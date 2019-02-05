SoftBank : Earnings Results for Q3/FY2018

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 9 434 B EBIT 2019 1 153 B Net income 2019 860 B Debt 2019 11 434 B Yield 2019 0,52% P/E ratio 2019 10,35 P/E ratio 2020 7,47 EV / Sales 2019 2,20x EV / Sales 2020 2,19x Capitalization 9 303 B Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 13 001 JPY Spread / Average Target 54% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 20.66% 84 914 AT&T 5.12% 218 340 CHINA MOBILE LTD. 12.02% 215 491 NTT DOCOMO INC 7.53% 90 337 KDDI CORP 3.51% 62 416 T-MOBILE US 9.12% 59 074