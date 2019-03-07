Log in
SoftBank : Dividend from Subsidiary

0
03/07/2019 | 01:17am EST

Press Releases 2019

March 7, 2019
Softbank Group Corp.

SoftBank Group Corp. ('SBG') announces that its wholly owned subsidiary SoftBank Group Japan Corporation ('SBGJ') resolved its dividend of surplus on March 7, 2019, which is expected to cause the following impact to SBG's non-consolidated financial results.

1. Outline of dividend by SBGJ

  • (1)

    Total dividend amount: JPY 2,069,777 million

  • (2)

    Payable date: March 8, 2019

  • (3)

    Dividend resource: Retained earnings

2. Impact on SBG's financial results

As the dividend becomes payable, SBG expects to record dividend income of JPY 2,069,777 million on its non-consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 2019. This dividend will have no impact on SBG's consolidated financial results, as dividend from a subsidiary is eliminated as an intercompany transaction.

[Notes]
  • *

    SBG's non-consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with JGAAP.

  • Releases, announcements, presentations and other information available from this page and elsewhere on this website were prepared based on information available and views held at the time of preparation and speak only as of the respective dates on which they are filed or used by SoftBank Group Corp. or the applicable group company, as the case may be. Such information is subject to change and may become out-of-date. Such information may also contain forward-looking statements which are by their nature subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Please read legal notices in its entirety prior to viewing any information available on this website.

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 06:16:08 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 476 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 1 105 B
Debt 2019 10 754 B
Yield 2019 0,42%
P/E ratio 2019 9,77
P/E ratio 2020 8,38
EV / Sales 2019 2,36x
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
Capitalization 11 562 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13 425  JPY
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP49.96%103 206
AT&T4.94%218 173
CHINA MOBILE LTD.8.80%211 110
NTT DOCOMO INC5.04%76 581
T-MOBILE US11.27%60 714
KDDI CORP2.04%60 221
