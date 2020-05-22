SoftBank : Earnings Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (FY2019)
0
05/22/2020 | 07:17am EDT
We would like to express our heartfelt sympathy to
all those affected by COVID-19
Our responsibility
as a telecommunication carrier
Work from home
Closed schools
Stay at home
Businesses asked to close
Travel restrictions
Cancelled events
Connecting people to people
Offering students and
Providing digital
children additional
materials for
data free-of-charge
remote learning
for communication
free-of-charge
Providing 2,000
smartphones to the Diamond Princess cruise ship
How we are helping
Providing remote
Extending deadline
Over 90% of
working solutions
employees
for enterprises
for payment of
working from home
free-of-charge
communication bills
(Tokyo HQ base)
(For a certain period)
Continue to support social infrastructure
Our Priority Issues (Materiality)
for SDGs Management
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
9
Corporate Philosophy
Information Revolution
Happiness for Everyone
10
Consistently pursue "social contribution
through the Information Revolution"
2008~
2000~ Smartphones 1995~ Mobile phones
1990~Internet
PC
11
CommunicationDigital technology
innovationtransformation
4G → 5G
AI・IoT・Robotics
Largest paradigm
shift ever
Work style reform
Climate Change
Diversity, decline of working population,
Environmental pollution and
depletion of resources
remote working
12
Our Materiality
Priority Issues
Contribute to achieve SDGs
13
Building society and
industry through
digital transformation
Create new industries and provide solutions for transforming various businesses in society by utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as 5G and AI.
14
Connecting people
and information
to create new excitement
Provide new experiences and enrich the lifestyles of our customers by promoting the adoption of smart devices. Concurrently, create value for both consumers and enterprises by providing partners with attractive platforms that connect people to information.
15
Creating new business
through open innovation
Develop cutting-edge technologies and innovative business models in Japan by leveraging our relationships with global leading innovative companies. Concurrently, promote the development of a highly-skilled workforce and the establishment of an organization that supports the expansion and penetration of new businesses.
16
Contributing to the global environment
with the power of technology
Contribute to mitigating climate change, promoting a circular economy and the adoption of renewable energy by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to pass on a sustainable global environment to the next generation.
17
Building high-quality social communication networks
Commit to maintaining a constantly-connected and stable network and to protecting our customers' important data, as communication networks serve as a lifeline.
18
Developing a resilient
management foundation
Conduct corporate governance with integrity to earn the trust of society through ongoing dialogue with stakeholders. In addition, foster innovation and improve the well-being of our employees by developing a progressive workplace environment where diverse human resources can thrive utilizing cutting-edge technologies.
19
business
through issues
social Solving
activities corporate
through issues
social Solving
Materiality
SoftBank Priority Issues
Building society and
Connecting people and
Creating new business
industry through
information to create
through open
digital transformation
new excitement
innovation
Contributing to the global
Building high-quality
Developing a resilient
environment with the
social communication
management
power of technology
networks
foundation
20
A world where all things, information
and minds are connected
21
Earnings Results for the Fiscal Year
Ended March 31, 2020
SoftBank Corp.
May 11, 2020
Disclaimer
Important Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements and Other Information
This document is based on the information available to SoftBank Corp. ("we" or "the Company") as of the time hereof and assumptions which it believes are reasonable. Statements contained herein that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, our plans, forecasts, strategies and beliefs about our business and financial prospects, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often include the words such as "targets", "plans", "believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could" "anticipates", "estimates", "projects" or words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by us or our management of future performance or of any specific outcome are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, general economic conditions, conditions in the Japanese telecommunications market, our ability to adopt new technologies and business models, competition with other mobile telecommunications providers, our ability to improve and maintain our telecommunications network, our reliance on third parties in conducting our business, including SoftBank Group Corp. and its other subsidiaries and associates, our major vendors and suppliers, and other third parties, risks relating to M&A and other strategic transactions, risks relating to information security and handling of personally identifiable information, changes in the substance and interpretation of other laws and regulations and other important factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or responsibility to update, revise or supplement any forward-looking statement in any document or generally to the extent allowed by law or stock exchange rule. Use of or reliance on the information in this material is at your own risk. Information regarding companies other than the Company and our subsidiaries and associates is quoted from public sources and others, and we have neither verified nor are we responsible for the accuracy of information. The information presented herein regarding certain joint ventures and collaborations of the Company, Vision Fund and SoftBank Group Corp. portfolio companies and investments has been selected on a subjective basis, is provided solely for illustrative purposes and does not purport to be a complete listing of all such collaborations or joint ventures. SoftBank Group Corp., the Company and the Vision Fund each have different strategies and objectives with respect to their investments and portfolio company operations. There is no guarantee that any joint venture will be consummated on the terms expressed herein or at all, or that the joint venture will be successful. All such plans are subject to uncertainties and risks, as well as investor consents and regulatory approvals, as applicable. References to such portfolio companies and investments should not be a recommendation of any particular investment.
Important Notice Regarding Trading of SoftBank Corp. Common Stock and Unsponsored American Depository Receipts
The Company encourages anyone interested in trading in its common stock to do so on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Company's disclosures are not intended to facilitate trades in, and should not be relied on for decisions to trade, unsponsored American Depository Receipts ("ADRs") representing the shares of its common stock. The Company has not and does not participate in, support, encourage, or otherwise consent to the creation of any unsponsored ADR programs or the issuance or trading of any ADRs issued thereunder. The Company does not represent to any ADR holder, bank or depositary institution, nor should any such person or entity form the belief, that (i) the Company has any reporting obligations under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") or (ii) the Company's website will contain on an ongoing basis all information necessary for the Company to maintain an exemption from registering its common stock under the Exchange Act pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) thereunder. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, the Company disclaims any responsibility or liability to ADR holders, banks, depositary institutions, or any other entities or individuals in connection with any unsponsored ADRs representing its common stock.
Consolidated Results
Fiscal Year 2019
24
Revenue
[JPY bn]
4,656.8
4,861.2
4,500.0
ZHD impact
4,000.0
3,746.3
910.5
3,500.0
3,000.0
2,500.0
2,000.0
1,500.0
1,000.0
500.0
0.0
FY2018
FY2018
FY2019
(Prior to ZHD adj) (Post ZHD adj)
Up 30%
(Post ZHD adj, Up 4%)
(Notes)
Actuals for FY2018 have been adjusted retrospectively to have
consolidated Z Holdings Corporation (formerly Yahoo Japan Corporation,
hereinafter "ZHD") from April 1, 2018.
25
"Yahoo" is used as the segment name when referring to ZHD business.
Revenue by Segment
[JPY bn]
4,656.8
4,861.2
4,500.0
954.4
1,052.9
Yahoo
4,000.0
Distribution,
472.7
3,500.0
401.4
others
3,000.0
620.5
638.9
Enterprise
2,500.0
2,000.0
1,500.0
2,680.5
2,696.7
Consumer
1,000.0
500.0
0.0
Increased
across all segments
FY2018FY2019
(Post ZHD adj)
(Note) Actuals for FY2018 have been adjusted retrospectively to have
26
consolidated ZHD from April 1, 2018
Operating Income
[JPY bn]
911.7
9,000
818.2
8,000
719.5
ZHD impact
98.7
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
FY2018
FY2018
FY2019
Up 27%
(Post ZHD adj, Up 11%)
(Prior to ZHD adj) (Post ZHD adj)
(Note) Actuals for FY2018 have been adjusted retrospectively to have
27
consolidated ZHD from April 1, 2018
Operating Income by Segment
[JPY bn]
865.0
765.0
665.0
565.0
465.0
365.0
265.0
165.0
65.0
-35.0
818.2
135.9
15.2
76.3
627.4
-36.7
911.7
152.3 Yahoo
17.2 Distribution
83.6 Enterprise Increased
across all segments
647.3
Consumer
11.4Other, Adjustment
FY2018
FY2019
(Note) Actuals for FY2018 have been adjusted retrospectively to have
28
(Post ZHD adj)
consolidated ZHD from April 1, 2018
SoftBank Growth Strategy
New
Business
Fields
Beyond Carrier
AI / Technologies
Cutting-edge business models
Yahoo
Telecom Business
Smartphone subscriber growth
Broadband subscriber growth
New infrastructure
29
Telecom Business
30
Consumer: Revenue
[JPY bn]
2,680.5
2,696.7
2,611.9
Sales of goods
2,500.0
636.1
706.5
690.8
and others
Revenue from handset sales declined
2,000.0
Telecom Service Revenue
316.3
361.1
383.8
Broadband
(Mobile and Broadband)
1,500.0
Up 4%
1,000.0
1,589.0
1,628.6
1,676.8
Mobile
500.0
(Year on Year)
0.0
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
31
FY2019 Initiatives
Promoting multi-brand strategy
Enhanced service plans
Enhanced service plans
Sales expansion
5G launch
Sales expansion
Strengthened collaboration with
Yahoo and PayPay
Initiatives to maintain and improve
communication quality
32
(Note) All prices exclude tax unless otherwise noted.
Large Capacity
Merihari PlanSince March 2020
Subjective video and SNS
Data capacity
Unlimited*1 50GB
There might be speed limit depending on timing
Including subjective video and SNS
Discount at
2 GB or less
¥1,500 /month
*1 Applicable only to eligible services. There are cases unlimited video and SNS is not applied within the eligible services. There are device models that are not eligible for unlimited video and SNS.
Smartphone Debut
Smartphone Debut Plan
Since June 2019
Voice and Data
Basic
¥ 980/month*3
(12 months)
*2
Domestic calls within 5 minutes + 1 GB data
Extensive support
Smartphone advisors
Simple smartphones
*2 The plan is for migration from feature phones to smartphones (MNP/upgrades). The rate applies from the
2nd month, including the basic voice call plan, option for semi-flat-rate voice calls, and 1 GB data with the
First Year Discount and Small Capacity Discount, excluding handset payments. Rate becomes ¥1,980
34
/month after 14 months. In case of 5G smartphones, rate becomes ¥2,980 /month after 26 months.
*3 Certain phone numbers, such as numbers beginning with 0570, may not be eligible.
Large Capacity
Smartphone Debut
Merihari PlanSince March 2020
Since June 2019
Smartphone Debut Plan
Q. At what level are you satisfied with
Number of subscribers
Merihari plan?
100,000
More than 2times
80,000
90,000
Satisfied
91％
compared with prior plan
70,000
60,000
50,000
40,000
30,000
Prior plan
20,000
10,000
0
Mar 2019
Jun
Sep
Dec
Mar 2020
(Note) Survey by SoftBank Corp. in April 2020. Survey
(Note) The number of smartphone subscribers to debut plan is monthly
35
for customer satisfaction (n=700)
cumulative subscribers, excluding new subscribers to the student discounts.
Unbundled Plan
Enhanced Price Plans
Since Oct 2019
Simple plans with no cancellation fee
S Ｍ Ｒ
3GB /month 9GB /month 14GB /month
Sales Promotion
Dual Brand Shop Expansion
SoftBank and Y!mobile dual brand shops
expanding nationwide
c. 1,800 shops
1.5 times in 2 years
Free domestic voice calls *1
(up to 10 min per call)
Additional data campaign *2
(applicable for one year)
(Note) Unbundled plan refers to the price plan that separates service fees
and handset payments.
*1 For domestic calls exceeding 10 minutes per call, a separate call charge of ¥20 per 30 seconds will be applied. Some calls are not eligible for free. *2 For new users, upgrade users, or users changing from PHS plans, the additional data option (¥500 37 /month) is free for one year.
Unbundled Plan
Enhanced Price Plans
Since Oct 2019
Q. At what level are you satisfied with
Y!mobile price plans?
Satisfied
94％
Sales Promotion
Cumulative Subscribers
600Exceeded 5 mil
500
400
300
200
100
0
FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19
(Note) Survey by SoftBank Corp. in April 2020. Survey
38
for customer satisfaction (n=2,600)
Customer Satisfaction
Q. At what level are you satisfied with
LINE MOBILE price plans?
Satisfied
93％
(Note) Survey by SoftBank Corp. in April 2020. Survey
for customer satisfaction (n=2,500)
Cumulative Subscribers
Since LINE MOBILE joined SoftBank family
100
2 times
80
More than
90
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY2018
FY2019
40
Collaboration with Yahoo and PayPay
Acquisition
Retention
mobile service
Award PayPay for subscription
Offer user benefit
*1
bonus light
Use Yahoo or PayPay as
Improve customer satisfaction
a trigger for mobile subscription
by providing user benefits
(Notes) All information is as of May 11, 2020. *1 Smart login is required. Some plans, such as those for enterprises, are not applicable. Some products are not eligible.
41
The rewards of up to 10%, 20%, or 16% have terms and conditions of each campaign respectively. Please refer to the campaign and reward pages for details.
Smartphone Cumulative Subscribers
[Mil]
24.13
2.05 mil
22.08
net adds
2,000
1,500
1,000
Up 9%
Net adds for all brands
500
0
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
(Note) Including enterprise subscribers. 42
Smartphone Churn Rate
[%]
1.00%
0.86%
0.80%
0.83%
0.60%
0.70%
0.40%
0.20%
0.00%
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
Record low
(Notes)
Churn rate = Number of churns / Number of active subscribers
Figures in graph show the average monthly churn rate for each fiscal year. 43
Initiatives to maintain and improve network quality
Traffic at peak time
Doubled1,200in 2 years
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
FY17
FY18
FY19
Maintained by indispensable daily
network efforts
Build additional base stations, actively use Massive MIMO technology, and make other efforts
44
The beginning of a new era where
everything is connected
45
SoftBank 5G Deployment
Maximize our technology strengths and collaborate with other companies
Promoting early 5G nationwide deployment
Using existing base stations
Nationwide
c. 230k locations
Massive MIMO
knowhow
Advantages of Massive MIMO
Number of antennas
Dedicated
Maximum 64 times
signal is assigned
of that of traditional
to each user for
base stations
smooth experience
SoftBank the first in the world to introduce technology
Operation technology
matured with 4G experience
Infrastructure sharing with KDDI
April 2020
Established JV with KDDI "5G JAPAN Corporation"
Sharing base station assets in rural areas
Accelerate 5G rollout
in rural areas
46
5G Deployment Plan
March 2020 End of FY2020 During FY2021 End of FY2021
Population
Nationwide
Stand Alone
coverage
（47 prefectures）
deployment
90%+
Ultra-low
Launch
latency
(10,000+ base stations)
(50,000+ base stations)
Mass machine
connections
Ultra-high speed
Large capacity
47
A New Society with 5G
Ultra-low latency
Mass machine connections
Ultra-high speed
Large capacity
Smart home
Game
Face
VR
authentication
Remote
operation
Autonomous
driving
Unmanned
stores
Unmanned
Smart city
warehouse
Security robot
Smart factory
48
Enterprise: Revenue
[JPY bn]
604.2
600.0
500.0
264.5
400.0
300.0
210.8
620.5 638.9
268.1 275.1
207.4 194.6
Enterprise total revenue
Mobile
Up 3%
Business solution and
Fixed-line
Mobile grew steadily
Fixed-line declined
200.0
100.0
169.2
128.9
145.0
0.0
Business solution and others
FY2017 FY2018 FY2019
49
Enterprise: Revenue
[JPY bn]
620.5
638.9
604.2
Business solution and others
600.0
500.0
268.1
275.1
Mobile
Up 17%
264.5
400.0
300.0
Drivers include cloud, IoT,
210.8
207.4
194.6
Fixed-line
security and digital marketing
200.0
100.0
169.2
Business solution
128.9
145.0
and others
0.0
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
50
Enterprise: Business Solution Initiatives
Support digitalization of enterprises in various business
Cloud
Revenue Up 36% YoY
Promoted new
enrollments and
upgrades to higher plan
IoT
Security
Revenue Up 213% YoY
Revenue Up 167% YoY
Fluorescent light integrated
security camera service
Remote monitor
for LP gas meters
Release and monetization
More than 1 mil IDs
of new services
No.1 share in Japan
Digital Marketing
Revenue Up 26% YoY
Further sales
collaboration with group companies
(Note) Cybereason is an end point security service. Share in Japan refers to number of IDs sold in Japan for end point security service. 51
Enterprise
Demand for digitalization of enterprises is increasing further
Remote access to corporate system
Internet access via VPN *1
Web conference
Voice calls
*2
(Support Microsoft Teams)
6 times
10 times
2 times
New connected IDs
New sign-ups
New connected IDs
Feb 2020
Mar 2020
Feb 2020
Mar 2020
Feb 2020
Mar 2020
*1 A service that enables access to corporate system with security from PCs
*2 An enhanced voice communication service of Microsoft Teams 52
and smart devices remotely
Solve issuesfor enterprises and society through digital transformation
53
54
Yahoo: Revenue
[JPY bn]
1,000.0
954.4
800.0
301.9
600.0
400.0
652.5
200.0
0.0
1,052.9
307.7 Media
Up 10%
745.3 Commerce and Other
FY2018
FY2019
(Note) ZHD made ZOZO, Inc that operates ZOZOTOWN - an online fashion
shopping website - a subsidiary in November 2019, and FY2019 revenue
55
in Commerce and Other includes five-months worth of ZOZO sales.
Yahoo: Commerce Business
Made dynamic management decisions promptly
after becoming SoftBank subsidiary
New services
Acquisition of
Collaboration
X shopping concept
ZOZO
with Yamato
Cross
and others to be launched
56
Yahoo: e-Commerce Transaction Value
[JPY bn]
2,269.4
2,593.6
25,000
20,000
Up 14%
15,000
10,000
Impact from ZOZO consolidation
(5 months)
and PayPay Mall launch, etc.
5,000
0
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2016
(Source) ZHD Earnings Results Materials as of April 30, 2020
(Note) Transaction value from ZOZO was added only after November
57
2019 after it became a consolidated subsidiary of ZHD
Yahoo: Media Business
Collaborating with SoftBank to strengthen sales
Ad products
Sales
Effect
Uplift
c. ¥4.4 bn
FY2019 2H
Ad placements
Attractive
SoftBank Corp.
SoftBank sales network
Ad products
Enterprise sales
New clients
Yahoo existing clients
Digital marketing subsidiary
INCUDATA Corp.Additional
ad placements
58
(Source) ZHD Earnings Results Presentation Materials, dated April 30, 2020
Yahoo Operating Income (ZHD consolidated operating income)
[JPY bn]
ZHD Consolidation
2,000
185.8
June 2019
1,800
1,600
152.3
140.5
1,400
Turnaround
1,200
1,000
after SoftBank consolidated ZHD
800
600
ZOZO consolidation impact
+8.9
400
Collaboration with SoftBank accelerated
200
growth in Commerce and Media
0
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
(Note) Operating income of ZHD is a consolidated result of ZHD, and
59
different from that of Yahoo segment of the Company.
Communication
AI
IoT
Media/Advertisement
Create a future that others cannot repeat
Commerce
Payment
FinTech
SNS
(Note) Concluded definitive business integration agreement on December 23, 2019 60
Distribution and Other
61
Distribution
Expanded due to demand for PC replacement
Revenue
Operating income
[JPY bn]
482.4
300
4,500
417.3
347.1
250
4,000
3,500
200
17.2
3,000
15.2
13.3
2,500
150
2,000
100
1,500
1,000
50
500
0
0
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
62
Other: Settlement Service Business
SB Payment Service Corp. Operating Income (Standalone)
Operating Income
60
Up 60%
80
[JPY bn]
6.9
70
50
4.2
3.4
Transaction value
40
c. ¥3.5 tn
(FY2019)
30
20
10
0
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
(Note) Operating income is on a JGAAP basis 63
Operating Income: Analysis of YoY Change
[JPY2,000
bn]
1,500
818.2
1,000
500
0
FY2018
2018年度
(Post ZHD Adj)
64
Operating Income (YoY)
[JPY2,000
bn]
Consumer
1,500
Up 19.8 bn
Consumer
818.2
＋19.8
Mobile subscriber increase
1,000
500
Smartphone subs
+2.05 mil
ARPU improvement
¥ +60
0
FY2018 2018年度
(Post ZHD Adj)
(Notes) ARPU：average revenue per subscriber per
month (annual average for fiscal year), monthly discount
65
and broadband service bundle discount included
Operating Income (YoY)
[JPY2,000
bn]
Distribution
Enterprise and Distribution
Up 9.2 bn
1,500
+2.0
Consumer
818.2
＋19.8
Enterprise
Business solutions
+7.3
1,000
contributed to profit
Distribution
Demand for PC replacement
500
Enterprise
Mobile subscriber increase
Some of business solutions
0
contributed to profit
FY2018
2018年度
(Post ZHD Adj)
66
Operating Income (YoY)
[JPY2,000
bn]
Distribution
Yahoo
Yahoo
Up 16.4 bn
1,500
+2.0
+16.4
Consumer
818.2
＋19.8
Enterprise
+7.3
Commerce expansion
1,000
Commerce
+24.9
*1
500
(impact from ZOZO
+8.9)
0
FY2018
2018年度
*1 refer to a year-on-year increase in Commerce Business in
(Post ZHD Adj)
67
the consolidated operating income of ZHD.
Operating Income (YoY)
[JPY2,000
bn]
Other
Other
+48.1
Distribution
Yahoo
Up 48.1 bn
1,500
+2.0
+16.4
Consumer
818.2
＋19.8
Enterprise
+7.3
Temporary factors
1,000
including PayPay
500
PayPay accounted for as equity method
+29.8
Cybereason evaluation gain
+11.9
Growth from settlement service business
0
FY2018
2019年度
2018年度
(Post ZHD Adj)
68
Operating Income (YoY)
911.7
[JPY2,000
bn]
Other
Yahoo
+48.1
Distribution
1,500
+2.0
+16.4
All segments contributed
818.2
Consumer
＋19.8
Enterprise
to growth
+7.3
1,000
Up 11%
500
0
FY2018
FY2019
2018年度
2019年度
(Post ZHD Adj)
69
Equity Method
Investments
70
P/L for Investments Using Equity Method
[JPY bn]
FY2018
FY2019
(Post ZHD Adj)
Upfront expenditures
increased for
-16.3
Shares of
future growth
profit/losses
of associates
Gains on sales of
accounted for
(New businesses including PayPay)
equity method
using equity
method
investments/impa
irment loss on
-39.8
equity method
investments
+13.7
-42.4
71
SoftBank New Business Fields
Providing new value to society
72
New Business Fields FY2019 Initiatives
Focus on portfolio optimization of new businesses
Concentrated investment in
expanding businesses
Entering growth markets
Aggressive investment in PayPay
Digital marketing
Established
AI map services
AI image authentication
No. 1 position in
smartphone payments
and other areas
AI-enabledtaxi-hailing
Community centric
MaaS
workspace
DiDi
MONET
WeWork
73
Smartphone
Payment Service
PayPay
74
PayPay
Cumulative Registered Users
[Mil]
2.5
1.5
JPY10bn
Give out
campaign
0.5
0
Second
JPY10bn
campaign
Government
Consumer
Return* /
Convenient
PayPay
Maintain a high growth rate
Exceeded 28mil
(April 2020)
(Source) Data by PayPay Corporation, collected from October 5, 2018 to April 30, 2020.
(Note) Number of registered users: number of accounts registered.
* Government Consumer Return refers to the Point Reward Project for Consumers using Cashless
Oct 2018
Apr 2020
Payment, initiated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which is a subsidy program for
small and medium-sized enterprises and micro enterprises that wish to issue point rewards for
75
consumers using cashless payment. This project aims to level demand after the consumption tax
rate hike on October 1, 2019.
PayPay
Cumulative number
of payments
Number4 of Payments per Quarter
375
1,000+ mil *1
[Mil]
300
Number of Payments
17 times
200
in one year
100
21.6
0
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY2018
FY2019
(Source) Data by PayPay Corporation
76
*1 as of May 9, 2020
PayPay
Number of Merchants
2.15
[Mil]
Number of Merchants
1.5
Exceeded 2mil
1.0
locations nationwide
0.5
0.5
0
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
(Source) Data by PayPay Corporation
FY2018
FY2019
(Note) Number of merchants: number of applications to PayPay, including
77
shops, taxies, etc.
PayPay
To establish a revenue model with full-scaleentry into financial services
Personal loan
Business loan
Postpay (revolving payment)
Investment
Insurance
78
PayPay
Started trials for Postpay and Investment services
PayPay Postpay
Investment with PayPay Bonus
Users can shop using PayPay even if they do not have a PayPay balance
The payable amount will be collected in the following month
Started a trial investment service
using PayPay bonus
Plan to provide the service to
Plan to launch full-
all users in summer 2020
scale service
operation
(Note) Postpay is a service provided by YJ Card Corporation
(Note) This is a service provided by One Tap BUY Co., Ltd. 79
PayPay evolving to "Super App" by strengthening financial services
Off-line
Utility
bills/Tax
On-
line/O2O
Convenience
Barber shop
EC
Movie
store
reservation
Tax
Utilities
Phone bill
Retail store
Food stand
Orders/
Taxi
Booking
Pharmacy
Restaurant
Hotel
Ticket
Flight tickets
Financial Services
P2P/Social
Personal
Business
Pocket
Pleading
loan
loan
money
for tip
Postpay
Investment
Gift
Celebration
Insurance
Donation
Splitting bill
80
AI-enabled
Taxi-hailing Platform
DiDi
Case studies presented herein are for illustrative purposes only, have been selected in order to provide examples of the types of investments made by SBIA and do not purport to be a complete list thereof. It should not be assumed that investments made in the future will be comparable in quality or performance to the investments described herein. Further, references to the investments included in the illustrative case studies should not be construed as a recommendation of any particular investment or security. Certain information was provided by third parties and certain statements reflect SBKK's beliefs
as of the date hereof based on prior experience and certain assumptions that SBKK believes are reasonable, but may prove incorrect. Past performance is 81 not necessarily indicative of future results. Please refer to visionfund.com/portfolio for a more complete list of Vision Fund I's investments.
DiDi
Service Areas
25 prefectures
(As of March 31, 2020)
Rapid
expansion
in FY2019
(Source) Provided by DiDi Mobility Japan
The information contained herein is provided for illustrative purposes only. The information presented here was provided DiDi. Nothing herein should be construed
82
as a recommendation of any investment or security. The metrics regarding select aspects of the company's operations were selected by SBIA on a subjective basis.
Such metrics are provided solely for illustrative purposes to demonstrate elements of the company's business, are incomplete, and are not necessarily indicative of
the company's performance or overall operations. There can be no assurance that historical trends will continue throughout the life of SVF1.
DiDi
Number of Taxi Partners
563
[# 500of companies]
432
400
295
300
200
171
100
49
0
Mar 2019
Jun
Sep
Dec
Mar 2020
Number of taxi partners
11 times
in one year
(Source) DiDi Mobility Japan
(Note) Number of taxi partners refers to the number of taxi companies that have signed on membership of DiDi platform at the beginning of each month.
The information contained herein is provided for illustrative purposes only. The information presented here was provided DiDi. Nothing herein should be construed
as a recommendation of any investment or security. The metrics regarding select aspects of the company's operations were selected by SoftBank Corp. on a 83 subjective basis. Such metrics are provided solely for illustrative purposes to demonstrate elements of the company's business, are incomplete, and are not necessarily indicative of the company's performance or overall operations. There can be no assurance that historical trends will continue throughout the life of SVF1.
DiDi
Number of Taxi Trips
[# of taxi trips]
Number of taxi trips
50000
8 times
40000
30000
in one year
20000
10000
(Source) DiDi Mobility Japan
0
(Note) Number of taxi trips: number of trips that taxi hailing is completed
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
via DiDi platform.
The information contained herein is provided for illustrative purposes only. The information presented here was provided DiDi. Nothing herein should be construed as
FY2018
FY2019
a recommendation of any investment or security. The metrics regarding select aspects of the company's operations were selected by SoftBank Corp. on a subjective
84
basis. Such metrics are provided solely for illustrative purposes to demonstrate elements of the company's business, are incomplete, and are not necessarily indicative
of the company's performance or overall operations. There can be no assurance that historical trends will continue throughout the life of SVF1.
DiDi
Taxi Partner Revenue Impact
Compared with revenue in January 2020
Using DiDi results in
-6%
DiDi mitigated
small revenue impact
0%
0%
impact of "stay-at-
-13%
home" request
Japan's taxi industry average
-27%
Gaining orders through DiDi app
mitigated business decline due to lower
Nearly 30% revenue
street passenger acquisition
decrease
-50%
(Source) Results of survey conducted by DiDi Mobility Japan through
Jan 2020
Feb
interviews with Japan Federation of Hire-Taxi Associations
Mar The information contained herein is provided for illustrative purposes only. The information presented here was provided DiDi. Nothing herein should be construed as
85
a recommendation of any investment or security. The metrics regarding select aspects of the company's operations were selected by SoftBank Corp. on a subjective
basis. Such metrics are provided solely for illustrative purposes to demonstrate elements of the company's business, are incomplete, and are not necessarily indicative
of the company's performance or overall operations. There can be no assurance that historical trends will continue throughout the life of SVF1.
DiDi
Supporting safe travels with infection prevention measures
Encourage cashless payment
Reducing cash transactions
Preventing spread
of infections in
taxi cabs
Currently 70% of
the transactions
are cashless
Provide health info in app
Display infection prevention info within app
such as drivers' mask usage
and/or health checks
(Note) Plan to launch in May 2020. The screenshot is a image under development
(Source) DiDi Mobility Japan
86
SBG and SVF1 investment
Community Centric
Workspace
WeWork
Case studies presented herein are for illustrative purposes only, have been selected in order to provide examples of the types of investments made by SBIA and do not purport to be a complete list thereof. It should not be assumed that investments made in the future will be comparable in quality or performance to the investments described herein. Further, references to the investments included in the illustrative case studies should not be construed as a recommendation of any particular investment or security. Certain information was provided by third parties and certain statements reflect SoftBank Corp's beliefs as of the date hereof based on prior experience and certain assumptions that SoftBank Corp believes are reasonable, but may prove incorrect. Past
performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please refer to visionfund.com/portfolio for a more complete list of Vision Fund I's investments.
87
(Photo credits) WeWork
WeWork Japan
Membership in Japan
22,000+
[# of memberships]
20,000
20,000
15,000
10,000 10,000
5,000
0
0
Mar
Jun
Sep
Dec
Mar
Jun
Sep
Dec
Mar
2018
2019
2020
Membership
1.8 times
in one year
(Source) Provided by WeWork Japan
(Note) Memberships at the beginning of each month
The information herein is provided for illustrative purposes only and is based on WeWork's data. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results
throughout the life of the SVF1. Nothing herein should be construed as a recommendation of any investment or security. The metrics regarding select aspects 88 of the company's operations were selected by SoftBank Corp. on a subjective basis. Such metrics are provided solely for illustrative purposes to demonstrate
elements of the company's business, are incomplete, and are not necessarily indicative of the company's performance or overall operations.
WeWork Japan
Tokyo area (represents c.70% of total desks nationwide)
Ikebukuro
Tokyo
metropolitan
area
Jimbocho
Area average
Kanda
Shinjuku
Yotsuya
Hanzomon
Marunouchi
occupancy rate
Nihonbashi
80%+
Hibiya
Roppongi
Kyobashi
Nogizaka
Toranomon
Omotesando
Ginza
Shibuya
Shimbashi
Shiroyama
Harumi
Gotanda
Wide-range deployment in
Tokyo area with
high occupancy rate
Fukuoka
Kobe
Osaka
(Source) Edited based on WeWork Japan materials.
Nagoya
(Notes) The map shows all sites that are open as of the end of March 2020.
Yokohama
Ratio of number of desks: the ratio of number of desks at the sites in Tokyo area to
the total number of desks nationwide, as of the end of March 2020.
Area average occupancy rate: average occupancy rate as of the end of March 2020
89
for the 15 sites in Tokyo areas which has been open more than 6 months.
WeWork Japan
Aim for monthly break-even during FY2020
"Work Style Reform" entering new era
Supporting diversified office demand
Office HQ
Home
WeWork
Fukuoka
Ikebukuro Kanda
Nagoya
Shinjuku
Marunouchi
Osaka
Shibuya Ginza
Distributed offices
Utilization for projects
Space and cost reduction
90
Innovative Hotel Service
OYO Hotels
Case studies presented herein are for illustrative purposes only, have been selected in order to provide examples of the types of investments made by SBIA and do not purport to be a complete list thereof. It should not be assumed that investments made in the future will be comparable in quality or performance to the investments described herein. Further, references to the investments included in the illustrative case studies should not be construed as
a recommendation of any particular investment or security. Certain information was provided by third parties and certain statements reflect SBKK's beliefs 91 as of the date hereof based on prior experience and certain assumptions that SBKK believes are reasonable, but may prove incorrect. Past performance is
not necessarily indicative of future results. Please refer to visionfund.com/portfolio for a more complete list of Vision Fund I's investments.
OYO Hotels Japan
6,000Number of Hotel Rooms
5,857
[# of rooms]
4,000
2,000
0
Apr
Jun
Sep
Dec
Mar
2019
2020
Revamp
Growth
Strategy
Establishing a community-based OYO brand
at affordable prices
(Source) Provided by OYO Hotels Japan
(Note) Number of Hotel Rooms: Hotel rooms opened under OYO brand
The information herein is provided for illustrative purposes only and is based on OYO Hotel's data. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future
92
results throughout the life of the SVF1. Nothing herein should be construed as a recommendation of any investment or security. The metrics regarding select
aspects of the company's operations were selected by SoftBank Corp. on a subjective basis. Such metrics are provided solely for illustrative purposes to
demonstrate elements of the company's business, are incomplete, and are not necessarily indicative of the company's performance or overall operations.
OYO Hotels Japan
Average Occupancy Rates
(Jan to Mar)
OYO Hotel
59%62%
54%53%
51%
Even with uncertainty over COVID-19
Occupancy rates remained stable
Japan Hotel Average 32%
Jan 2020
Feb
Mar
relative to market average
(Source) Japan hotel average occupancy rate：Overnight Travel Statics Survey by Japan Tourism Agency
(Note) OYO Hotel average occupancy rate：Occupied hotel rooms opened under OYO brand name / Number of sellable rooms under OYO brand
The information herein is provided for illustrative purposes only and is based on OYO Hotel's data. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results throughout the life of the SVF1. Nothing herein should be construed as a recommendation of any investment or security. The metrics regarding select
aspects of the company's operations were selected by SoftBank Corp. on a subjective basis. Such metrics are provided solely for illustrative purposes to 93 demonstrate elements of the company's business, are incomplete, and are not necessarily indicative of the company's performance or overall operations.
OYO Hotels Japan
Implementation of COVID-19 Support Programs
For Hotel Owners
For Medical Personnel
#CareforCare
**
Working capital support*1
Free accommodation *2
(Source) OYO Hotel Japan
*1 OYO Hotels pays one-time support capital to hotels in Japan that join OYO on and after March 13, 2020. This payment is not required to be refunded.
But the hotels are subject to brand loyalty according to normal terms and conditions of OYO membership. The rate of payment will vary depending on the 94 facility and timing. *2 Free stay is valid for bookings before May 21, 2020.
Cyber Security Platform
Cybereason
95
Cybereason
Japan-based Enterprise Implementations (partial)
Endpoint Security Solution
No.1
EDR share in Japan
(Source) Cybereason Japan Corp.
(Note) EDR stands for Endpoint Detection and Response, and the
EDR platform is an endpoint security solution built for enhanced
endpoint monitoring and used to detect and respond to cyber attacks
96
such as targeted attacks and ransomware.
Cybereason
Number of Active Endpoints
1+ mil
[IDs]
1,200,000
1,000,000
800,000
600,000
400,000
200,000
0
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
Number of Active Endpoints
Doubled
in FY2019
(Source) Cybereason Japan Corp. 97
Cybereason
Number of Orders per Month
Rising remote working trend is leading to
[# of orders]
expanding security solution needs
Cybereason orders from March
Surge
Sales of security products of SoftBank increased
Communication
Multi-factor
encryption
authentication
Remote Access Gateway
PKI certification
one-time password
Apr May Jun
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar
2019
2020
(Source) Cybereason Japan Corp.
98
(Note) Number of Orders per Month: number of sales through SoftBank Corp.
Net Income
[JPY bn]
462.5
473.1
430.8
4,500
4,000
ZHD impact
31.7
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
FY2018
FY2018
FY2019
(Prior to ZHD adj) (Post ZHD adj)
Even with extraordinary factors
Record high
Main extraordinary factors
Recording of income tax
-19.5
related to LINE business integration (Q3)
Loss on valuation and Impairment (Q4)
-8.7
(Notes)
Net Income: net income attributable to owners of SoftBank Corp.
Net income recorded the income taxes of ¥19.5 billion related to the gain on intergroup transfer of shares of Z Holdings, following the conclusion
of the definitive agreement for the business integration between Z 99 Holdings and LINE Corporation.
FY2019 Consolidated Results
[JPY bn]
FY2018
FY2018
FY2019
YoY
YoY %
(Prior to ZHD adj)
(Post ZHD adj)
(vs Post ZHD
(vs Post ZHD
adj)
adj)
Revenue
Adj. EBITDA
Operating
Income
Net Income
3,746.3
4,656.8
4,861.2
+204.4
+4%
1,209.8
1,367.1
1,606.5
+239.5
+18%
719.5
818.2
911.7
+93.5
+11%
430.8
462.5
473.1
+10.7
+2%
Adj. EBITDA (Adjusted EBITDA) = operating income + depreciation and amortization (including loss on disposal of non-current assets) ± other adjustments
100
Net Income: net income attributable to owners of SoftBank Corp.
CAPEX (Acceptance Basis)
[JPY bn]
381.6
369.8
350.1
3,500
Even with 5G investment drive
3,000
2,500
Maintained level of
1,500
380 bn
2,000
1,000
500
0
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
(Note) Excluding ZHD, device for rental service, and impact from
101
adopting IFRS 16.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
[JPY bn]
524.2
508.0
512.0
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
Maintained level of
500 bn
excluding ZHD and impact from adopting IFRS16
(Note)
Adjusted free cash flow = free cash flow ± total cash flows relating to non- recurring transactions with SoftBank Group Corp. + (proceeds from the securitization of installment sales receivables - repayments thereof), 102 excluding ZHD and impact from adopting IFRS 16.
Dividend Per Share
[JPY]
Annual 85
Annual 75*
80
70
60
50
40
30
Year-end
20
37.5
10
0
FY2018FY2019
(Forecast)
As planned
Annual85 (Forecast)
(Up 10 YoY)
*In FY2018, SoftBank Corp. paid a half-year dividend of ¥37.50 per share
(which converts to a dividend of ¥75.00 per share if calculated on a full-
103
year basis) as the Company listed on December 19, 2018.
FY2020 Forecast
(Excluding impact from LINE business integration)
104
Even with impact from COVID-19
Continue to increase both
profits and dividends
105
FY2020 Management Policy
Telecom
Yahoo
New businesses
Smartphone
e-Commerce
Monetization for
subscriber growth
growth
expanding business
Active 5G
Growth
Financial business
(PayPay, DiDi, etc.)
deployment
Strategy
expansion
Creation of new
Promotion of DX
Business integration
businesses
for enterprises
of ZHD and LINE
Structural
Promotion of cost optimization across entire company
Reform
106
Business Impact from COVID-19
TelecomYahoo
Negative
Immaterial
Additional demands
Shop traffic
decrease
Number of
remain stable
subscribers
Data traffic
increase
Remote work demand
increase
Ad placements
decrease
(certain industries)
Travel and restaurant
decrease
business usage
Subscription
remain stable
services
e-Commerce sales
increase
(Merchandise)
Yahoo service usage time increase
Total impact
Immaterial impact on
Uncertain prospects in
telecom business
advertising, e-commerce steady
(Note) Includes the impact estimated as of April 2020. 107
Revenue
[JPY bn]
4,861.2
4,900.0
5,000.0
4,656.8
4,500.0
4,000.0
FY2020 Forecast
3,500.0
4.9 tn
2,000.0
3,000.0
2,500.0
1,500.0
(Up 1% YoY)
1,000.0
500.0
0.0
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
(Notes)
Actuals for FY2018 have been adjusted retrospectively to have consolidated
Actual
Actual
Forecast
ZHD from April 1, 2018.
The financial impact of the business integration of ZHD and LINE
108
Corporation is not reflected in the consolidated financial result forecasts
Operating Income
[JPY bn]
911.7
920.0
900.0
818.2
800.0
700.0
FY2020 Forecast
400.0
920 bn
600.0
500.0
300.0
(Up 1% YoY)
200.0
100.0
0.0
(Notes)
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
Actuals for FY2018 have been adjusted retrospectively to have consolidated
ZHD from April 1, 2018.
Actual
Actual
Forecast
The financial impact of the business integration of ZHD and LINE
109
Corporation is not reflected in the consolidated financial result forecasts
Net Income
[JPY bn]
473.1
485.0
462.5
450.0
400.0
FY2020 Forecast
350.0
485 bn
200.0
300.0
250.0
150.0
(Up 3% YoY)
100.0
50.0
0.0
(Notes)
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
Actuals for FY2018 have been adjusted retrospectively to have consolidated
ZHD from April 1, 2018.
Actual
Actual
Forecast
The financial impact of the business integration of ZHD and LINE
110
Corporation is not reflected in the consolidated financial result forecasts
FY2020 Forecast
[JPY bn]
FY2019
FY2020
Change
Change%
Actual
Forecast
(YoY)
(YoY)
Revenue
Adj. EBITDA
Operating
Income
Net Income
Adj. Free Cash Flow
4,861.2 4,900.0
1,606.5 1,630.0
911.7 920.0
473.1 485.0
524.2 550.0
+38.8 +1%
+23.5 +1%
+8.3 +1%
+11.9 +3%
+25.8 +5%
Adjusted EBITDA = operating income + depreciation and amortization (including loss on disposal of non-current assets) ± other adjustments Adjusted free cash flow = free cash flow ± total cash flows relating to non-recurring transactions with SoftBank Group Corp. + (proceeds from the securitization of installment sales receivables - repayments thereof), excluding ZHD and impact from adopting IFRS 16.
(Note) The financial impact of the business integration
of ZHD and LINE Corporation is not reflected in the 111 consolidated financial result forecasts.
Dividend Per Share
[JPY]
Annual 85
Annual 86
80.0
Annual 75*
70.0
Continue to
60.0
40.0
increase
50.0
30.0
dividend
20.0
Year-end
37.5
10.0
0.0
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
Actual
Actual
Forecast
*In FY2018, SoftBank Corp. paid a half-year dividend of ¥37.50 per share
(which converts to a dividend of ¥75.00 per share if calculated on a full-
112
year basis) as the Company listed on December 19, 2018.
Summary
FY2019
Achieved increases in revenue and profits across segments
Increased ¥10 (forecast) for dividend per share
Number of smartphone subscribers increased 2.05 mil
FY2020
Continue to increase both profits and dividends Telecom business has immaterial impact from COVID-19 whereas uncertainty on ZHD business such as advertising Proceed with business integration of ZHD and LINE
SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 11:16:02 UTC