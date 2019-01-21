Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Group Corp    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP (9984)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank : Cardholder Authentication - 3D Secure for PayPay For even more secured system by adding an authentication step of credit card password authentication

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 05:14am EST

Press release

January 21, 2019 PayPay Corporation

Cardholder Authentication - 3D Secure for PayPay

For even more secured system by adding an authentication step of credit card password authentication

Effective today, PayPay Corporation installed 3D Secure (Cardholder Authentication Service) to the smartphone payment service, "PayPay."

Cardholder authentication, 3D Secure, prevents fraudulent use and spoofing of credit cards by requiring the cardholder authentication password registered with the credit card companies. PayPay Corporation set limits to the number of user entries of credit card information and the amount when paying by credit card*. The installation of 3D Secure will be enhancing our security, even more.

Effective today, when registering information on a 3D Secure supported credit card to PayPay, you will be directed to the credit card company's authentication page after entering credit card number, validity, and card verification value (CVV). The authentication would complete after entering the password registered with the credit card company.

With successful cardholder authentication, the credit card limit for the use of PayPay*1, which had been set since last year will change to JPY 250,000 (total for 30 days)*2*3. Cardholder authentication is only required once, and there is no need to enter passwords for every payment.

Authentication can be completed from the payment method setting screen of PayPay starting today for users who have at least one credit card supported by cardholder authentication system registered.

Please be informed that the balance top-up by Yahoo! JAPAN Card would also require cardholder authentication.

PayPay Corporation would like to reiterate the continued effort to provide our valued clients safe and secure service.

*1. When the payment total is JPY 20,000 in the past 24 hours and JPY 50,000 in the past 30 days (within 720 hours).

*2. Limit of credit card use is subject to change.

*3. Balance top-up from Yahoo! JAPAN credit card will be up to JPY 250,000 (for 30 days) once the cardholder authentication is completed.

*Limit will not apply to the users who selected PayPay balance charged from bank accounts or Yahoo! Money as their payment method.

- Cardholder Authentication Service (3D Secure) (Japanese) https://paypay.ne.jp/notice-static/20181227/3d/

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 10:13:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
05:14aSOFTBANK : Cardholder Authentication - 3D Secure for PayPay For even more secure..
PU
01/20SOFTBANK : $200bn solar power park to be built in Saudi Arabia
AQ
01/16EMAAR PROPERTIES : U.S. start-up CommonGrounds raises $100 million, unveils 'hac..
RE
01/15SOFTBANK : Japan's SoftBank to lead $700 million funding in U.S. startup Katerra..
RE
01/14SOFTBANK : ACWA considers supporting solar panel manufacturing in Saudi
RE
01/14SOFTBANK : ACWA considers supporting solar panel manufacturing in Saudi
RE
01/11SOFTBANK : Announcement on Finalized Number of Shares of Subsidiary (SoftBank Co..
PU
01/10Nikkei's three-day winning streak ended by profit-taking as yen firms
RE
01/09Sprint Planning to Debut 5G Smartphone from Samsung in Summer 2019
AQ
01/09SPRINT : Announces Greenville, S.C. as World's First Smart City with Curiosity I..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 439 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 807 B
Debt 2019 11 727 B
Yield 2019 0,57%
P/E ratio 2019 9,90
P/E ratio 2020 5,61
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
EV / Sales 2020 2,16x
Capitalization 8 623 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 13 748  JPY
Spread / Average Target 75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP11.83%78 517
AT&T8.48%225 327
CHINA MOBILE LTD.8.60%210 988
NTT DOCOMO INC6.48%88 842
KDDI CORP4.01%62 229
T-MOBILE US5.27%56 808
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.