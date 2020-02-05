Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Corp    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP

(9434)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank : Alphabet's Loon and SoftBank Corp.'s HAPSMobile Complete Development of Communications Payload for HAWK30 Aircraft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 08:37pm EST

Collaboration between two companies continues following announcement of strategic relationship in April 2019

Alphabet’s Loon LLC (“Loon”) and SoftBank Corp.’s HAPSMobile Inc. (“HAPSMobile”) today announced they successfully developed a communications payload for HAPSMobile’s HAWK30, a solar-powered unmanned aircraft system (UAS) that flies in the stratosphere.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005910/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The initiative to design and develop the communications payload for the HAWK30 follows an announcement last April between Loon and HAPSMobile where the companies formed a strategic relationship. The partnership grew out of a joint recognition of the untapped potential of the stratosphere to enhance the connectivity ecosystem and bring more people, places, and things online.

Since the April 2019 announcement, technical teams from Loon and HAPSMobile worked together to adapt the payload technology already used on Loon’s stratospheric balloons for the HAWK30. The effort leveraged Loon’s expertise in building communications payloads that are capable of enduring the difficult conditions of the stratosphere for long-periods of time, where winds can reach speeds of 100km/h and temperatures can drop to as low as -90 degrees celsius. Loon built its first stratospheric payload in 2011. To date, the company has flown over 40 million kilometers and connected over 300,000 people with its complete stratospheric flight system.

The communications payload jointly developed by Loon and HAPSMobile consists of a number of components that enable it to serve as a stratospheric cell tower. Millimeter wave communication systems provide the backhaul links that connect the vehicle to a physical internet access point on the ground, and allow multiple vehicles to connect with one another in the stratosphere. The payload houses highly accurate antennas that are capable of establishing point-to-point (P2P) connections at distances of up to 700 kilometers and carrying data at speeds up to 1Gbps. In order to keep a stable connection, the antenna is designed to rotate as flight vehicles move. On the Loon system, this technology has proven the ability to reliably maintain a stable connection to the ground and nearby flight vehicles. In recent testing, Loon established and maintained a connection among 20 balloons spanning over 4,000 kilometers.

Because the HAWK30 is designed to fly at speeds of more than 100 km/h, the Loon technical team had to adapt the communication system to accommodate significantly higher flight speeds. Software improvements allow the antenna to rotate more quickly and track more rapid movements. Additionally, the team developed an aerodynamic housing to protect the antennas from the forces brought on by increased flight velocity. The HAPSMobile team provided the HAWK30’s flight requirement definitions, communication technical requirements and other information to help develop the payload.

The communications payload also utilizes a custom-designed LTE system that operates on various 3GPP-compliant frequency bands. The payload allows the HAWK30 to provide a wireless link that enables LTE connectivity directly to standard LTE smartphones and other mobile devices. In combination with the millimeter wave communication system, the Loon payload is able to serve the internet to a large number of smartphone users at a long distance from existing ground infrastructure.

Loon’s CEO Alastair Westgarth said, “This is an important step in our partnership with HAPSMobile. The stratosphere represents an untapped area of opportunity when it comes to expanding connectivity. Loon is working to leverage our significant experience building and operating stratospheric technology to develop a new layer of connectivity that will fill the gaps between ground-based and space-based systems. With HAPSMobile, we’ve found a partner who shares our enthusiasm for this new frontier. We look forward to continuing to work together to develop this new industry and connect people everywhere to the benefits of the internet.”

Junichi Miyakawa, Representative Director & CTO of SoftBank Corp., and also President & CEO of HAPSMobile, said, “We are very pleased that our strategic relationship with Loon is already bearing fruit. Our jointly developed communications payload represents an important step forward in our efforts to realize stratosphere-based communications and promote the adoption of HAPS. In partnership with Loon, we will continue to develop technologies for HAPS with the aim of revolutionizing the world’s mobile networks.”

About Loon
Loon’s mission is to connect people everywhere by inventing and integrating audacious technologies. By leveraging these advanced technologies, Loon is making it possible to expand internet access to the billions who currently lack it. Loon works with a range of partners to expand and supplement existing networks and enable new solutions that will meet the connectivity needs of the future. To date, Loon’s stratospheric balloons have travelled more than 40 million kilometers around the world and connected hundreds of thousands of people.

About HAPSMobile
HAPSMobile Inc. is a subsidiary of SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) that plans and operates a High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) business with the aim of bridging the world’s digital divide. HAPSMobile is primarily engaged in network equipment research and development for the HAPS business, construction of core networks, new business planning and activities for spectrum usage. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is HAPSMobile’s minority owner and aircraft development partner for “HAWK30,” a solar-powered unmanned aircraft designed for stratospheric telecommunications platform systems that flies approximately 20kms above ground in the stratosphere. HAPSMobile has a strategic relationship with Loon, a subsidiary of Alphabet, the parent company of Google. For more information, please visit https://www.hapsmobile.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOFTBANK CORP
08:37pSOFTBANK : Alphabet's Loon and SoftBank Corp.'s HAPSMobile Complete Development ..
BU
01/31Companies Trump said would create thousands of jobs have failed to deliver
RE
01/25SoftBank says former employee arrested on suspicion of leaking company info
RE
01/23SOFTBANK : Japan court orders disclosure of phone number over online defamation
AQ
01/14YUSAKU MAEZAWA : Billionaire Maezawa tops Japan's most followed Twitter rankings
RE
01/13Deals by major suppliers in the race for 5G
RE
01/09Nokia Has Signed More Than 60 Commercial 5G Contracts
DJ
01/08Shareholder reshuffle at Italy's doValue cuts SoftBank stake, hands 9% to EJF
RE
01/08YUSAKU MAEZAWA : Japanese billionaire Maezawa in $9 million 'social experiment' ..
RE
01/06SOFTBANK : backed Zume Pizza to lay off up to 80% of its staff - Business Inside..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 850 B
EBIT 2020 911 B
Net income 2020 508 B
Debt 2020 3 289 B
Yield 2020 5,77%
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,14x
EV / Sales2021 2,02x
Capitalization 7 109 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1 608,67  JPY
Last Close Price 1 499,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Miyauchi Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayoshi Son Chairman
Yasuyuki Imai Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Jun Shimba Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP65 140
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD14.34%37 290
CELLNEX TELECOM18.58%18 611
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%12 197
TELE2 AB (PUBL)4.67%10 461
MTN GROUP LIMITED0.62%10 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group