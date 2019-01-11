Log in
SoftBank : Announcement on Finalized Number of Shares of Subsidiary (SoftBank Corp.) Disposed

01/11/2019 | 01:14am EST

Press Releases 2019

January 11, 2019
SoftBank Group Corp.

SoftBank Group Corp. ('SBG') announces that the number of SoftBank Corp. common stock ('SB shares') disposed by SoftBank Group Japan Corporation ('SBGJ') , a wholly owned subsidiary of SBG, and the total number of SB shares have been finalized as below, in connection with the disposal of a portion of SB shares held by SBGJ as announced in 'Details of the Term of Disposal Following the Listing of the Shares of SoftBank Corp. on the Tokyo Stock Exchange ' dated December 10, 2018.

1. The number of SB shares disposed by SBGJ and the change in the total number of shares

Total number of shares before the disposal 4,786,613,170 shares
(99.99%)
Number of shares disposed 1,603,693,700 shares
(33.50%)
Total number of shares after the disposal 3,182,919,470 shares
(66.49%)
[Notes]
  • *

    Ratios in the parentheses indicate the ratio of the number of shares to the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury stock) as of November 12, 2018.

  • *

    A green shoe option granted to one of the Japanese underwriters has not been exercised.

2. Impact on SBG's financial results

The proceeds from the disposal recorded in SBG's consolidated financial statements amounted to JPY 2,349,832 million, as announced in 'Details of the Term of Disposal Following the Listing of the Shares of SoftBank Corp. on the Tokyo Stock Exchange' dated December 10, 2018.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States. The SoftBank Corp. shares referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration thereunder or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

  • Releases, announcements, presentations and other information available from this page and elsewhere on this website were prepared based on information available and views held at the time of preparation and speak only as of the respective dates on which they are filed or used by SoftBank Group Corp. or the applicable group company, as the case may be. Such information is subject to change and may become out-of-date. Such information may also contain forward-looking statements which are by their nature subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Please read legal notices in its entirety prior to viewing any information available on this website.

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 06:13:02 UTC
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP8.34%80 415
AT&T5.47%219 068
CHINA MOBILE LTD.7.12%210 292
NTT DOCOMO INC6.11%89 414
KDDI CORP3.60%62 590
T-MOBILE US6.84%57 453
