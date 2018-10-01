SoftBank : Earnings Results Briefing for Q2/FY2018

Log in
10/01/2018 | 03:12am CEST

Notices 2018

October 1, 2018
SoftBank Group Corp.

SoftBank Group Corp. ('SBG') will hold its earnings results briefing on November 5, 2018 (JST), for the second quarter (April - September, 2018) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. The briefing will be available both through webcast and audio as follows.

The planned presenter is Masayoshi Son, Chairman & CEO.

Click below for Japanese version.

Date and Time

November 5, 2018 4:00pm - 5:30pm (JST) (planned)

Details

Disclaimer

The presentation and comments (including the 'tweets' from the official 'Twitter' account) is made based on information available at the time it was made.
Statements in the webcasts that are not historical facts including, without limitation, our plans, forecasts and strategies are Forward-looking Statements.
Forward-looking Statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, general economic conditions, general market conditions, customer demand for products and services, increased competition, inherent risks in international operations and other important factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any Forward-looking Statement.
The presentation and comments contained in the webcasts (including the 'tweets' from the official 'Twitter' account) regarding companies other than SBG and other companies within the SoftBank Group is quoted from public sources and others, and we have neither verified nor are we responsible for the accuracy of information.
SBG expressly disclaims any obligation or responsibility to update revise or supplement any Forward-looking Statement in any presentation material or generally to any extent. Use of or reliance on the information in the webcasts is at your own risk.

1. SoftBank Group Corp. website

The live streaming will be accessible from this page.

2. Facebook/Twitter/YouTube

3. Audio

Please dial the number below for the audio streaming.

From outside Japan +81 3 4590 5390 (metered charge)
From within Japan 0120 206 275 (for fixed-line; toll-free)
0120 150 082 (for mobile phone; toll-free)
03 4590 5390 (metered charge)
Pass code 379830
[Notes]
  • *

    After dialing in, participants should wait for the briefing to start.

  • *

    Questioning is NOT available via audio.

  • *

    To view the webcast comfortably, we recommend over a Wi-Fi connection when viewing on a smartphone or tablet.

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 01:11:03 UTC
