Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 6 130 B EBIT 2020 -1 350 000 M Net income 2020 -761 667 M Debt 2020 10 839 B Yield 2020 0,91% P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x P/E ratio 2021 6,55x EV / Sales2020 3,24x EV / Sales2021 3,19x Capitalization 9 023 B

Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral

Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 16 Average target price 6 667,31 JPY Last Close Price 4 480,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 83,0% Spread / Average Target 48,8% Spread / Lowest Target -4,69%

Managers Name Title Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President Yoshimitsu Goto CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer Ken Miyauchi Director Yun Ma Director

Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -5.80% 83 783 AT&T INC. -23.82% 212 111 CHINA MOBILE LIMITED -11.91% 152 346 T-MOBILE US 20.35% 116 644 NTT DOCOMO, INC. -1.65% 89 578 KDDI CORPORATION -5.16% 65 883