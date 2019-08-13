SoftBank : Determination of Details of Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights (Stock Options)

Press Releases 2019
August 14, 2019
SoftBank Group Corp.
SoftBank Group Corp. ('SBG') announced that on August 13, 2019 it determined the following details about the payment of cash in exchange for the stock acquisition rights (the 'Stock Acquisition Rights') to be issued to certain employees of SBG, in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors on May 30, 2019 and July 25, 2019.
JPY 969,800 per unit of the Stock Acquisition Rights (JPY 4,849 per share)
The amount calculated in accordance with the formula above constitutes the fair price of the Stock Acquisition Rights and does not fall under an issuing at a discount from market price. Further, each person who intends to subscribe to the Stock Acquisition Rights will acquire the Stock Acquisition Rights as a result of setting off the obligation to pay the amount to be paid in for the Stock Acquisition Rights against the remuneration claim he/she holds against SBG, instead of paying the amount to be paid in.
For the outline of the issuance of the Stock Acquisition Rights not included above, please refer to 'Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights (Stock Options) ' dated May 30, 2019 and 'Revision and Determination of Details of Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights (Stock Options)' dated July 25, 2019.
