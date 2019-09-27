Commencement of Tender Offer by a Subsidiary (Yahoo Japan Corporation, Securities Code: 4689) for Shares of ZOZO, Inc. (Securities Code: 3092)

Press Releases 2019
September 27, 2019
SoftBank Group Corp.
SoftBank Group Corp. ('SBG') announced today that its subsidiary Yahoo Japan Corporation (TSE First Section, Securities Code: 4689) decided to commence a tender offer for the common shares of ZOZO, Inc. (TSE First Section, Securities Code: 3092) on September 30, 2019 that was announced in 'Planned Commencement of Tender Offer by a Subsidiary (Yahoo Japan Corporation) for Shares of, and Execution of a Capital and Business Alliance Agreement with, ZOZO, Inc. ' dated September 12, 2019, as set forth in the attachment.
