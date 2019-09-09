Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Corp    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP

(9434)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank : HAPSMobile Receives Test Flight Approval from NASA's Airworthiness and Flight Safety Review Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 10:46pm EDT

HAPSMobile Inc. (“HAPSMobile”), a subsidiary of SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) and minority-owned by AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), has received a limited flight release from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center (AFRC), Airworthiness and Flight Safety Review Board to conduct a test flight of the HAWK30 aircraft in restricted airspace. AFRC is responsible to ensure ground and range safety for the HAWK30 aircraft during this flight test series.

With this approval, HAPSMobile plans to conduct its first test flight of the HAWK30, a solar-powered unmanned aircraft to provide a stratospheric telecommunications platform system.

HAPSMobile began to carry out ground tests of HAWK30 at AFRC, located in California, in June 2019. After test flights and other operation activities at AFRC, HAPSMobile will accelerate preparations to perform stratospheric test flights at the Hawaiian island of Lanai in fiscal 2019.

Junichi Miyakawa, Representative Director & CTO of SoftBank Corp., and also President & CEO of HAPSMobile Inc., said, “We are extremely pleased to receive NASA’s official test flight approval, which will enable us to take a major step forward to commercially use the stratosphere. We will conduct a test flight rapidly at AFRC so we can prepare for stratospheric test flights in Lanai. We will continue to work toward our goal of bridging the world’s digital divide and revolutionizing mobile networks by leveraging HAPS.”

  • SoftBank, the SoftBank name and logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SoftBank Group Corp. in Japan and other countries.
  • Other company, product and service names in this press release are registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.

About HAPSMobile

HAPSMobile Inc. is a subsidiary of SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO:9434) that plans and operates a High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) business with the aim of bridging the world’s digital divide. HAPSMobile is primarily engaged in network equipment research and development for the HAPS business, construction of core networks, new business planning and activities for spectrum usage. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) is HAPSMobile’s minority owner and aircraft development partner for “HAWK30,” a solar-powered unmanned aircraft designed for stratospheric telecommunications platform systems. HAPSMobile has a strategic relationship with Loon, a subsidiary of Alphabet, the parent company of Google. For more information, please visit https://www.hapsmobile.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTBANK CORP
12:11aSoftBank urges WeWork to shelve IPO over valuation concerns - FT
RE
09/09SoftBank urges WeWork to shelve IPO over valuation concerns
RE
09/09SOFTBANK : HAPSMobile Receives Test Flight Approval from NASA's Airworthiness an..
BU
09/06Japan's Rakuten delays mobile service launch, shares drop
RE
09/06SoftBank to end practice of issuing 2-year binding mobile contracts
AQ
09/05Mubadala expected to invest in Vision Fund 2 in fourth quarter – source..
RE
08/30LatAm delivery app Rappi plans to double footprint by year-end
RE
08/30SoftBank-backed Japan startup Uhuru to raise $50 million in London IPO - sour..
RE
08/30SoftBank-backed Japan startup Uhuru to raise $50 million in London IPO - sour..
RE
08/29SOFTBANK : PayPay to Introduce a Compensation System for Fraudulent Uses
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 757 B
EBIT 2020 882 B
Net income 2020 498 B
Debt 2020 3 212 B
Yield 2020 5,73%
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,19x
EV / Sales2021 2,08x
Capitalization 7 183 B
Chart SOFTBANK CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1 600,28  JPY
Last Close Price 1 500,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Miyauchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayoshi Son Chairman
Yasuyuki Imai Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Jun Shimba Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP67 236
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD20.38%25 056
MTN GROUP LIMITED13.33%12 588
CELLNEX TELECOM73.01%12 496
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 343
TELE2 AB26.03%10 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group