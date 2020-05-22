SoftBank : Earnings Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (FY2019) 0 05/22/2020 | 07:17am EDT Send by mail :

We would like to express our heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by COVID-19 Our responsibility as a telecommunication carrier Work from home Closed schools Stay at home Businesses asked to close Travel restrictions Cancelled events Connecting people to people Offering students and Providing digital children additional materials for data free-of-charge remote learning for communication free-of-charge Providing 2,000 smartphones to the Diamond Princess cruise ship How we are helping Providing remote Extending deadline Over 90% of working solutions employees for enterprises for payment of working from home free-of-charge communication bills (Tokyo HQ base) (For a certain period) Continue to support social infrastructure Our Priority Issues (Materiality) for SDGs Management Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 9 Corporate Philosophy Information Revolution Happiness for Everyone 10 Consistently pursue "social contribution through the Information Revolution" 2008~ 2000~ Smartphones 1995~ Mobile phones 1990~Internet PC 11 CommunicationDigital technology innovationtransformation 4G → 5G AI・IoT・Robotics Largest paradigm shift ever Work style reform Climate Change Diversity, decline of working population, Environmental pollution and depletion of resources remote working 12 Our Materiality Priority Issues Contribute to achieve SDGs 13 Building society and industry through digital transformation Create new industries and provide solutions for transforming various businesses in society by utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as 5G and AI. 14 Connecting people and information to create new excitement Provide new experiences and enrich the lifestyles of our customers by promoting the adoption of smart devices. Concurrently, create value for both consumers and enterprises by providing partners with attractive platforms that connect people to information. 15 Creating new business through open innovation Develop cutting-edge technologies and innovative business models in Japan by leveraging our relationships with global leading innovative companies. Concurrently, promote the development of a highly-skilled workforce and the establishment of an organization that supports the expansion and penetration of new businesses. 16 Contributing to the global environment with the power of technology Contribute to mitigating climate change, promoting a circular economy and the adoption of renewable energy by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to pass on a sustainable global environment to the next generation. 17 Building high-quality social communication networks Commit to maintaining a constantly-connected and stable network and to protecting our customers' important data, as communication networks serve as a lifeline. 18 Developing a resilient management foundation Conduct corporate governance with integrity to earn the trust of society through ongoing dialogue with stakeholders. In addition, foster innovation and improve the well-being of our employees by developing a progressive workplace environment where diverse human resources can thrive utilizing cutting-edge technologies. 19 business through issues social Solving activities corporate through issues social Solving Materiality SoftBank Priority Issues Building society and Connecting people and Creating new business industry through information to create through open digital transformation new excitement innovation Contributing to the global Building high-quality Developing a resilient environment with the social communication management power of technology networks foundation 20 A world where all things, information and minds are connected 21 Earnings Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 SoftBank Corp. May 11, 2020 Disclaimer Important Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements and Other Information This document is based on the information available to SoftBank Corp. ("we" or "the Company") as of the time hereof and assumptions which it believes are reasonable. Statements contained herein that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, our plans, forecasts, strategies and beliefs about our business and financial prospects, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often include the words such as "targets", "plans", "believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could" "anticipates", "estimates", "projects" or words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by us or our management of future performance or of any specific outcome are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, general economic conditions, conditions in the Japanese telecommunications market, our ability to adopt new technologies and business models, competition with other mobile telecommunications providers, our ability to improve and maintain our telecommunications network, our reliance on third parties in conducting our business, including SoftBank Group Corp. and its other subsidiaries and associates, our major vendors and suppliers, and other third parties, risks relating to M&A and other strategic transactions, risks relating to information security and handling of personally identifiable information, changes in the substance and interpretation of other laws and regulations and other important factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or responsibility to update, revise or supplement any forward-looking statement in any document or generally to the extent allowed by law or stock exchange rule. Use of or reliance on the information in this material is at your own risk. Information regarding companies other than the Company and our subsidiaries and associates is quoted from public sources and others, and we have neither verified nor are we responsible for the accuracy of information. The information presented herein regarding certain joint ventures and collaborations of the Company, Vision Fund and SoftBank Group Corp. portfolio companies and investments has been selected on a subjective basis, is provided solely for illustrative purposes and does not purport to be a complete listing of all such collaborations or joint ventures. SoftBank Group Corp., the Company and the Vision Fund each have different strategies and objectives with respect to their investments and portfolio company operations. There is no guarantee that any joint venture will be consummated on the terms expressed herein or at all, or that the joint venture will be successful. All such plans are subject to uncertainties and risks, as well as investor consents and regulatory approvals, as applicable. References to such portfolio companies and investments should not be a recommendation of any particular investment. Important Notice Regarding Trading of SoftBank Corp. Common Stock and Unsponsored American Depository Receipts The Company encourages anyone interested in trading in its common stock to do so on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Company's disclosures are not intended to facilitate trades in, and should not be relied on for decisions to trade, unsponsored American Depository Receipts ("ADRs") representing the shares of its common stock. The Company has not and does not participate in, support, encourage, or otherwise consent to the creation of any unsponsored ADR programs or the issuance or trading of any ADRs issued thereunder. The Company does not represent to any ADR holder, bank or depositary institution, nor should any such person or entity form the belief, that (i) the Company has any reporting obligations under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") or (ii) the Company's website will contain on an ongoing basis all information necessary for the Company to maintain an exemption from registering its common stock under the Exchange Act pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) thereunder. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, the Company disclaims any responsibility or liability to ADR holders, banks, depositary institutions, or any other entities or individuals in connection with any unsponsored ADRs representing its common stock. Consolidated Results Fiscal Year 2019 24 Revenue [JPY bn] 4,656.8 4,861.2 4,500.0 ZHD impact 4,000.0 3,746.3 910.5 3,500.0 3,000.0 2,500.0 2,000.0 1,500.0 1,000.0 500.0 0.0 FY2018 FY2018 FY2019 (Prior to ZHD adj) (Post ZHD adj) Up 30% (Post ZHD adj, Up 4%) (Notes) Actuals for FY2018 have been adjusted retrospectively to have consolidated Z Holdings Corporation (formerly Yahoo Japan Corporation, hereinafter "ZHD") from April 1, 2018. 25 "Yahoo" is used as the segment name when referring to ZHD business. Revenue by Segment [JPY bn] 4,656.8 4,861.2 4,500.0 954.4 1,052.9 Yahoo 4,000.0 Distribution, 472.7 3,500.0 401.4 others 3,000.0 620.5 638.9 Enterprise 2,500.0 2,000.0 1,500.0 2,680.5 2,696.7 Consumer 1,000.0 500.0 0.0 Increased across all segments FY2018FY2019 (Post ZHD adj) (Note) Actuals for FY2018 have been adjusted retrospectively to have 26 consolidated ZHD from April 1, 2018 Operating Income [JPY bn] 911.7 9,000 818.2 8,000 719.5 ZHD impact 98.7 7,000 6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 FY2018 FY2018 FY2019 Up 27% (Post ZHD adj, Up 11%) (Prior to ZHD adj) (Post ZHD adj) (Note) Actuals for FY2018 have been adjusted retrospectively to have 27 consolidated ZHD from April 1, 2018 Operating Income by Segment [JPY bn] 865.0 765.0 665.0 565.0 465.0 365.0 265.0 165.0 65.0 -35.0 818.2 135.9 15.2 76.3 627.4 -36.7 911.7 152.3 Yahoo 17.2 Distribution 83.6 Enterprise Increased across all segments 647.3 Consumer 11.4 Other, Adjustment FY2018 FY2019 (Note) Actuals for FY2018 have been adjusted retrospectively to have 28 (Post ZHD adj) consolidated ZHD from April 1, 2018 SoftBank Growth Strategy New Business Fields Beyond Carrier AI / Technologies Cutting-edge business models Yahoo Telecom Business Smartphone subscriber growth Broadband subscriber growth New infrastructure 29 Telecom Business 30 Consumer: Revenue [JPY bn] 2,680.5 2,696.7 2,611.9 Sales of goods 2,500.0 636.1 706.5 690.8 and others Revenue from handset sales declined 2,000.0 Telecom Service Revenue 316.3 361.1 383.8 Broadband (Mobile and Broadband) 1,500.0 Up 4% 1,000.0 1,589.0 1,628.6 1,676.8 Mobile 500.0 (Year on Year) 0.0 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 31 FY2019 Initiatives Promoting multi-brand strategy Enhanced service plans Enhanced service plans Sales expansion 5G launch Sales expansion Strengthened collaboration with Yahoo and PayPay Initiatives to maintain and improve communication quality 32 (Note) All prices exclude tax unless otherwise noted. Large Capacity Merihari PlanSince March 2020 Subjective video and SNS Data capacity Unlimited*1 50GB There might be speed limit depending on timing Including subjective video and SNS Discount at 2 GB or less ¥1,500 /month *1 Applicable only to eligible services. There are cases unlimited video and SNS is not applied within the eligible services. There are device models that are not eligible for unlimited video and SNS. Smartphone Debut Smartphone Debut Plan Since June 2019 Voice and Data Basic ¥ 980/month*3 (12 months) *2 Domestic calls within 5 minutes + 1 GB data Extensive support Smartphone advisors Simple smartphones *2 The plan is for migration from feature phones to smartphones (MNP/upgrades). The rate applies from the 2nd month, including the basic voice call plan, option for semi-flat-rate voice calls, and 1 GB data with the First Year Discount and Small Capacity Discount, excluding handset payments. Rate becomes ¥1,980 34 /month after 14 months. In case of 5G smartphones, rate becomes ¥2,980 /month after 26 months. *3 Certain phone numbers, such as numbers beginning with 0570, may not be eligible. Large Capacity Smartphone Debut Merihari PlanSince March 2020 Since June 2019 Smartphone Debut Plan Q. At what level are you satisfied with Number of subscribers Merihari plan? 100,000 More than 2 times 80,000 90,000 Satisfied 91％ compared with prior plan 70,000 60,000 50,000 40,000 30,000 Prior plan 20,000 10,000 0 Mar 2019 Jun Sep Dec Mar 2020 (Note) Survey by SoftBank Corp. in April 2020. Survey (Note) The number of smartphone subscribers to debut plan is monthly 35 for customer satisfaction (n=700) cumulative subscribers, excluding new subscribers to the student discounts. Unbundled Plan Enhanced Price Plans Since Oct 2019 Simple plans with no cancellation fee S Ｍ Ｒ 3GB /month 9GB /month 14GB /month Sales Promotion Dual Brand Shop Expansion SoftBank and Y!mobile dual brand shops expanding nationwide c. 1,800 shops 1.5 times in 2 years Free domestic voice calls *1 (up to 10 min per call) Additional data campaign *2 (applicable for one year) (Note) Unbundled plan refers to the price plan that separates service fees and handset payments. *1 For domestic calls exceeding 10 minutes per call, a separate call charge of ¥20 per 30 seconds will be applied. Some calls are not eligible for free. *2 For new users, upgrade users, or users changing from PHS plans, the additional data option (¥500 37 /month) is free for one year. Unbundled Plan Enhanced Price Plans Since Oct 2019 Q. At what level are you satisfied with Y!mobile price plans? Satisfied 94％ Sales Promotion Cumulative Subscribers 600Exceeded 5 mil 500 400 300 200 100 0 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 (Note) Survey by SoftBank Corp. in April 2020. Survey 38 for customer satisfaction (n=2,600) Customer Satisfaction Q. At what level are you satisfied with LINE MOBILE price plans? Satisfied 93％ (Note) Survey by SoftBank Corp. in April 2020. Survey for customer satisfaction (n=2,500) Cumulative Subscribers Since LINE MOBILE joined SoftBank family 100 2 times 80 More than 90 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY2018 FY2019 40 Collaboration with Yahoo and PayPay Acquisition Retention mobile service Award PayPay for subscription Offer user benefit *1 bonus light Use Yahoo or PayPay as Improve customer satisfaction a trigger for mobile subscription by providing user benefits (Notes) All information is as of May 11, 2020. *1 Smart login is required. Some plans, such as those for enterprises, are not applicable. Some products are not eligible. 41 The rewards of up to 10%, 20%, or 16% have terms and conditions of each campaign respectively. Please refer to the campaign and reward pages for details. Smartphone Cumulative Subscribers [Mil] 24.13 2.05 mil 22.08 net adds 2,000 1,500 1,000 Up 9% Net adds for all brands 500 0 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 (Note) Including enterprise subscribers. 42 Smartphone Churn Rate [%] 1.00% 0.86% 0.80% 0.83% 0.60% 0.70% 0.40% 0.20% 0.00% FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Record low (Notes) Churn rate = Number of churns / Number of active subscribers Figures in graph show the average monthly churn rate for each fiscal year. 43 Initiatives to maintain and improve network quality Traffic at peak time Doubled1,200in 2 years 1,000 800 600 400 200 0 FY17 FY18 FY19 Maintained by indispensable daily network efforts Build additional base stations, actively use Massive MIMO technology, and make other efforts 44 The beginning of a new era where everything is connected 45 SoftBank 5G Deployment Maximize our technology strengths and collaborate with other companies Promoting early 5G nationwide deployment Using existing base stations Nationwide c. 230k locations Massive MIMO knowhow Advantages of Massive MIMO Number of antennas Dedicated Maximum 64 times signal is assigned of that of traditional to each user for base stations smooth experience SoftBank the first in the world to introduce technology Operation technology matured with 4G experience Infrastructure sharing with KDDI April 2020 Established JV with KDDI "5G JAPAN Corporation" Sharing base station assets in rural areas Accelerate 5G rollout in rural areas 46 5G Deployment Plan March 2020 End of FY2020 During FY2021 End of FY2021 Population Nationwide Stand Alone coverage （47 prefectures） deployment 90%+ Ultra-low Launch latency (10,000+ base stations) (50,000+ base stations) Mass machine connections Ultra-high speed Large capacity 47 A New Society with 5G Ultra-low latency Mass machine connections Ultra-high speed Large capacity Smart home Game Face VR authentication Remote operation Autonomous driving Unmanned stores Unmanned Smart city warehouse Security robot Smart factory 48 Enterprise: Revenue [JPY bn] 604.2 600.0 500.0 264.5 400.0 300.0 210.8 620.5 638.9 268.1 275.1 207.4 194.6 Enterprise total revenue Mobile Up 3% Business solution and Fixed-line Mobile grew steadily Fixed-line declined 200.0 100.0 169.2 128.9 145.0 0.0 Business solution and others FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 49 Enterprise: Revenue [JPY bn] 620.5 638.9 604.2 Business solution and others 600.0 500.0 268.1 275.1 Mobile Up 17% 264.5 400.0 300.0 Drivers include cloud, IoT, 210.8 207.4 194.6 Fixed-line security and digital marketing 200.0 100.0 169.2 Business solution 128.9 145.0 and others 0.0 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 50 Enterprise: Business Solution Initiatives Support digitalization of enterprises in various business Cloud Revenue Up 36% YoY Promoted new enrollments and upgrades to higher plan IoT Security Revenue Up 213% YoY Revenue Up 167% YoY Fluorescent light integrated security camera service Remote monitor for LP gas meters Release and monetization More than 1 mil IDs of new services No.1 share in Japan Digital Marketing Revenue Up 26% YoY Further sales collaboration with group companies (Note) Cybereason is an end point security service. Share in Japan refers to number of IDs sold in Japan for end point security service. 51 Enterprise Demand for digitalization of enterprises is increasing further Remote access to corporate system Internet access via VPN *1 Web conference Voice calls *2 (Support Microsoft Teams) 6 times 10 times 2 times New connected IDs New sign-ups New connected IDs Feb 2020 Mar 2020 Feb 2020 Mar 2020 Feb 2020 Mar 2020 *1 A service that enables access to corporate system with security from PCs *2 An enhanced voice communication service of Microsoft Teams 52 and smart devices remotely Solve issuesfor enterprises and society through digital transformation 53 54 Yahoo: Revenue [JPY bn] 1,000.0 954.4 800.0 301.9 600.0 400.0 652.5 200.0 0.0 1,052.9 307.7 Media Up 10% 745.3 Commerce and Other FY2018 FY2019 (Note) ZHD made ZOZO, Inc that operates ZOZOTOWN - an online fashion shopping website - a subsidiary in November 2019, and FY2019 revenue 55 in Commerce and Other includes five-months worth of ZOZO sales. Yahoo: Commerce Business Made dynamic management decisions promptly after becoming SoftBank subsidiary New services Acquisition of Collaboration X shopping concept ZOZO with Yamato Cross and others to be launched 56 Yahoo: e-Commerce Transaction Value [JPY bn] 2,269.4 2,593.6 25,000 20,000 Up 14% 15,000 10,000 Impact from ZOZO consolidation (5 months) and PayPay Mall launch, etc. 5,000 0 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2016 (Source) ZHD Earnings Results Materials as of April 30, 2020 (Note) Transaction value from ZOZO was added only after November 57 2019 after it became a consolidated subsidiary of ZHD Yahoo: Media Business Collaborating with SoftBank to strengthen sales Ad products Sales Effect Uplift c. ¥4.4 bn FY2019 2H Ad placements Attractive SoftBank Corp. SoftBank sales network Ad products Enterprise sales New clients Yahoo existing clients Digital marketing subsidiary INCUDATA Corp.Additional ad placements 58 (Source) ZHD Earnings Results Presentation Materials, dated April 30, 2020 Yahoo Operating Income (ZHD consolidated operating income) [JPY bn] ZHD Consolidation 2,000 185.8 June 2019 1,800 1,600 152.3 140.5 1,400 Turnaround 1,200 1,000 after SoftBank consolidated ZHD 800 600 ZOZO consolidation impact +8.9 400 Collaboration with SoftBank accelerated 200 growth in Commerce and Media 0 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 (Note) Operating income of ZHD is a consolidated result of ZHD, and 59 different from that of Yahoo segment of the Company. Communication AI IoT Media/Advertisement Create a future that others cannot repeat Commerce Payment FinTech SNS (Note) Concluded definitive business integration agreement on December 23, 2019 60 Distribution and Other 61 Distribution Expanded due to demand for PC replacement Revenue Operating income [JPY bn] 482.4 300 4,500 417.3 347.1 250 4,000 3,500 200 17.2 3,000 15.2 13.3 2,500 150 2,000 100 1,500 1,000 50 500 0 0 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 62 Other: Settlement Service Business SB Payment Service Corp. Operating Income (Standalone) Operating Income 60 Up 60% 80 [JPY bn] 6.9 70 50 4.2 3.4 Transaction value 40 c. ¥3.5 tn (FY2019) 30 20 10 0 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 (Note) Operating income is on a JGAAP basis 63 Operating Income: Analysis of YoY Change [JPY2,000 bn] 1,500 818.2 1,000 500 0 FY2018 2018年度 (Post ZHD Adj) 64 Operating Income (YoY) [JPY2,000 bn] Consumer 1,500 Up 19.8 bn Consumer 818.2 ＋19.8 Mobile subscriber increase 1,000 500 Smartphone subs +2.05 mil ARPU improvement ¥ +60 0 FY2018 2018年度 (Post ZHD Adj) (Notes) ARPU：average revenue per subscriber per month (annual average for fiscal year), monthly discount 65 and broadband service bundle discount included Operating Income (YoY) [JPY2,000 bn] Distribution Enterprise and Distribution Up 9.2 bn 1,500 +2.0 Consumer 818.2 ＋19.8 Enterprise Business solutions +7.3 1,000 contributed to profit Distribution Demand for PC replacement 500 Enterprise Mobile subscriber increase Some of business solutions 0 contributed to profit FY2018 2018年度 (Post ZHD Adj) 66 Operating Income (YoY) [JPY2,000 bn] Distribution Yahoo Yahoo Up 16.4 bn 1,500 +2.0 +16.4 Consumer 818.2 ＋19.8 Enterprise +7.3 Commerce expansion 1,000 Commerce +24.9 *1 500 (impact from ZOZO +8.9) 0 FY2018 2018年度 *1 refer to a year-on-year increase in Commerce Business in (Post ZHD Adj) 67 the consolidated operating income of ZHD. Operating Income (YoY) [JPY2,000 bn] Other Other +48.1 Distribution Yahoo Up 48.1 bn 1,500 +2.0 +16.4 Consumer 818.2 ＋19.8 Enterprise +7.3 Temporary factors 1,000 including PayPay 500 PayPay accounted for as equity method +29.8 Cybereason evaluation gain +11.9 Growth from settlement service business 0 FY2018 2019年度 2018年度 (Post ZHD Adj) 68 Operating Income (YoY) 911.7 [JPY2,000 bn] Other Yahoo +48.1 Distribution 1,500 +2.0 +16.4 All segments contributed 818.2 Consumer ＋19.8 Enterprise to growth +7.3 1,000 Up 11% 500 0 FY2018 FY2019 2018年度 2019年度 (Post ZHD Adj) 69 Equity Method Investments 70 P/L for Investments Using Equity Method [JPY bn] FY2018 FY2019 (Post ZHD Adj) Upfront expenditures increased for -16.3 Shares of future growth profit/losses of associates Gains on sales of accounted for (New businesses including PayPay) equity method using equity method investments/impa irment loss on -39.8 equity method investments +13.7 -42.4 71 SoftBank New Business Fields Providing new value to society 72 New Business Fields FY2019 Initiatives Focus on portfolio optimization of new businesses Concentrated investment in expanding businesses Entering growth markets Aggressive investment in PayPay Digital marketing Established AI map services AI image authentication No. 1 position in smartphone payments and other areas AI-enabledtaxi-hailing Community centric MaaS workspace DiDi MONET WeWork 73 Smartphone Payment Service PayPay 74 PayPay Cumulative Registered Users [Mil] 2.5 1.5 JPY10bn Give out campaign 0.5 0 Second JPY10bn campaign Government Consumer Return* / Convenient PayPay Maintain a high growth rate Exceeded 28 mil (April 2020) (Source) Data by PayPay Corporation, collected from October 5, 2018 to April 30, 2020. (Note) Number of registered users: number of accounts registered. * Government Consumer Return refers to the Point Reward Project for Consumers using Cashless Oct 2018 Apr 2020 Payment, initiated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which is a subsidy program for small and medium-sized enterprises and micro enterprises that wish to issue point rewards for 75 consumers using cashless payment. This project aims to level demand after the consumption tax rate hike on October 1, 2019. PayPay Cumulative number of payments Number4 of Payments per Quarter 375 1,000+ mil *1 [Mil] 300 Number of Payments 17 times 200 in one year 100 21.6 0 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY2018 FY2019 (Source) Data by PayPay Corporation 76 *1 as of May 9, 2020 PayPay Number of Merchants 2.15 [Mil] Number of Merchants 1.5 Exceeded 2 mil 1.0 locations nationwide 0.5 0.5 0 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 (Source) Data by PayPay Corporation FY2018 FY2019 (Note) Number of merchants: number of applications to PayPay, including 77 shops, taxies, etc. PayPay To establish a revenue model with full-scaleentry into financial services Personal loan Business loan Postpay (revolving payment) Investment Insurance 78 PayPay Started trials for Postpay and Investment services PayPay Postpay Investment with PayPay Bonus Users can shop using PayPay even if they do not have a PayPay balance The payable amount will be collected in the following month Started a trial investment service using PayPay bonus Plan to provide the service to Plan to launch full- all users in summer 2020 scale service operation (Note) Postpay is a service provided by YJ Card Corporation (Note) This is a service provided by One Tap BUY Co., Ltd. 79 PayPay evolving to "Super App" by strengthening financial services Off-line Utility bills/Tax On- line/O2O Convenience Barber shop EC Movie store reservation Tax Utilities Phone bill Retail store Food stand Orders/ Taxi Booking Pharmacy Restaurant Hotel Ticket Flight tickets Financial Services P2P/Social Personal Business Pocket Pleading loan loan money for tip Postpay Investment Gift Celebration Insurance Donation Splitting bill 80 AI-enabled Taxi-hailing Platform DiDi Case studies presented herein are for illustrative purposes only, have been selected in order to provide examples of the types of investments made by SBIA and do not purport to be a complete list thereof. It should not be assumed that investments made in the future will be comparable in quality or performance to the investments described herein. Further, references to the investments included in the illustrative case studies should not be construed as a recommendation of any particular investment or security. Certain information was provided by third parties and certain statements reflect SBKK's beliefs as of the date hereof based on prior experience and certain assumptions that SBKK believes are reasonable, but may prove incorrect. Past performance is 81 not necessarily indicative of future results. Please refer to visionfund.com/portfolio for a more complete list of Vision Fund I's investments. DiDi Service Areas 25 prefectures (As of March 31, 2020) Rapid expansion in FY2019 (Source) Provided by DiDi Mobility Japan The information contained herein is provided for illustrative purposes only. The information presented here was provided DiDi. Nothing herein should be construed 82 as a recommendation of any investment or security. The metrics regarding select aspects of the company's operations were selected by SBIA on a subjective basis. Such metrics are provided solely for illustrative purposes to demonstrate elements of the company's business, are incomplete, and are not necessarily indicative of the company's performance or overall operations. There can be no assurance that historical trends will continue throughout the life of SVF1. DiDi Number of Taxi Partners 563 [# 500of companies] 432 400 295 300 200 171 100 49 0 Mar 2019 Jun Sep Dec Mar 2020 Number of taxi partners 11 times in one year (Source) DiDi Mobility Japan (Note) Number of taxi partners refers to the number of taxi companies that have signed on membership of DiDi platform at the beginning of each month. The information contained herein is provided for illustrative purposes only. The information presented here was provided DiDi. Nothing herein should be construed as a recommendation of any investment or security. The metrics regarding select aspects of the company's operations were selected by SoftBank Corp. on a 83 subjective basis. Such metrics are provided solely for illustrative purposes to demonstrate elements of the company's business, are incomplete, and are not necessarily indicative of the company's performance or overall operations. There can be no assurance that historical trends will continue throughout the life of SVF1. DiDi Number of Taxi Trips [# of taxi trips] Number of taxi trips 50000 8 times 40000 30000 in one year 20000 10000 (Source) DiDi Mobility Japan 0 (Note) Number of taxi trips: number of trips that taxi hailing is completed Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 via DiDi platform. The information contained herein is provided for illustrative purposes only. The information presented here was provided DiDi. Nothing herein should be construed as FY2018 FY2019 a recommendation of any investment or security. The metrics regarding select aspects of the company's operations were selected by SoftBank Corp. on a subjective 84 basis. Such metrics are provided solely for illustrative purposes to demonstrate elements of the company's business, are incomplete, and are not necessarily indicative of the company's performance or overall operations. There can be no assurance that historical trends will continue throughout the life of SVF1. DiDi Taxi Partner Revenue Impact Compared with revenue in January 2020 Using DiDi results in -6% DiDi mitigated small revenue impact 0% 0% impact of "stay-at- -13% home" request Japan's taxi industry average -27% Gaining orders through DiDi app mitigated business decline due to lower Nearly 30% revenue street passenger acquisition decrease -50% (Source) Results of survey conducted by DiDi Mobility Japan through Jan 2020 Feb interviews with Japan Federation of Hire-Taxi Associations Mar The information contained herein is provided for illustrative purposes only. The information presented here was provided DiDi. Nothing herein should be construed as 85 a recommendation of any investment or security. The metrics regarding select aspects of the company's operations were selected by SoftBank Corp. on a subjective basis. Such metrics are provided solely for illustrative purposes to demonstrate elements of the company's business, are incomplete, and are not necessarily indicative of the company's performance or overall operations. There can be no assurance that historical trends will continue throughout the life of SVF1. DiDi Supporting safe travels with infection prevention measures Encourage cashless payment Reducing cash transactions Preventing spread of infections in taxi cabs Currently 70% of the transactions are cashless Provide health info in app Display infection prevention info within app such as drivers' mask usage and/or health checks (Note) Plan to launch in May 2020. The screenshot is a image under development (Source) DiDi Mobility Japan 86 SBG and SVF1 investment Community Centric Workspace WeWork Case studies presented herein are for illustrative purposes only, have been selected in order to provide examples of the types of investments made by SBIA and do not purport to be a complete list thereof. It should not be assumed that investments made in the future will be comparable in quality or performance to the investments described herein. Further, references to the investments included in the illustrative case studies should not be construed as a recommendation of any particular investment or security. Certain information was provided by third parties and certain statements reflect SoftBank Corp's beliefs as of the date hereof based on prior experience and certain assumptions that SoftBank Corp believes are reasonable, but may prove incorrect. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please refer to visionfund.com/portfolio for a more complete list of Vision Fund I's investments. 87 (Photo credits) WeWork WeWork Japan Membership in Japan 22,000+ [# of memberships] 20,000 20,000 15,000 10,000 10,000 5,000 0 0 Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar 2018 2019 2020 Membership 1.8 times in one year (Source) Provided by WeWork Japan (Note) Memberships at the beginning of each month The information herein is provided for illustrative purposes only and is based on WeWork's data. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results throughout the life of the SVF1. Nothing herein should be construed as a recommendation of any investment or security. The metrics regarding select aspects 88 of the company's operations were selected by SoftBank Corp. on a subjective basis. Such metrics are provided solely for illustrative purposes to demonstrate elements of the company's business, are incomplete, and are not necessarily indicative of the company's performance or overall operations. WeWork Japan Tokyo area (represents c.70% of total desks nationwide) Ikebukuro Tokyo metropolitan area Jimbocho Area average Kanda Shinjuku Yotsuya Hanzomon Marunouchi occupancy rate Nihonbashi 80%+ Hibiya Roppongi Kyobashi Nogizaka Toranomon Omotesando Ginza Shibuya Shimbashi Shiroyama Harumi Gotanda Wide-range deployment in Tokyo area with high occupancy rate Fukuoka Kobe Osaka (Source) Edited based on WeWork Japan materials. Nagoya (Notes) The map shows all sites that are open as of the end of March 2020. Yokohama Ratio of number of desks: the ratio of number of desks at the sites in Tokyo area to the total number of desks nationwide, as of the end of March 2020. Area average occupancy rate: average occupancy rate as of the end of March 2020 89 for the 15 sites in Tokyo areas which has been open more than 6 months. WeWork Japan Aim for monthly break-even during FY2020 "Work Style Reform" entering new era Supporting diversified office demand Office HQ Home WeWork Fukuoka Ikebukuro Kanda Nagoya Shinjuku Marunouchi Osaka Shibuya Ginza Distributed offices

Utilization for projects

Space and cost reduction 90 Innovative Hotel Service OYO Hotels Case studies presented herein are for illustrative purposes only, have been selected in order to provide examples of the types of investments made by SBIA and do not purport to be a complete list thereof. It should not be assumed that investments made in the future will be comparable in quality or performance to the investments described herein. Further, references to the investments included in the illustrative case studies should not be construed as a recommendation of any particular investment or security. Certain information was provided by third parties and certain statements reflect SBKK's beliefs 91 as of the date hereof based on prior experience and certain assumptions that SBKK believes are reasonable, but may prove incorrect. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please refer to visionfund.com/portfolio for a more complete list of Vision Fund I's investments. OYO Hotels Japan 6,000Number of Hotel Rooms 5,857 [# of rooms] 4,000 2,000 0 Apr Jun Sep Dec Mar 2019 2020 Revamp Growth Strategy Establishing a community-based OYO brand at affordable prices (Source) Provided by OYO Hotels Japan (Note) Number of Hotel Rooms: Hotel rooms opened under OYO brand The information herein is provided for illustrative purposes only and is based on OYO Hotel's data. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future 92 results throughout the life of the SVF1. Nothing herein should be construed as a recommendation of any investment or security. The metrics regarding select aspects of the company's operations were selected by SoftBank Corp. on a subjective basis. Such metrics are provided solely for illustrative purposes to demonstrate elements of the company's business, are incomplete, and are not necessarily indicative of the company's performance or overall operations. OYO Hotels Japan Average Occupancy Rates (Jan to Mar) OYO Hotel 59%62% 54%53% 51% Even with uncertainty over COVID-19 Occupancy rates remained stable Japan Hotel Average 32% Jan 2020 Feb Mar relative to market average (Source) Japan hotel average occupancy rate：Overnight Travel Statics Survey by Japan Tourism Agency (Note) OYO Hotel average occupancy rate：Occupied hotel rooms opened under OYO brand name / Number of sellable rooms under OYO brand The information herein is provided for illustrative purposes only and is based on OYO Hotel's data. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results throughout the life of the SVF1. Nothing herein should be construed as a recommendation of any investment or security. The metrics regarding select aspects of the company's operations were selected by SoftBank Corp. on a subjective basis. Such metrics are provided solely for illustrative purposes to 93 demonstrate elements of the company's business, are incomplete, and are not necessarily indicative of the company's performance or overall operations. OYO Hotels Japan Implementation of COVID-19 Support Programs For Hotel Owners For Medical Personnel #CareforCare ** Working capital support*1 Free accommodation *2 (Source) OYO Hotel Japan *1 OYO Hotels pays one-time support capital to hotels in Japan that join OYO on and after March 13, 2020. This payment is not required to be refunded. But the hotels are subject to brand loyalty according to normal terms and conditions of OYO membership. The rate of payment will vary depending on the 94 facility and timing. *2 Free stay is valid for bookings before May 21, 2020. Cyber Security Platform Cybereason 95 Cybereason Japan-based Enterprise Implementations (partial) Endpoint Security Solution No.1 EDR share in Japan (Source) Cybereason Japan Corp. (Note) EDR stands for Endpoint Detection and Response, and the EDR platform is an endpoint security solution built for enhanced endpoint monitoring and used to detect and respond to cyber attacks 96 such as targeted attacks and ransomware. Cybereason Number of Active Endpoints 1+ mil [IDs] 1,200,000 1,000,000 800,000 600,000 400,000 200,000 0 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Number of Active Endpoints Doubled in FY2019 (Source) Cybereason Japan Corp. 97 Cybereason Number of Orders per Month Rising remote working trend is leading to [# of orders] expanding security solution needs Cybereason orders from March Surge Sales of security products of SoftBank increased Communication Multi-factor encryption authentication Remote Access Gateway PKI certification one-time password Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar 2019 2020 (Source) Cybereason Japan Corp. 98 (Note) Number of Orders per Month: number of sales through SoftBank Corp. Net Income [JPY bn] 462.5 473.1 430.8 4,500 4,000 ZHD impact 31.7 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 FY2018 FY2018 FY2019 (Prior to ZHD adj) (Post ZHD adj) Even with extraordinary factors Record high Main extraordinary factors Recording of income tax -19.5 related to LINE business integration (Q3) Loss on valuation and Impairment (Q4) -8.7 (Notes) Net Income: net income attributable to owners of SoftBank Corp. Net income recorded the income taxes of ¥19.5 billion related to the gain on intergroup transfer of shares of Z Holdings, following the conclusion of the definitive agreement for the business integration between Z 99 Holdings and LINE Corporation. FY2019 Consolidated Results [JPY bn] FY2018 FY2018 FY2019 YoY YoY % (Prior to ZHD adj) (Post ZHD adj) (vs Post ZHD (vs Post ZHD adj) adj) Revenue Adj. EBITDA Operating Income Net Income 3,746.3 4,656.8 4,861.2 +204.4 +4% 1,209.8 1,367.1 1,606.5 +239.5 +18% 719.5 818.2 911.7 +93.5 +11% 430.8 462.5 473.1 +10.7 +2% Adj. EBITDA (Adjusted EBITDA) = operating income + depreciation and amortization (including loss on disposal of non-current assets) ± other adjustments 100 Net Income: net income attributable to owners of SoftBank Corp. CAPEX (Acceptance Basis) [JPY bn] 381.6 369.8 350.1 3,500 Even with 5G investment drive 3,000 2,500 Maintained level of 1,500 380 bn 2,000 1,000 500 0 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 (Note) Excluding ZHD, device for rental service, and impact from 101 adopting IFRS 16. Adjusted Free Cash Flow [JPY bn] 524.2 508.0 512.0 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Maintained level of 500 bn excluding ZHD and impact from adopting IFRS16 (Note) Adjusted free cash flow = free cash flow ± total cash flows relating to non- recurring transactions with SoftBank Group Corp. + (proceeds from the securitization of installment sales receivables - repayments thereof), 102 excluding ZHD and impact from adopting IFRS 16. Dividend Per Share [JPY] Annual 85 Annual 75* 80 70 60 50 40 30 Year-end 20 37.5 10 0 FY2018FY2019 (Forecast) As planned Annual 85 (Forecast) (Up 10 YoY) *In FY2018, SoftBank Corp. paid a half-year dividend of ¥37.50 per share (which converts to a dividend of ¥75.00 per share if calculated on a full- 103 year basis) as the Company listed on December 19, 2018. FY2020 Forecast (Excluding impact from LINE business integration) 104 Even with impact from COVID-19 Continue to increase both profits and dividends 105 FY2020 Management Policy Telecom Yahoo New businesses Smartphone e-Commerce Monetization for subscriber growth growth expanding business Active 5G Growth Financial business (PayPay, DiDi, etc.) deployment Strategy expansion Creation of new Promotion of DX Business integration businesses for enterprises of ZHD and LINE Structural Promotion of cost optimization across entire company Reform 106 Business Impact from COVID-19 TelecomYahoo Negative Immaterial Additional demands Shop traffic decrease Number of remain stable subscribers Data traffic increase Remote work demand increase Ad placements decrease (certain industries) Travel and restaurant decrease business usage Subscription remain stable services e-Commerce sales increase (Merchandise) Yahoo service usage time increase Total impact Immaterial impact on Uncertain prospects in telecom business advertising, e-commerce steady (Note) Includes the impact estimated as of April 2020. 107 Revenue [JPY bn] 4,861.2 4,900.0 5,000.0 4,656.8 4,500.0 4,000.0 FY2020 Forecast 3,500.0 4.9 tn 2,000.0 3,000.0 2,500.0 1,500.0 (Up 1% YoY) 1,000.0 500.0 0.0 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 (Notes) Actuals for FY2018 have been adjusted retrospectively to have consolidated Actual Actual Forecast ZHD from April 1, 2018. The financial impact of the business integration of ZHD and LINE 108 Corporation is not reflected in the consolidated financial result forecasts Operating Income [JPY bn] 911.7 920.0 900.0 818.2 800.0 700.0 FY2020 Forecast 400.0 920 bn 600.0 500.0 300.0 (Up 1% YoY) 200.0 100.0 0.0 (Notes) FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Actuals for FY2018 have been adjusted retrospectively to have consolidated ZHD from April 1, 2018. Actual Actual Forecast The financial impact of the business integration of ZHD and LINE 109 Corporation is not reflected in the consolidated financial result forecasts Net Income [JPY bn] 473.1 485.0 462.5 450.0 400.0 FY2020 Forecast 350.0 485 bn 200.0 300.0 250.0 150.0 (Up 3% YoY) 100.0 50.0 0.0 (Notes) FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Actuals for FY2018 have been adjusted retrospectively to have consolidated ZHD from April 1, 2018. Actual Actual Forecast The financial impact of the business integration of ZHD and LINE 110 Corporation is not reflected in the consolidated financial result forecasts FY2020 Forecast [JPY bn] FY2019 FY2020 Change Change% Actual Forecast (YoY) (YoY) Revenue Adj. EBITDA Operating Income Net Income Adj. Free Cash Flow 4,861.2 4,900.0 1,606.5 1,630.0 911.7 920.0 473.1 485.0 524.2 550.0 +38.8 +1% +23.5 +1% +8.3 +1% +11.9 +3% +25.8 +5% Adjusted EBITDA = operating income + depreciation and amortization (including loss on disposal of non-current assets) ± other adjustments Adjusted free cash flow = free cash flow ± total cash flows relating to non-recurring transactions with SoftBank Group Corp. + (proceeds from the securitization of installment sales receivables - repayments thereof), excluding ZHD and impact from adopting IFRS 16. (Note) The financial impact of the business integration of ZHD and LINE Corporation is not reflected in the 111 consolidated financial result forecasts. Dividend Per Share [JPY] Annual 85 Annual 86 80.0 Annual 75* 70.0 Continue to 60.0 40.0 increase 50.0 30.0 dividend 20.0 Year-end 37.5 10.0 0.0 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Actual Actual Forecast *In FY2018, SoftBank Corp. paid a half-year dividend of ¥37.50 per share (which converts to a dividend of ¥75.00 per share if calculated on a full- 112 year basis) as the Company listed on December 19, 2018. Summary FY2019 Achieved increases in revenue and profits across segments Increased ¥10 (forecast) for dividend per share Number of smartphone subscribers increased 2.05 mil FY2020 Continue to increase both profits and dividends Telecom business has immaterial impact from COVID-19 whereas uncertainty on ZHD business such as advertising Proceed with business integration of ZHD and LINE 113 Attachments Original document

