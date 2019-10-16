Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Group Corp.    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Markets: Bonds Dive at Cash-Starved Startup WeWork -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Sam Goldfarb

WeWork bonds plumbed new lows Tuesday, highlighting questions about the shared-office star tup's future as it explores options for raising desperately needed cash after shelving an initial public offering.

WeWork's 7.875% unsecured bonds due in 2025 traded as low as 79 cents on the dollar, according to MarketAxess, translating to a yield of around 13.2%. That was down from 87 cents at the end of Friday and below its previous low of 81.25 cents reached earlier the same day.

WeWork's bonds have been volatile in recent sessions as traders react to news articles about the company's looming cash crunch and strategies for raising money.

One potential solution to WeWork's near-term problems is an infusion of cash from SoftBank Group Corp., which would give it control of WeWork and further sideline company founder Adam Neumann, who has already resigned as chief executive, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Another option would be a package of around $5 billion of debt arranged by JPMorgan Chase & Co., possibly comprising a combination of unsecured and secured bonds that would be sold to investors and letters of credit that would be held by banks, according to a person familiar with the matter. The unsecured bonds could be structured as so-called payment-in-kind notes, allowing WeWork to pay interest with additional bonds instead of cash, the person said.

The decline in WeWork's bond prices Tuesday came after a Bloomberg article outlined details of the proposed package and said WeWork preferred issuing debt.

Issuing new debt is less attractive to bondholders than a SoftBank rescue because more debt would likely reduce the amount of money they can recover if the company is eventually forced into a restructuring. The yield on WeWork's existing bonds give a rough idea of the interest rate that We Co., WeWork's parent, would have to pay on new unsecured bonds, though it may understate the rate since companies usually offer a higher yield on new debt to lure investors.

After Mr. Neumann's Sept. 24 departure as CEO, We's seven-person board tapped JPMorgan to assemble a fresh debt package. The terms of the arrangement don't require the bank to backstop the deal with its own balance sheet, but only to try its best to sell the debt to its clients.

We likely needs at least $3 billion to get through the next year, the Journal has reported.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 3.01% 119.96 Delayed Quote.19.29%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. -0.03% 349.32 Delayed Quote.65.31%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 2.45% 4258 End-of-day quote.-39.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
02:48aCREDIT MARKETS : Bonds Dive at Cash-Starved Startup WeWork -- WSJ
DJ
10/15Tech Up on Earnings Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : J&J, Booking, Wirecard, WeWork
10/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/15WeWork prefers JPMorgan's financing package over SoftBank's control - Bloombe..
RE
10/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/14ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Doubts Emerge Over Trade Deal
DJ
10/14SoftBank's Claure announces investment in Mexican startup Kavak
RE
10/14WeWork opens new sites at breakneck speed despite cash-burn concerns
RE
10/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 777 B
EBIT 2020 1 217 B
Net income 2020 1 369 B
Debt 2020 10 405 B
Yield 2020 0,93%
P/E ratio 2020 6,33x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,97x
EV / Sales2021 2,01x
Capitalization 8 817 B
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7 049,75  JPY
Last Close Price 4 258,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 65,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-39.21%81 046
AT&T32.80%273 793
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-11.62%173 310
NTT DOCOMO, INC.18.29%87 579
T-MOBILE US23.61%67 186
KDDI CORPORATION14.45%63 966
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group