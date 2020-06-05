Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Group Corp.    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Miguel McKelvey, co-founder of WeWork with Adam Neumann, to leave company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 03:53pm EDT
Miguel McKelvey, WeWork co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, poses outside WeWork Hong Kong flagship in Hong Kong

WeWork's Miguel McKelvey, who co-founded the troubled office-sharing start-up with Adam Neumann, will leave the company at the end of June.

McKelvey's exit comes at a time when the company's core business faces an existential threat as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced its clients to stay away from WeWork offices, weighing heavily on its occupancy rates.

"After 10 years, I've made one of the most difficult decisions of my life ... at the end of this month, I'll be leaving WeWork," said McKelvey through a company spokesman.

SoftBank-controlled WeWork is currently in the middle of executing a five-year turnaround plan and is shaking up its top management ranks under Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure.

Under Claure, who is also a SoftBank executive, WeWork has brought in several executives including CEO Sandeep Mathrani. A number of top executives who were part of the old guard at WeWork under Neumann, including co-CEOs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham, have also left the company.

The office-sharing startup has gone through a tumultuous period since abandoning its initial public offering in September. It was forced to push out Neumann last year after SoftBank and other shareholders turned on him over his management style, his numerous conflicts of interest and his handling of the IPO.

SoftBank is also embroiled in a legal dispute with a special committee on WeWork's board comprising two board members, Bruce Dunlevie and Lew Frankfort, after the Japanese company backed out of a $3-billion tender offer that was part of its bailout package for the startup.

The WeWork board last week appointed another special committee comprising new board members Alex Dimitrief and Frederick Arnold to decide on the validity of the previous special committee.

To date, SoftBank has invested more than $13.5 billion in WeWork.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Amy Caren Daniel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
04:14aJapan's Dentsu evacuates Tokyo HQ after bomb threat
RE
04:12aJapan's Dentsu evacuates Tokyo headquarters after bomb threat
RE
06/04SOFTBANK : DBRS Morningstar Confirms All Ratings of LoanCore 2019-CRE2 Issuer Lt..
AQ
06/04SOFTBANK : DBRS Morningstar Confirms All Ratings of LoanCore 2019-CRE3 Issuer Lt..
AQ
06/03SoftBank launches $100 million fund investing in 'people of colour'
RE
06/03SoftBank launches $100 million fund investing in 'people of colour'
RE
06/03Japan to look at building a common infrastructure for digital payments
RE
06/02China's BYD Gets Extension on $1 Billion California Mask Deal -- Update
DJ
06/02China's BYD Gets Extension on $1 Billion California Mask Deal
DJ
06/02China auto sales growth seen for second straight month, boosting recovery hop..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 130 B 55 866 M 55 866 M
Net income 2020 -761 667 M -6 942 M -6 942 M
Net Debt 2020 10 839 B 98 787 M 98 787 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,3x
Yield 2020 0,78%
Capitalization 10 513 B 95 816 M 95 820 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 76 866
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 6 515,00 JPY
Last Close Price 5 220,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Ken Miyauchi Director
Yun Ma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.9.76%95 610
AT&T INC.-18.63%226 575
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-16.56%143 988
T-MOBILE US27.74%123 786
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-3.95%87 488
KDDI CORPORATION-1.66%66 298
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group