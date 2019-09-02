SoftBank : Wirecard signs cooperation agreement with Softbank's Brightstar

Under the agreement, digital financial services via a Brightstar platform are expected to be handled by Wirecard as the preferred payment service provider, Wirecard said.

Both companies are proactively exploring opportunities for cooperation, it said.

The company said that its strategic partner Softbank introduced it to its U.S.-based unit Brightstar, which provides wireless telecommunications solutions for logistical services and supply chain management.

"Together, we expect to bring a variety of new solutions to the mobile services market on a global scale and we anticipate significant transaction volume out of this deal," Wirecard said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Jason Neely)