Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Group Corp    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP

(9984)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brazilian startup Volanty gets capital injection led by SoftBank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 03:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of SoftBank Group Corp is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's digital used car portal Volanty has received an infusion of 70 million reais ($17.6 million) from venture capital funds led by Japan's SoftBank and Kaszek of Argentina.

The funds, which were also joined by Monashees Capital+ and Canary, are betting on a fast-growing market for second-hand cars that has a turnover of 400 billion reais a year.

Venture capital investment has quadrupled in Latin America over the last two years and is expected to continue surging this year mainly thanks to Japan's SoftBank Group, which launched a $5 billion Latin America fund in March — the region's biggest-ever venture capital deployment.

Volanty was set up in 2017 and brings together buyers and sellers of used vehicles online. But unlike other portals, it also has physical dealerships where vehicles are appraised, priced, photographed, documented and traded.

The digital model for car sales has been successfully used in China, the United States and Europe.

Softbank earlier this year invested $1.5 billion in Chinese used car trading platform Guazi.com, which it valued at about $10 billion. Similar startups in other regions include Shift and Carvana in the United States, Auto1 in Europe and Kavak in Mexico.

The investment in Volanty aims to tap the rapid growth expected in Brazil, where more than 14 million used cars were sold in 2018, according to car dealers federation Fenauto.

With the new funding, Volanty plans said it plans to speed up its expansion by opening new appraisal centers in Sao Paulo and hiring new staff, including industry executives.

Last year, the startup received funding of 19 million reais from Monashees and Canary, which had already invested 2.5 million in the company in 2017.

"We will have hundreds of centers around the country in the coming years," Volanty co-founder and CEO Mauricio Feldman told Reuters.

($1 = 3.9806 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Aluisio Alves
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARVANA CO 1.27% 73.4 Delayed Quote.121.55%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.83% 50.914 Delayed Quote.18.07%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.01% 4.4202 Delayed Quote.0.17%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -2.72% 5047 End-of-day quote.-27.95%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.57% 45.399 Delayed Quote.20.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
12:20pSOFTBANK : Japan's SoftBank chases more deals with Mexican startups
RE
08/08ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Japan's GDP Beats Forecast, China's Yuan..
DJ
08/08SoftBank Corp shares top 1,500 yen IPO price for first time
RE
08/08SoftBank Corp shares top 1,500 yen IPO price for first time
RE
08/08Venture capital fuels Latam 'unicorns' expansion beyond borders
RE
08/08Deutsche Telekom confident U.S. merger will still deliver cost savings
RE
08/08SPRINT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/08DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : U.S. DoJ backing for T-Mobile-Sprint deal a major milestone
RE
08/08Japan's Rakuten swings to quarterly loss on Lyft, mobile service
RE
08/08Second Tech Fund To Start Investing as Soon as September -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 711 B
EBIT 2020 1 254 B
Net income 2020 1 232 B
Debt 2020 12 213 B
Yield 2020 0,70%
P/E ratio 2020 8,55x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,33x
EV / Sales2021 2,38x
Capitalization 10 382 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7 215,63  JPY
Last Close Price 5 014,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-27.95%98 468
AT&T21.02%252 384
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-15.31%164 679
NTT DOCOMO INC6.44%80 557
T-MOBILE US22.47%66 562
KDDI CORP1.48%58 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group