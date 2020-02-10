Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/10/2020
Fed Chairman Heads to Capitol Hill Facing New Questions Over Growth Risks

When Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell heads to Capitol Hill for two days of testimony starting Tuesday, he will face questions about how the central bank might respond to economic uncertainties emanating from China. 

 
Stocks Gain as U.S. Economy Signals Strength

U.S. stocks rose to new highs as investors focused on signs of strength in the domestic economy. 

 
President Xi Inspects Coronavirus Hospital in Beijing

The Chinese leader paid his first public visit to the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, stopping at a Beijing hospital treating infected patients and at a local disease-control office after weeks of remaining largely out of public view. 

 
Fed's Daly Says Low Jobless Rate Not Automatic Sign of Tight Labor Market

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said super low unemployment doesn't necessarily mean the job market has overheated, and added she sees no looming need to change the central bank's interest-rate target any time soon. 

 
Overall Fed Temporary Liquidity Continues to Shrink

The New York Fed announced that it implemented a $38.2 billion overnight repurchase-agreement operation that saw eligible banks take far less money than the central bank was willing to provide. 

 
Trump Proposes $4.8 Trillion Budget, With Cuts to Safety Nets

President Trump unveiled a $4.8 trillion budget that charts a path for a potential second term, proposing steep reductions in social-safety-net programs and foreign aid, but higher outlays for defense and veterans. 

 
Green Bonds Branch Out With Record Sale

Community Preservation issued a $150 million sustainability bond, the largest such sale by a community development financial institution, as sales of green, social and sustainability bonds are expected to hit $400 billion this year. 

 
Fed's Bowman: Current Fed Policy Will Support Expansion

The Federal Reserve governor said the current setting of the central bank's monetary policy should help the U.S. economy continue to grow. 

 
Elliott Push at SoftBank Reflects Rise of Shareholder Activism in Japan

Japanese companies are carrying out a record level of share buybacks, bidding wars have broken out for undervalued companies and investors are feeling emboldened to speak up. 

 
Big Tech Stocks Dominate ESG Funds

Funds that market themselves as sustainable investments aren't necessarily focused on companies that fight climate change, develop wind turbines or promote diverse boards.

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 686 B
EBIT 2020 714 B
Net income 2020 892 B
Debt 2020 13 439 B
Yield 2020 0,78%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,49x
EV / Sales2021 2,40x
Capitalization 10 646 B
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6 703,13  JPY
Last Close Price 5 140,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.9.69%86 649
AT&T-1.61%271 555
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED1.67%170 298
NTT DOCOMO, INC.2.96%92 854
T-MOBILE US8.95%69 250
KDDI CORPORATION5.75%69 226
