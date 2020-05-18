Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Group Corp.    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/15
4574 JPY   +0.97%
02:48aSoftBank in Talks on T-Mobile Stake Sale -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aJack Ma Ends SoftBank Tie -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Jack Ma Ends SoftBank Tie -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Alibaba founder to step down as director of technology investment firm in June 

By Kosaku Narioka

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of technology investment company SoftBank Group Corp., the latest confidant of SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son to depart.

SoftBank said Monday that Mr. Ma, who has served on the board for 13 years, would resign June 25, when the company holds its annual shareholder meeting.

Tadashi Yanai, head of Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing Co., left the SoftBank board at the end of 2019 after 18 years of service, and Nidec Corp. Chief Executive Shigenobu Nagamori left in September 2017.

Mr. Ma's departure marks a turning point in a longstanding relationship with Mr. Son. In 2000, Mr. Son put $20 million into Alibaba, a then fledgling internet company, based on what Mr. Ma called his "shared vision" with the Japanese tech billionaire. It is now SoftBank's most valuable holding.

SoftBank, which is set to release results for the year ended March 31 later Monday, has said it lost nearly $17 billion in its technology-focused Vision Fund for the year. Greater-than-expected losses at office-share firm WeWork pushed SoftBank's expected net loss for the year to around Yen900 billion ($8.4 billion).

SoftBank's stock price rose starting in late March, when it announced an additional Yen2 trillion in share buybacks on top of an earlier buyback plan. Of the new Yen2 trillion, SoftBank said Monday that the board approved a maximum of Yen500 billion of shares to be purchased by March 31, 2021. SoftBank's board will decide on the timing and amount of the remainder of the proposed Yen2 trillion share buyback after watching the progress of current repurchases, a SoftBank spokesperson said.

SoftBank said it would keep 10 of its 11 existing directors -- with Mr. Ma the sole exception -- and nominate three new ones to take office after the shareholder meeting in June.

The three new directors are SoftBank Group Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto, Cadence Design Systems Inc. Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan and Prof. Yuko Kawamoto of Waseda Business School.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.18% 203.68 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -1.07% 51050 End-of-day quote.-2.45%
HUAYI BROTHERS MEDIA CORPORATION -2.61% 4.1 End-of-day quote.-2.61%
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. -1.53% 0.45 End-of-day quote.-1.96%
KAWAMOTO CORPORATION -4.22% 1249 End-of-day quote.-5.52%
NIDEC CORPORATION 0.20% 6030 End-of-day quote.-1.23%
SOFTBANK CORP. -0.56% 1422 End-of-day quote.-0.49%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.97% 4574 End-of-day quote.-0.57%
STEP CO.,LTD. -0.07% 1381 End-of-day quote.-0.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
02:48aSoftBank in Talks on T-Mobile Stake Sale -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aJack Ma Ends SoftBank Tie -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aSaudi Fund Snaps Up Some U.S. Stock Bargains -- WSJ
DJ
02:36aSoftBank posts record $13 billion operating loss as tech bets slide
RE
02:36aSoftBank posts record $13 billion operating loss as tech bets slide
RE
02:18aSOFTBANK : Urgent Headline News
AQ
01:16aSoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile U.S. stake to Deutsche Telekom - WSJ
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:30aSoftBank in Talks to Sell T-Mobile Shares to Deutsche Telekom
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 6 130 B
EBIT 2020 -1 350 000 M
Net income 2020 -761 667 M
Debt 2020 12 926 B
Yield 2020 0,89%
P/E ratio 2020 -12,5x
P/E ratio 2021 6,86x
EV / Sales2020 3,61x
EV / Sales2021 2,88x
Capitalization 9 206 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 6 721,15 JPY
Last Close Price 4 574,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 79,3%
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Ken Miyauchi Director
Yun Ma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-0.57%85 776
AT&T INC.-27.56%201 709
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED0.27%149 513
T-MOBILE US24.10%120 265
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.07%91 839
KDDI CORPORATION-1.09%67 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group