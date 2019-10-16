Credit Markets: Bonds Dive at Cash-Starved Startup WeWork -- WSJ

By Sam Goldfarb

WeWork bonds plumbed new lows Tuesday, highlighting questions about the shared-office star tup's future as it explores options for raising desperately needed cash after shelving an initial public offering.

WeWork's 7.875% unsecured bonds due in 2025 traded as low as 79 cents on the dollar, according to MarketAxess, translating to a yield of around 13.2%. That was down from 87 cents at the end of Friday and below its previous low of 81.25 cents reached earlier the same day.

WeWork's bonds have been volatile in recent sessions as traders react to news articles about the company's looming cash crunch and strategies for raising money.

One potential solution to WeWork's near-term problems is an infusion of cash from SoftBank Group Corp., which would give it control of WeWork and further sideline company founder Adam Neumann, who has already resigned as chief executive, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Another option would be a package of around $5 billion of debt arranged by JPMorgan Chase & Co., possibly comprising a combination of unsecured and secured bonds that would be sold to investors and letters of credit that would be held by banks, according to a person familiar with the matter. The unsecured bonds could be structured as so-called payment-in-kind notes, allowing WeWork to pay interest with additional bonds instead of cash, the person said.

The decline in WeWork's bond prices Tuesday came after a Bloomberg article outlined details of the proposed package and said WeWork preferred issuing debt.

Issuing new debt is less attractive to bondholders than a SoftBank rescue because more debt would likely reduce the amount of money they can recover if the company is eventually forced into a restructuring. The yield on WeWork's existing bonds give a rough idea of the interest rate that We Co., WeWork's parent, would have to pay on new unsecured bonds, though it may understate the rate since companies usually offer a higher yield on new debt to lure investors.

After Mr. Neumann's Sept. 24 departure as CEO, We's seven-person board tapped JPMorgan to assemble a fresh debt package. The terms of the arrangement don't require the bank to backstop the deal with its own balance sheet, but only to try its best to sell the debt to its clients.

We likely needs at least $3 billion to get through the next year, the Journal has reported.

