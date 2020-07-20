Log in
SOFTBANK CORP.

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
  Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 07/20
1431 JPY   +1.13%
02:55pSOFTBANK PULLS INVESTMENT FROM CREDIT SUISSE FUNDS : sources
RE
01:42pSOFTBANK : pulls investment from Credit Suisse funds - sources
RE
12:55pSOFTBANK : pulls investment from Credit Suisse funds - sources
RE
SoftBank pulls investment from Credit Suisse funds: sources

07/20/2020 | 02:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

SoftBank has pulled a more than $500 million investment from Credit Suisse's supply chain finance funds after the Swiss bank reviewed the funds including the Japanese conglomerate's role, according to two sources.

The Swiss bank launched the review after the Financial Times reported last month that SoftBank had put $500 million into some Credit Suisse funds, which in turn invested in assets selected by SoftBank-backed lender Greensill Capital.

Some of the funds' investments were in notes backed by loans Greensill made to other companies backed by SoftBank's Vision Fund.

In a memo to the funds' investors on Monday, the Swiss bank said it would change investment guidelines for its supply chain finance funds and said it had terminated an agreement with an investor in April for three of its four supply chain funds to exclusively source all of their notes through Greensill.

"This separate agreement has recently been terminated and the investor has redeemed its investment in full," the bank said in the letter.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed that the investor which had terminated the agreement was SoftBank, and that the Japanese group had pulled its full investment from the funds.

A second source familiar with the case said more than $500 million was scheduled for redemption in July independently of the Credit Suisse investigation and had now been redeemed.

SoftBank declined to comment.

Credit Suisse said that while in practice all the funds' investments had previously been sourced via Greensill, they were not precluded from sourcing them elsewhere.

Credit Suisse said that around 15% of the notes now held by its funds were backed by the obligations of companies in which the SoftBank Vision Fund has minority equity stakes.

It said it was changing its guidelines to reduce the maximum amount of exposure its funds would have to any one company, including those backed by the Vision Fund.

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.05% 10.05 Delayed Quote.-23.27%
SOFTBANK CORP. 1.13% 1431 End-of-day quote.-1.95%
Financials
Sales 2021 4 940 B 46 040 M 46 040 M
Net income 2021 489 B 4 558 M 4 558 M
Net Debt 2021 3 711 B 34 584 M 34 584 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 6,05%
Capitalization 6 795 B 63 368 M 63 319 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 37 821
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart SOFTBANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 563,75 JPY
Last Close Price 1 431,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Miyauchi Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayoshi Son Chairman
Yasuyuki Imai Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Jun Shimba Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.-1.95%62 727
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED26.32%41 281
CELLNEX TELECOM48.35%25 053
SAFARICOM PLC-14.29%10 070
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-6.22%9 729
DIGI.COM-2.91%8 170
