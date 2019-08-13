Log in
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP

(9984)
SoftBank : Determination of Details of Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights (Stock Options)

08/13/2019 | 09:42pm EDT

Press Releases 2019

August 14, 2019
SoftBank Group Corp.

SoftBank Group Corp. ('SBG') announced that on August 13, 2019 it determined the following details about the payment of cash in exchange for the stock acquisition rights (the 'Stock Acquisition Rights') to be issued to certain employees of SBG, in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors on May 30, 2019 and July 25, 2019.

JPY 969,800 per unit of the Stock Acquisition Rights (JPY 4,849 per share)

The amount calculated in accordance with the formula above constitutes the fair price of the Stock Acquisition Rights and does not fall under an issuing at a discount from market price. Further, each person who intends to subscribe to the Stock Acquisition Rights will acquire the Stock Acquisition Rights as a result of setting off the obligation to pay the amount to be paid in for the Stock Acquisition Rights against the remuneration claim he/she holds against SBG, instead of paying the amount to be paid in.

For the outline of the issuance of the Stock Acquisition Rights not included above, please refer to 'Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights (Stock Options) ' dated May 30, 2019 and 'Revision and Determination of Details of Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights (Stock Options)' dated July 25, 2019.

  • Releases, announcements, presentations and other information available from this page and elsewhere on this website were prepared based on information available and views held at the time of preparation and speak only as of the respective dates on which they are filed or used by SoftBank Group Corp. or the applicable group company, as the case may be. Such information is subject to change and may become out-of-date. Such information may also contain forward-looking statements which are by their nature subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Please read legal notices in its entirety prior to viewing any information available on this website.

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 01:41:03 UTC
