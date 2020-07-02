Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Corp.    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wirecard debt that facilitated Softbank investment put up for auction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 05:20pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Wirecard AG is pictured at its headquarters in Aschheim

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

Convertible bonds that were part of a complex transaction that allowed Japan's Softbank to buy a stake in now-collapsed payments company Wirecard and then de-risk the transaction have been put up for sale in an auction.

In a process managed by Credit Suisse, bonds convertible into Wirecard debt with a nominal value of 900 million euros ($1.01 billion) will be sold via an auction set to close on July 8, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Many of Wirecard's creditors are eager to sell their exposure to the now-insolvent company, as police have raided the German firm's offices and its administrator has started selling its assets.

The auction should end one of the most complex acquisition structures seen in recent times. Instead of buying a direct stake in Wirecard, Softbank bought bonds that could be repaid with Wirecard shares.

Soon after, however, Credit Suisse sold 900 million euros of new bonds to investors linked to the convertible bond held by Softbank, which would be convertible into Wirecard shares. This transaction effectively repackaged Softbank's convertible bonds and sold them on at a profit for the Japanese investor.

The structure is one made famous by billionaire investor Warren Buffet, who used to buy stakes with little risk to his company Berkshire Hathway before benefiting immediately from the boost to the share price from his involvement.

The auction would likely represent a significant loss to investors currently holding the convertible bonds; the linked Argentum convertible bonds were trading at a cash price of 13.5 cents on the euro on Thursday, having been as high as 73.5 just three weeks ago. <NL205575421=>

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Rachel Armstrong and David Gregorio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.36% 9.896 Delayed Quote.-26.23%
SOFTBANK CORP. 0.70% 1368 End-of-day quote.-6.27%
WIRECARD AG -35.42% 3.1 Delayed Quote.-95.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SOFTBANK CORP.
05:20pWirecard debt that facilitated Softbank investment put up for auction
RE
08:28aSOFTBANK : Ex-Russian diplomat exempted from charge over stolen SoftBank secrets
AQ
06/30Yahoo Japan operator, Line to delay merger planned for Oct.
AQ
06/28SoftBank to repurchase $1.9 billion of corporate bonds
RE
06/25Tech Up As Investors Bet Sector Growth Will Continue, Despite Renewed Covid F..
DJ
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 863 B 45 193 M 45 193 M
Net income 2020 502 B 4 666 M 4 666 M
Net Debt 2020 3 728 B 34 650 M 34 650 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 6,34%
Capitalization 6 486 B 60 302 M 60 280 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 37 900
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart SOFTBANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 572,08 JPY
Last Close Price 1 368,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Miyauchi Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayoshi Son Chairman
Yasuyuki Imai Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Jun Shimba Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.-6.27%59 941
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED22.53%40 429
CELLNEX TELECOM42.04%23 639
SAFARICOM PLC-8.89%10 797
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-7.03%9 370
DIGI.COM-3.81%7 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group