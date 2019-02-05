Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Group Corp    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP (9984)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank : Earnings Results for Q3/FY2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 01:09am EST

Press Releases 2019

February 5, 2019
SoftBank Corp.

SoftBank Corp. announced its consolidated earnings results for the 3rd quarter (April - December 2018) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

Please refer to 'Events and Presentations ' for more related matrials.

  • The information is true and accurate at the time of publication.
    Price, specification, contact and other information of products and service may be subjected to change. The information contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 06:08:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
01:09aSOFTBANK : Earnings Results for Q3/FY2018
PU
02/04Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 6
AQ
02/04SOFTBANK : rings up cost of turbulent year-end at first post-IPO earnings
RE
01/31SPRINT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
01/31SPRINT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/31SPRINT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
01/31Nomura reviewing wholesale business after posting biggest loss in a decade
RE
01/30CHINA'S DIDI WEIGHS JOB CUTS IN SUPP : The Information
RE
01/30CHINA'S DIDI WEIGHS JOB CUTS IN SUPP : The Information
RE
01/30ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Finish Mixed Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Latest Trade T..
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 434 B
EBIT 2019 1 153 B
Net income 2019 860 B
Debt 2019 11 434 B
Yield 2019 0,52%
P/E ratio 2019 10,35
P/E ratio 2020 7,47
EV / Sales 2019 2,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
Capitalization 9 303 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13 001  JPY
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP20.66%84 914
AT&T5.12%218 340
CHINA MOBILE LTD.12.02%215 491
NTT DOCOMO INC7.53%90 337
KDDI CORP3.51%62 416
T-MOBILE US9.12%59 074
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.