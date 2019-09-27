Log in
Commencement of Tender Offer by a Subsidiary (Yahoo Japan Corporation, Securities Code: 4689) for Shares of ZOZO, Inc. (Securities Code: 3092)

09/27/2019 | 02:23am EDT

Press Releases 2019

September 27, 2019
SoftBank Group Corp.

SoftBank Group Corp. ('SBG') announced today that its subsidiary Yahoo Japan Corporation (TSE First Section, Securities Code: 4689) decided to commence a tender offer for the common shares of ZOZO, Inc. (TSE First Section, Securities Code: 3092) on September 30, 2019 that was announced in 'Planned Commencement of Tender Offer by a Subsidiary (Yahoo Japan Corporation) for Shares of, and Execution of a Capital and Business Alliance Agreement with, ZOZO, Inc. ' dated September 12, 2019, as set forth in the attachment.

  • Releases, announcements, presentations and other information available from this page and elsewhere on this website were prepared based on information available and views held at the time of preparation and speak only as of the respective dates on which they are filed or used by SoftBank Group Corp. or the applicable group company, as the case may be. Such information is subject to change and may become out-of-date. Such information may also contain forward-looking statements which are by their nature subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Please read legal notices in its entirety prior to viewing any information available on this website.

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 06:22:04 UTC
