Debt 2020 2 646 B
Yield 2020 5,63%
P/E ratio 2020 14,98
P/E ratio 2021 14,66
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Capitalization 6 855 B
Chart SOFTBANK CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Miyauchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayoshi Son Chairman
Yasuyuki Imai Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Jun Shimba Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP62 142
BHARTI AIRTEL16.83%24 747
MTN GROUP LIMITED14.28%13 247
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 348
CELLNEX TELECOM43.13%10 048
TELE2 AB14.56%9 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About