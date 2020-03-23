Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Corp.    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 03/19
1463.5 JPY   +0.58%
09:53pSoftBank shares jump 20% on record buyback announcement
RE
09:36pSoftBank shares jump 20% on record buyback announcement
RE
12:10pSoftBank's key assets
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank shares jump 20% on record buyback announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 09:36pm EDT
The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

SoftBank Group Corp stock jumped 20% on Tuesday, extending a run that began a day earlier when the Japanese tech investor announced up to $41 billion in asset sales and a record share buyback to shore up its collapsing share price.

SoftBank shares ended Monday up 19%, hitting their daily limit, after the conglomerate said in the early afternoon it would buy back up to 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) worth of shares in addition to an up to 500 billion yen purchase announced earlier this month.

Chief Executive Masayoshi Son's foray into investing in late-stage startups via SoftBank's $100 billion Vision Fund has hammered the firm's shares as major bets soured, forcing a sell-down of core parts of its portfolio and buybacks - moves long sought by investors pushing for enhanced shareholder returns.

"We would have ideally preferred such an announcement from a position of strength and not because the (SoftBank) stock came under tremendous pressure," Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a note, upgrading his SoftBank stock rating to "buy".

Selling down SoftBank's stake in domestic wireless carrier SoftBank Corp to 50% could raise around $10 billion while retaining control of the company, Goyal wrote.

SoftBank also owns 25% of Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - a stake currently worth around $120 billion.

Alibaba's New York-listed shares have declined 17% year-to date.

A partial sale of SoftBank's stake is likely, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, with shares likely to be sold into the open market rather than back to the company.

Alibaba buying back shares from SoftBank will not please its shareholders, "you are only making Masa Son happy. SoftBank wants to sell urgently but Alibaba is not in such a rush," the person said, who was not authorised to speak with media on the matter and so declined to be identified.

Alibaba declined to comment. SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By Sam Nussey and Kane Wu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOFTBANK CORP.
09:53pSoftBank shares jump 20% on record buyback announcement
RE
09:36pSoftBank shares jump 20% on record buyback announcement
RE
12:10pSoftBank's key assets
RE
11:17aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Companies join the fight against coronavirus
06:19aSoftBank plans $41 billion of asset sales to expand buyback and cut debt
RE
03/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: More and more companies make coronavirus announcements
03/18SoftBank Group's market cap dips below domestic telco as scepticism grows
RE
03/18NTT Docomo to launch 5G smartphone services on March 25
AQ
03/17TOYOTA MOTOR : partners with China's Momenta on high definition maps for autonom..
RE
03/13SOFTBANK : unveils $4.8 billion buyback after stock tumble, Elliott backs move
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 870 B
EBIT 2020 911 B
Net income 2020 503 B
Debt 2020 3 865 B
Yield 2020 6,14%
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,17x
EV / Sales2021 1,97x
Capitalization 6 704 B
Chart SOFTBANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1 611,43  JPY
Last Close Price 1 414,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Miyauchi Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayoshi Son Chairman
Yasuyuki Imai Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Jun Shimba Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.34%62 313
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED2.67%33 375
CELLNEX TELECOM-2.19%15 469
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%9 603
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-9.83%8 184
DIGI.COM BERHAD4.25%7 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group