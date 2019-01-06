Log in
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
SoftBank : Earnings Results Briefing for Q3/FY2018

01/06/2019

Notices 2019

January 7, 2019
SoftBank Group Corp.

SoftBank Group Corp. ('SBG') will hold its earnings results briefing on February 6, 2019 (JST), for the third quarter (April - December, 2018) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. The briefing will be available both through webcast and audio as follows.

The planned presenter is Masayoshi Son, Chairman & CEO.

Click below for Japanese version.

Date and Time

February 6, 2019 4:00pm - 5:30pm (JST) (planned)

Details

Disclaimer

The presentation and comments (including the 'tweets' from the official 'Twitter' account) is made based on information available at the time it was made.
Statements in the webcasts that are n'ot historical facts including, without limitation, our plans, forecasts and strategies are Forward-looking Statements.
Forward-looking Statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, general economic conditions, general market conditions, customer demand for products and services, increased competition, inherent risks in international operations and other important factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any Forward-looking Statement.
The presentation and comments contained in the webcasts (including the 'tweets' from the official 'Twitter' account) regarding companies other than SBG and other companies within the SoftBank Group is quoted from public sources and others, and we have neither verified nor are we responsible for the accuracy of information.
SBG expressly disclaims any obligation or responsibility to update revise or supplement any Forward-looking Statement in any presentation material or generally to any extent. Use of or reliance on the information in the webcasts is at your own risk.

1. SoftBank Group Corp. website

The live streaming will be accessible from this page.

2. Facebook/Twitter/YouTube

3. Audio

Please dial the number below for the audio streaming.

From outside Japan +81 3 4590 5390 (metered charge)
From within Japan 0120 206 275 (for fixed-line; toll-free)
0120 150 082 (for mobile phone; toll-free)
03 4590 5390 (metered charge)
Pass code 203281
[Notes]
  • *

    After dialing in, participants should wait for the briefing to start.

  • *

    Questioning is NOT available via audio.

  • *

    Starting with the earnings results briefing for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, which will be held in May 2019, audio streaming will no longer be provided.

  • *

    To view the webcast comfortably, we recommend over a Wi-Fi connection when viewing on a smartphone or tablet.

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 01:08:05 UTC
