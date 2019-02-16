Log in
Exclusive: China ride-hailing giant Didi plans Chile, Peru launches to take on Uber

02/16/2019 | 07:36am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Didi Chuxing is seen at a Didi station in Beijing

SANTIAGO/BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing is planning to take on U.S. rival Uber in some of Latin America's fastest-growing markets, recruiting managers in Chile, Peru and Colombia, according to job postings and a company official.

Didi has moved senior executives from China to lead its expansion in markets like Chile and Peru, and began in recent weeks advertising for driver operations, crisis management, marketing and business development personnel in those countries, an analysis of LinkedIn postings show.

Didi's widening expansion, if successful, could make for a bumpier ride for San Francisco-based Uber Technologies Inc in Latin America, one of its fastest growth regions, as it gets ready to go public as soon as later this year.

The two firms are already battling in Brazil, where Didi bought local start-up 99 in January last year, and Mexico, where the Chinese firm lured drivers with higher pay and bonuses for signing up other drivers and passengers.

Didi is China's dominant ride-hailing firm and is backed by investors including Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. In 2016, Didi bought Uber's local Chinese operations following a bruising two-year battle for domination in China.

The push comes as Didi is laying off staff in China as it grapples with regulatory scrutiny, reportedly significant financial losses and public backlash over the murder of two of its customers, sources told Reuters.

The firm's new Chile public affairs manager, Felipe Contreras, who was previously Uber's corporate communications chief in Chile, confirmed reports Didi was looking to hire a senior executive from Chilean cellular phone company WOM to lead its engagement with government and public policy operations.

"We haven't announced a date; this is internal to the company," he said when asked about the timing of the hiring.

Contreras confirmed the launch plans and told Reuters that the company's aim was to be a "market leader" in Chile based on "quality", in a market where Uber, Spain's Cabify and Greece's Beat already transport thousands of passengers a day.

Didi is still mulling the "best time" to launch its local service, he said, saying: "We are still in the planning and recruitment phase."

Chile's government has yet to pass a law regulating ride-sharing applications, resulting in a legal gray area which sees Uber, Cabify and Beat drivers routinely fined by the police for operating without public transport licenses.

The law is still at committee stage and would need approval by both Chile's lower and upper chambers, a process which could take up to a year.

Contreras said the timeline for Didi's launch would "not necessarily" hinge on the law's eventual passing. "We are studying all the variables," he said.

(Reporting by Aislinn Laing and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Christian Plumb, Leslie Adler and Mark Potter)

By Aislinn Laing and Adam Jourdan

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 444 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 867 B
Debt 2019 11 012 B
Yield 2019 0,43%
P/E ratio 2019 11,96
P/E ratio 2020 8,57
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Capitalization 11 370 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13 094  JPY
Spread / Average Target 27%
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP47.47%102 908
AT&T4.38%221 761
CHINA MOBILE LTD.11.89%217 457
NTT DOCOMO INC6.25%88 117
KDDI CORP3.04%61 269
T-MOBILE US13.27%61 258
