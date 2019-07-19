Log in
SoftBank : Oyo founder to buy back $2 billion worth stake in SoftBank-backed Indian co

07/19/2019
The logo of OYO, India's largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, is seen installed on a hotel building in New Delhi

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian hospitality startup Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal raised his stake in the company with a $2 billion buyback, in a move that will bring his ownership closer to biggest investor SoftBank Corp.

The fresh investment round will take Agarwal's stake to around 30% from 10%, a source familiar with the development said.

Japan's SoftBank owns around 45% in the company.

As part of these transactions, current investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia India are selling portions of their holdings in OYO to help Founder and CEO Agarwal increase his stake, Oyo said in a statement.

Agarwal will fund the buyback through institutional lenders and financial partners, the source said, adding that the round took the company's valuation to $10 billion.

Oyo did not give details on how Agarwal will fund the deal or on his stakeholding.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Derek Francis
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -2.41% 4947 End-of-day quote.-29.38%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 672 B
EBIT 2020 870 B
Net income 2020 490 B
Debt 2020 2 700 B
Yield 2020 5,99%
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,04x
EV / Sales2021 1,95x
Capitalization 6 822 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 590,88  JPY
Last Close Price 1 425,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Miyauchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayoshi Son Chairman
Yasuyuki Imai Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Jun Shimba Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP63 291
BHARTI AIRTEL19.39%25 479
MTN GROUP LIMITED21.92%13 971
CELLNEX TELECOM54.61%10 921
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 788
TELE2 AB16.78%9 696
