Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Group Corp    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP (9984)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- JPY   --.--%
09:53pSOFTBANK : Saudi shelves $200 billion SoftBank Solar project - WSJ
RE
09:36pSAUDI SHELVES $ : Wsj
RE
09/28SOFTBANK : Invests in Homes Startup
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Saudi shelves $200 billion SoftBank Solar project: WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 09:36pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: An employee works behind a logo of Softbank Corp at its branch in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has shelved a $200 billion plan with SoftBank Group Corp to build the world's biggest solar-power-generation project, the Wall Street journal reported on Sunday, citing Saudi government officials.

No one is actively working on the project, and instead, the Saudi kingdom is working up a broader, more practical strategy to boost renewable energy, to be announced in late October, the WSJ reported https://on.wsj.com/2NW8wlH.

SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son had announced in March a plan to invest in creating the world's biggest solar power project in Saudi Arabia, a project expected to have the capacity to produce up to 200 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.

Softbank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Tom Arnold in Dubai. Editing by Jane Merriman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
09:53pSOFTBANK : Saudi shelves $200 billion SoftBank Solar project - WSJ
RE
09:36pSAUDI SHELVES $200 BILLION SOFTBANK : Wsj
RE
09/29SOFTBANK : $200bn solar power park to be built in Saudi Arabia
AQ
09/28SOFTBANK : Invests in Homes Startup
DJ
09/28SOFTBANK : Launches World's First Experimental Services in Commercial Environmen..
PU
09/28SOFTBANK : Launches World's First Experimental Services in Commercial Environmen..
BU
09/27SOFTBANK : to raise $100 billion fund every 2-3 years
AQ
09/27SOFTBANK : to raise $100 billion fund every 2-3 years, spend $50 billion annuall..
RE
09/27SOFTBANK : to raise $100 billion fund every 2-3 years - Bloomberg
RE
09/26SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/29SoftBank Vision Fund Runs With Unicorns 
09/26FCC votes for override of local rules to speed 5G deployment 
09/24ARK WEB : Still A Buy In 2018 
09/22Amazon Competitor Gets $300M At $1.2B Valuation 
09/15Pfizer Invests In Mini Brains, Kleiner Perkins Splits 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 382 B
EBIT 2019 1 015 B
Net income 2019 770 B
Debt 2019 12 747 B
Yield 2019 0,39%
P/E ratio 2019 15,95
P/E ratio 2020 7,82
EV / Sales 2019 2,70x
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
Capitalization 12 625 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13 541  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP24.40%111 058
AT&T-13.12%242 696
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-2.65%202 716
NTT DOCOMO INC13.15%101 649
KDDI CORP10.57%69 918
T-MOBILE US10.50%59 721
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.