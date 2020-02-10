Fed's Daly Says Low Jobless Rate Not Automatic Sign of Tight Labor Market

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said super low unemployment doesn't necessarily mean the job market has overheated, and added she sees no looming need to change the central bank's interest-rate target any time soon.

Fed Chairman Heads to Capitol Hill Facing New Questions Over Growth Risks

When Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell heads to Capitol Hill for two days of testimony starting Tuesday, he will face questions about how the central bank might respond to economic uncertainties emanating from China.

President Xi Inspects Coronavirus Hospital in Beijing

The Chinese leader paid his first public visit to the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, stopping at a Beijing hospital treating infected patients and at a local disease-control office after weeks of remaining largely out of public view.

Overall Fed Temporary Liquidity Continues to Shrink

The New York Fed announced that it implemented a $38.2 billion overnight repurchase-agreement operation that saw eligible banks take far less money than the central bank was willing to provide.

Trump Proposes $4.8 Trillion Budget, With Cuts to Safety Nets

President Trump unveiled a $4.8 trillion budget that charts a path for a potential second term, proposing steep reductions in social-safety-net programs and foreign aid, but higher outlays for defense and veterans.

Green Bonds Branch Out With Record Sale

Community Preservation issued a $150 million sustainability bond, the largest such sale by a community development financial institution, as sales of green, social and sustainability bonds are expected to hit $400 billion this year.

Fed's Bowman: Current Fed Policy Will Support Expansion

The Federal Reserve governor said the current setting of the central bank's monetary policy should help the U.S. economy continue to grow.

Elliott Push at SoftBank Reflects Rise of Shareholder Activism in Japan

Japanese companies are carrying out a record level of share buybacks, bidding wars have broken out for undervalued companies and investors are feeling emboldened to speak up.

Big Tech Stocks Dominate ESG Funds

Funds that market themselves as sustainable investments aren't necessarily focused on companies that fight climate change, develop wind turbines or promote diverse boards.

The Big Treasury Market Divide

The market for Treasurys is one of the deepest and most straightforward in the world, but a big divide has opened up between how different kinds of investors trade it.