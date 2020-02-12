Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Corp    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP

(9434)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank Group third-quarter operating profit falls 99%, pulled down by Vision Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 01:19am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday its third-quarter operating profit fell 99%, well short of analyst estimates, pulled down by losses at the $100 billion Vision Fund.

The Vision Fund posted an operating loss of 225 billion yen ($2.05 billion) in the quarter compared to 176 billion yen profit in the same period a year earlier.

Profit for the overall group reached 2.6 billion yen for October-December versus 438 billion yen a year prior, the technology investor said in a stock exchange filing.

The result compared with the 345 billion yen average of three analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

The Vision Fund said it had invested $74.6 billion in 88 companies as at the end of December, and that those investments were worth $79.8 billion by year-end.

The results come as SoftBank founder and Chief Executive Masayoshi Son works to attract outside capital for a successor to the Vision Fund, which has Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi as its anchor investors.

Son's investing credentials took a hit in the August-September quarter when the fund was whiplashed by weakness at major bets such as office space-sharing firm WeWork and recorded an $8.9 billion operating loss.

Since then a slew of portfolio companies - from hotel-booking platform Oyo to cloud robotics firm CloudMinds - have cut jobs and come under pressure to demonstrate the long-term viability of their business models.

The fund itself has also been losing key employees.

On Wednesday, SoftBank's shares surged to their highest price in seven months, buoyed by news that a U.S. federal judge had rejected an antitrust challenge to the proposed takeover of subsidiary Sprint Corp by T-Mobile US Inc.

Nevertheless, SoftBank faces pressure to enhance shareholder value after sources told Reuters last week that U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management had amassed a stake of almost $3 billion in the tech conglomerate and is pushing for change including $20 billion in stock buybacks.

Son will speak at a news conference from 0700 GMT.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Sam Nussey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 0.24% 58660 End-of-day quote.-8.04%
OYO CORPORATION -0.21% 1419 End-of-day quote.-4.89%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.50% 5140 End-of-day quote.9.69%
SPRINT CORPORATION 77.50% 8.52 Delayed Quote.-7.87%
T-MOBILE US 11.78% 94.49 Delayed Quote.7.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOFTBANK CORP
01:19aSoftBank Group third-quarter operating profit falls 99%, pulled down by Visio..
RE
01:18aSoftBank Group third-quarter operating profit falls 99%, pulled down by Visio..
RE
02/11Finland's Supercell reports sales up 2% while core earnings slip
RE
02/10SOFTBANK : Russian diplomat suspected in stolen SoftBank info case leaves Japan
AQ
02/09SoftBank set for sharp quarterly profit drop amid pressure from Elliott
RE
02/05SOFTBANK : Alphabet's Loon and SoftBank Corp.'s HAPSMobile Complete Development ..
BU
01/31Companies Trump said would create thousands of jobs have failed to deliver
RE
01/25SoftBank says former employee arrested on suspicion of leaking company info
RE
01/23SOFTBANK : Japan court orders disclosure of phone number over online defamation
AQ
01/14YUSAKU MAEZAWA : Billionaire Maezawa tops Japan's most followed Twitter rankings
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 851 B
EBIT 2020 905 B
Net income 2020 509 B
Debt 2020 3 595 B
Yield 2020 5,85%
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,19x
EV / Sales2021 2,02x
Capitalization 7 052 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1 608,67  JPY
Last Close Price 1 487,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Miyauchi Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayoshi Son Chairman
Yasuyuki Imai Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Jun Shimba Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP64 191
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD17.51%37 290
CELLNEX TELECOM18.76%18 611
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%12 197
TELE2 AB (PUBL)6.74%10 461
MTN GROUP LIMITED1.09%10 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group