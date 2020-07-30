Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Group Corp.    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 07/29
6739 JPY   +1.41%
02:48aSoftBank's Stamp Elevated Wirecard -- WSJ
DJ
01:20aAUTO1 raises $300 million to develop used-car retail platform
RE
07/29Nikkei steady after 4-day losing streak on Fed policy, corporate earnings
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AUTO1 raises $300 million to develop used-car retail platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 03:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Second hand cars are pictured at the Auto1.com company grounds in Zoerbig

AUTO1 Group, the European digital used-car trading platform, said on Thursday it had raised 255 million euros ($300 million) from investors and would use the money to develop its retail brand Autohero.

Used car markets in Europe were brought to a standstill by the sudden arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in March, which forced the weeks-long closure of vehicle registration offices in many countries.

But as they have reopened, demand for used cars has recovered, with travellers increasingly preferring their own vehicle to taking public transport, said AUTO1 co-CEO Christian Bertermann.

"People perceive their cars as a safe place in this pandemic," Bertermann told Reuters. "The market came out strong - we aren't yet at pre-COVID levels but we are close."

Founded eight years ago in Berlin, AUTO1 has grown to cover 30 European markets and has traded more than 2 million cars across its three platforms. Revenue grew by 21% to 3.5 billion euros (3.17 billion pounds) in 2019.

It will invest proceeds from the funding round in the development of Autohero, its newest brand that sells second-hand cars directly to private buyers, and includes inspection, refurbishment and delivery.

AUTO1 raised the funds in the form of convertible notes, with the round led by Farallon Capital Management and the Baupost Group. Existing shareholders, including Softbank Group, also took part.

Asked whether issuing notes convertible into shares meant AUTO1 was getting closer to floating on the stock market, Bertermann said: "These days it's an interesting option".

(This story has been corrected to rectify description of Autohero business model in paragraph 6)

By Douglas Busvine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
02:48aSoftBank's Stamp Elevated Wirecard -- WSJ
DJ
01:20aAUTO1 raises $300 million to develop used-car retail platform
RE
07/29Nikkei steady after 4-day losing streak on Fed policy, corporate earnings
RE
07/29SoftBank Saw Opportunity in Wirecard Before It Unraveled
DJ
07/29Estonian ride-hailer Bolt launches in Thailand offering better rates
RE
07/29Japanese robot to clock in at a convenience store in test of retail automatio..
RE
07/27SoftBank-backed startups among those approved for U.S. paycheck loan program
RE
07/24Intel chip delay forces shift to using more outside factories, shares drop
RE
07/23Intel chip delay forces shift to using more outside factories, shares drop
RE
07/22NVIDIA EXPRESSES INTEREST IN SOFTBAN : Bloomberg News
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 271 B 59 558 M 59 558 M
Net income 2021 1 427 B 13 557 M 13 557 M
Net Debt 2021 8 415 B 79 920 M 79 920 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,04x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 13 117 B 125 B 125 B
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7 104,53 JPY
Last Close Price 6 739,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Ken Miyauchi Director
Ronald D. Fisher Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.41.69%124 866
AT&T INC.-24.36%211 541
T-MOBILE US33.28%145 591
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-18.40%140 021
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-2.11%91 545
KDDI CORPORATION3.07%72 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group