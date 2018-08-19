Log in
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP (9984)

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP (9984)
  News  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Exclusive: Saudi PIF in talks to invest in aspiring Tesla rival Lucid - sources

08/19/2018 | 09:56pm CEST
California-based Lucid Motors, formerly named Atieva, unveiled a prototype of a luxury sedan the Lucid Air at its unveiling in Fremont

(Reuters) - PIF, the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund that Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk has said could help him fund an offer to take his electric car maker private, is in talks to invest in aspiring Tesla rival Lucid Motors Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The talks between privately-held Lucid Motors and PIF underscore the latter's appetite to invest in electric car makers to diversify the oil-rich Middle Eastern kingdom's investment portfolio.

A deal with Lucid Motors would also be more in line with PIF's limited resources, given that, despite its $250 billion (196.03 billion pounds) in assets, PIF has already made substantial commitments to other technology companies or investments, including a $45-billion agreement to invest in a giant technology fund led by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.

PIF and Lucid Motors have drawn up a term sheet under which PIF could invest more than $1 billion in Lucid Motors and obtain majority ownership, the sources said. PIF's first investment in Lucid Motors, however, would be for $500 million, and subsequent cash injections would come in two stages that are contingent on Lucid Motors hitting certain production milestones, one of the sources added.

The talks between PIF and Lucid Motors may not result in a deal, the sources cautioned.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. PIF and Lucid Motors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Based in Newark, California, Lucid Motors was founded in 2007 as Atieva by Bernard Tse, a former Tesla vice president and board member, and Sam Weng, a former exec at Oracle Corp and Redback Networks. It received backing from Chinese investors, including Jia Yueting and BAIC. Other venture capital backers have included Venrock, Mitsui & Co, Tsing Capital, Pragma Ventures, and Oriza Ventures.

Musk shocked investors this month with a tweet that he was considering taking Tesla private at a price of $420 a share, or $72 billion, and that funding was “secured.”

He elaborated last Monday that he believed Saudi Arabia’s PIF, a new shareholder in Tesla, could provide the necessary funding, although sources close to the sovereign wealth fund have played down that prospect.

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva in London and Harry Brumpton in New York; Additional reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Saeed Azhar in Dubai; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Dasha Afanasieva and Harry Brumpton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 0.35% 10020 End-of-day quote.8.68%
TESLA -8.93% 305.5 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 354 B
EBIT 2019 984 B
Net income 2019 657 B
Debt 2019 12 280 B
Yield 2019 0,44%
P/E ratio 2019 15,94
P/E ratio 2020 6,92
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
Capitalization 11 029 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 13 064  JPY
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP8.68%99 765
AT&T-15.05%239 864
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-7.51%191 351
NTT DOCOMO INC9.33%101 002
KDDI CORP10.50%71 851
VODAFONE GROUP-25.20%60 044
