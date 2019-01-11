SoftBank : Announcement on Finalized Number of Shares of Subsidiary (SoftBank Corp.) Disposed

Press Releases 2019
January 11, 2019
SoftBank Group Corp.
SoftBank Group Corp. ('SBG') announces that the number of SoftBank Corp. common stock ('SB shares') disposed by SoftBank Group Japan Corporation ('SBGJ') , a wholly owned subsidiary of SBG, and the total number of SB shares have been finalized as below, in connection with the disposal of a portion of SB shares held by SBGJ as announced in 'Details of the Term of Disposal Following the Listing of the Shares of SoftBank Corp. on the Tokyo Stock Exchange ' dated December 10, 2018.
1. The number of SB shares disposed by SBGJ and the change in the total number of shares
|
Total number of shares before the disposal
|
4,786,613,170 shares
(99.99%)
|
Number of shares disposed
|
1,603,693,700 shares
(33.50%)
|
Total number of shares after the disposal
|
3,182,919,470 shares
(66.49%)
[Notes]
-
*
Ratios in the parentheses indicate the ratio of the number of shares to the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury stock) as of November 12, 2018.
-
*
A green shoe option granted to one of the Japanese underwriters has not been exercised.
2. Impact on SBG's financial results
The proceeds from the disposal recorded in SBG's consolidated financial statements amounted to JPY 2,349,832 million, as announced in 'Details of the Term of Disposal Following the Listing of the Shares of SoftBank Corp. on the Tokyo Stock Exchange' dated December 10, 2018.
This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States. The SoftBank Corp. shares referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration thereunder or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.
-
Disclaimer
SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 06:13:02 UTC