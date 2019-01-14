Log in
SoftBank : ACWA plans to make solar panels as part of SoftBank and Saudi fund's $200 billion project

01/14/2019 | 04:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: Saudi man looks at the solar plant in Uyayna, north of Riyadh

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - ACWA Power plans to expand into solar panel manufacturing, its chief executive said, in a move which would put the power and water plants developer at the heart of Saudi Arabia's plans to develop its renewable power industry.

Riyadh-based ACWA Power, partly owned by Saudi's Public Investment Fund (PIF), is in talks to become a manufacturer of solar panels, Paddy Padmanathan said in an interview, working with the sovereign wealth fund and Japan's SoftBank on their $200 billion solar-power generation project.

SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son announced in March last year a plan to invest in creating the world's biggest solar power project in Saudi Arabia, a project expected to have the capacity to produce up to 200 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.

The project is set to create thousands of jobs and develop a manufacturing industry in line with Saudi Arabia's economic diversification plans laid out in its Vision 2030.

"ACWA, being a Saudi company, will be working with PIF and Softbank […] we're in discussions to become a solar panel manufacturer," said Padmanathan.

ACWA Power plans to double its power production capacity by 2025 and to expand its operations to 25 markets from the current 12. "We expect renewables to be a significant part of that growth," he said.

ACWA mandated banks last year to sell a 30 percent stake through an initial public offering (IPO). Sources told Reuters at the time that JPMorgan, Citigroup, Natixis and Riyad Capital had been appointed to advise on that process.

Padmanathan said on Monday that the IPO was postponed as the company had a lot of preparatory work to do and its balance sheet had to be "positioned in the right way," but added that the company is still committed to a listing, and the banks that were mandated have retained their role.

(Writing by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)

By Stanley Carvalho

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 476 B
EBIT 2019 -1 013 000 M
Net income 2019 805 B
Debt 2019 11 563 B
Yield 2019 0,58%
P/E ratio 2019 9,73
P/E ratio 2020 5,98
EV / Sales 2019 2,11x
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Capitalization 8 473 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 13 748  JPY
Spread / Average Target 79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP9.89%80 415
AT&T8.16%219 068
CHINA MOBILE LTD.7.45%210 292
NTT DOCOMO INC6.30%89 414
KDDI CORP2.70%62 590
T-MOBILE US8.47%57 453
