Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Corp.    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank : Telco SoftBank sees stable profit, offering Son respite from virus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 03:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman using a mobile phone walks past the logo of SoftBank Corp in Tokyo

By Sam Nussey

SoftBank Corp on Monday forecast operating profit for the current financial year at 920 billion yen ($8.6 billion), largely unchanged from a year earlier, as it continues to generate cash amid the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.

Japan's third-largest wireless carrier is a vital source of funds for highly leveraged parent SoftBank Group Corp, which is set to post a record annual operating loss next week as Chief Executive Masayoshi Son's tech investments curdle.

SoftBank Corp's expectation of lacklustre profit growth reflects how demand driven by the shift to teleworking to slow the spread of the virus is being offset by a drop in traffic by mobile customers in the retail network.

SoftBank Corp reported a 32% rise in operating profit in the three months ended March to 116.6 billion yen, undershooting the 127 billion yen average of four analyst estimates in a Refinitiv poll.

The telco is seen as a target for SoftBank Group's plan to raise up to $41 billion through asset sales to shore up its balance sheet, although analysts expect the parent to retain a controlling stake. It has already pledged part of its stake as collateral for loans.

SoftBank Corp launched next-generation 5G services at the end of March but the industry faces new competition from e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc, which has launched aggressively low-priced plans in an attempt to take share from the three incumbents.

The telco's shares closed up 1% ahead of the earnings in line with the benchmark index <.N225>. Its shares are flat year-to-date.

($1 = 106.8900 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAKUTEN, INC. 1.16% 956 End-of-day quote.0.10%
SOFTBANK CORP. 0.07% 1455.5 End-of-day quote.-0.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOFTBANK CORP.
03:24aSOFTBANK : Telco SoftBank sees stable profit, offering Son respite from virus
RE
03:06aMASAYOSHI SON : Telco SoftBank sees stable profit, offering Son respite from vir..
RE
05/06SOFTBANK CORP. : annual earnings release
04/30Southeast Asia's Grab offers staff no-pay leave as coronavirus saps demand
RE
04/29SoftBank could benefit as BOJ expands corporate debt buying
RE
04/29SoftBank could benefit as BOJ expands corporate debt buying
RE
04/14SoftBank record loss estimate renews asset sale focus
RE
04/14SoftBank record loss estimate renews asset sale focus
RE
03/26Olympics delay deals setback to Samsung's plans to win over Japan market
RE
03/26SoftBank joins ultrafast 5G race as domestic competition heats up
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 863 B
EBIT 2020 911 B
Net income 2020 502 B
Debt 2020 3 728 B
Yield 2020 5,96%
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,19x
EV / Sales2021 1,98x
Capitalization 6 901 B
Chart SOFTBANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 606,92  JPY
Last Close Price 1 455,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Miyauchi Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayoshi Son Chairman
Yasuyuki Imai Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Jun Shimba Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.68%64 783
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-1.82%38 280
CELLNEX TELECOM4.30%21 403
SAFARICOM PLC-5.50%10 721
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-8.35%8 963
DIGI.COM-0.67%8 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group