SoftBank : Dividend from Subsidiary

Press Releases 2019

March 7, 2019

Softbank Group Corp.

SoftBank Group Corp. ('SBG') announces that its wholly owned subsidiary SoftBank Group Japan Corporation ('SBGJ') resolved its dividend of surplus on March 7, 2019, which is expected to cause the following impact to SBG's non-consolidated financial results.

1. Outline of dividend by SBGJ

(1) Total dividend amount: JPY 2,069,777 million

(2) Payable date: March 8, 2019

(3) Dividend resource: Retained earnings

2. Impact on SBG's financial results

As the dividend becomes payable, SBG expects to record dividend income of JPY 2,069,777 million on its non-consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 2019. This dividend will have no impact on SBG's consolidated financial results, as dividend from a subsidiary is eliminated as an intercompany transaction.

* SBG's non-consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with JGAAP.

Releases, announcements, presentations and other information available from this page and elsewhere on this website were prepared based on information available and views held at the time of preparation and speak only as of the respective dates on which they are filed or used by SoftBank Group Corp. or the applicable group company, as the case may be. Such information is subject to change and may become out-of-date. Such information may also contain forward-looking statements which are by their nature subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Please read legal notices in its entirety prior to viewing any information available on this website.

[Notes]