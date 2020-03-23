SoftBank : Announces JPY 4.5 trillion (USD 41 billion) Program to Repurchase Shares and Reduce Debt (PDF)

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 9 653 B EBIT 2020 299 B Net income 2020 741 B Debt 2020 14 491 B Yield 2020 1,46% P/E ratio 2020 7,32x P/E ratio 2021 11,8x EV / Sales2020 2,08x EV / Sales2021 2,10x Capitalization 5 566 B Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 6 615,77 JPY Last Close Price 2 687,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 205% Spread / Average Target 146% Spread / Lowest Target 58,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President Yoshimitsu Goto CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer Ken Miyauchi Director Yun Ma Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -16.81% 49 984 AT&T INC. -27.20% 204 069 CHINA MOBILE LIMITED -1.43% 144 670 NTT DOCOMO, INC. 6.53% 95 907 T-MOBILE US -4.94% 63 884 KDDI CORPORATION 7.94% 60 518