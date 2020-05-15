Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Corp.    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan's regions, companies emerge from virus emergency while Tokyo restrictions remain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 01:06am EDT
A businessman wearing a protective face mask walks on the crossing as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Tokyo, Japan

By Rocky Swift

Large parts of Japan marked the first day out of a state of emergency on Friday while major cities remained under coronavirus restrictions and new testing suggested that contagion in Tokyo was wider than official figures.

Softbank Corp. and McDonald's Japan said they would start returning to normal operations in 39 of Japan's 47 prefectures that are now exempt from the emergency declaration. The 39 prefectures account for about 55 percent of Japan's 126 million people.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the state of emergency for these prefectures on Thursday but said the urban centres of Tokyo and Osaka and six other prefectures will remain under restrictions until there is convincing containment of the coronavirus. The emergency gives governors more authority to tell people to stay at home and to close schools and businesses, but there is no penalty for non-compliance.

"Even in areas where the emergency has been lifted, we would like to see people refrain from moving between prefectures as much as possible, at least during this month," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday. "We hope that people will be able to return to their daily lives in stages."

Kyodo News reported that antibody tests of 500 Tokyo residents conducted by the health ministry indicated that 0.6% had been exposed to the virus. That would correlate to about 55,000 cases, based on the capital's population of 9.2 million, more than 10 times the official figures for infections.

The health ministry plans to expand antibody testing to 10,000 people next month, Kyodo said.

Softbank said its mobile phone shops would return to normal operations in the 39 prefectures. McDonald's, which had done take-out only, said it would resume in-store dining in those regions.

But it was unclear how soon the regional economies could snap back. Little movement is expected at least until the end of the month, said Gardner Robinson, an American who runs a hotel and restaurant in Nagano prefecture, where the state of emergency is over.

"A lot of local, prefectural and federal support is tied to staying closed until then," Robinson said.

"But lifting the declaration will make it easier to get guests coming back for the green season," he added, referring to the non-ski season in the winter sports destination.

For Tokyo, a decision on lifting or easing of restrictions won't be made this month, Kyodo reported, citing a city government official. The Tokyo government wants to see new daily coronavirus cases at below 20 before lifting restrictions, Kyodo said.

New cases in Tokyo have been trending downward of late, and were at 30 on Thursday.

Nationwide, Japan has reported 16,203 cases of the coronavirus and 713 deaths, according to public broadcaster NHK. The figures are much lower than in most industrialized nations, but the pandemic cost Tokyo its chance to host the Summer Olympics this year.

The International Olympic Committee said on Thursday it expects to bear costs of up to $800 million related to the postponed Games, now due to be staged in Tokyo next year. The figure does not include any costs Tokyo Games organisers and the Japanese government have to incur due to the delay.

* For
an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of the coronavirus, openhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDERAL CORPORATION -5.78% 15.5 End-of-day quote.-5.49%
INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PJSC 0.23% 26.06 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 1.50% 175.41 Delayed Quote.-11.23%
SOFTBANK CORP. -0.10% 1430 End-of-day quote.0.46%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -2.73% 4530 End-of-day quote.-0.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOFTBANK CORP.
01:06aJapan's regions, companies emerge from virus emergency while Tokyo restrictio..
RE
05/14WeWork reports slower cash burn in first quarter - CFO email
RE
05/14WEWORK REPORTS SLOWER CASH BURN IN F : CFO email
RE
05/11SOFTBANK : Telco SoftBank sees stable profit, offering Son respite from virus
RE
05/11MASAYOSHI SON : Telco SoftBank sees stable profit, offering Son respite from vir..
RE
05/06SOFTBANK CORP. : annual earnings release
04/30Southeast Asia's Grab offers staff no-pay leave as coronavirus saps demand
RE
04/29SoftBank could benefit as BOJ expands corporate debt buying
RE
04/29SoftBank could benefit as BOJ expands corporate debt buying
RE
04/14SoftBank record loss estimate renews asset sale focus
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 863 B
EBIT 2020 911 B
Net income 2020 502 B
Debt 2020 3 728 B
Yield 2020 6,07%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,16x
EV / Sales2021 2,12x
Capitalization 6 780 B
Chart SOFTBANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 603,08  JPY
Last Close Price 1 430,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Miyauchi Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayoshi Son Chairman
Yasuyuki Imai Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Jun Shimba Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.0.46%63 290
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-2.15%40 201
CELLNEX TELECOM-2.43%21 845
SAFARICOM PLC-2.52%10 458
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-6.99%8 634
DIGI.COM-3.28%8 104
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group