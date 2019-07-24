Log in
SoftBank to commit $40 billion to second Vision Fund - WSJ

07/24/2019 | 11:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Tech conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp will invest $40 billion in its forthcoming second Vision Fund, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

SoftBank's board will meet on Thursday to approve the commitment, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

While the first, $100 billion Vision Fund launched with $60 billion in backing from the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, SoftBank has pledged to launch its second even without such support as it markets the fund to potential investors.

The second fund has secured investment from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Standard Chartered Plc, WSJ said.

Goldman hopes the commitment will help secure work on the growing number of SoftBank portfolio companies heading to the public markets, the report said. Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund will also invest, the WSJ said.

SoftBank, Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered declined to comment.

Tokyo-based SoftBank can tout the 45% internal rate of return made by investors in the first fund's common shares - albeit gains that are mostly on paper.

Since the first fund's launch its biggest outside investor, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), has been pulled further into domestic projects as the government runs a larger-than-expected deficit, potentially limiting its overseas ambitions.

While PIF is among existing investors in talks with SoftBank, any decision to invest in the second fund will be made only after assessing a formal proposal, a source familiar with the talks said.

With the first Vision Fund having burned though much of its cash in the two years since it launched with investments in more than 80 late stage tech startups, the fund's manager is ramping up its staff numbers as it looks to manage the transition to the launch of the second fund.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey in Tokyo; Additional reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru, Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong and Saeed Azhar in Dubai; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 1.18% 222.03 Delayed Quote.32.91%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.03% 140.72 Delayed Quote.37.14%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1.01% 5505 End-of-day quote.-21.41%
STANDARD CHARTERED -4.72% 68240 Delayed Quote.12.00%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 745 B
EBIT 2020 881 B
Net income 2020 492 B
Debt 2020 2 829 B
Yield 2020 5,94%
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,05x
EV / Sales2021 1,95x
Capitalization 6 910 B
Chart SOFTBANK CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 590,29  JPY
Last Close Price 1 443,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Miyauchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayoshi Son Chairman
Yasuyuki Imai Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Jun Shimba Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP63 915
BHARTI AIRTEL19.77%25 553
MTN GROUP LIMITED23.12%14 117
CELLNEX TELECOM57.93%10 936
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 521
TELE2 AB20.85%9 913
