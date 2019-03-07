Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Group Corp    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP

(9984)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank : Gives Grab $1.46 Billion in Funding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 02:49am EST

By Newley Purnell and Saurabh Chaturvedi

SINGAPORE -- Southeast Asian ride-hailing company Grab Holdings Inc. has raised $1.46 billion in fresh funding from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp., which it will use to fuel its expansion beyond transportation services.

That brings the total from Grab's latest fundraising round, over the past year, to more than $4.5 billion, the company said Wednesday. The SoftBank investment is through the conglomerate's Vision Fund, which has stakes in some of the world's most valuable tech companies.

It values Grab at around $14 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter -- up from about $11 billion last year. That makes Grab one of the region's most valuable startups.

Among the other investors in this round are Toyota Motor Corp., Oppenheimer Funds Inc., Microsoft Corp., Ping An Capital, Yamaha Motor Co. and Hyundai Motor Co., according to Grab. Previous investors, along with SoftBank, include Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

SoftBank has also invested in Uber, Indian Uber rival Ola, a unit of ANI Technologies Pvt., and Didi.

In recent years global tech firms have been pouring cash into Southeast Asia, whose population of 600 million is increasingly using low-cost smartphones to make online transactions. Grab last year agreed to take over Uber's business in the region, ending an intense -- and expensive -- battle between the two.

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi told The Wall Street Journal in January that Uber was internally on track to list this year. Its U.S. rival Lyft Inc. made its IPO papers public last week.

Grab said Wednesday it would invest "a significant portion of fresh proceeds" in Indonesia, the region's largest country, where it is battling its biggest rival, PT Go-Jek Indonesia. The Jakarta startup began by offering motorcycle-hailing in Indonesia and has since expanded to offer services such as food and package deliveries.

Backed by investors such as Alphabet Inc.'s Google and U.S. investment firm Warburg Pincus, Go-Jek says it now operates in five Southeast Asian countries. As of December, it claimed 130 million app downloads.

Grab, which claims 138 million downloads across eight countries, said it plans to use the new funds "to advance its superapp vision," diversifying further from ride-hailing into areas like financial services, package deliveries and more. Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s WeChat app, for example, is used in China not just to message friends, but to hail cabs, pay restaurant bills and more.

The annual value of services in Southeast Asia's ride-hailing market is projected to grow to $20.1 billion by 2025, from $5.1 billion in 2017, according to a report from Google and Singapore state-investment firm Temasek Holdings, which has also invested in Go-Jek.

Write to Newley Purnell at newley.purnell@wsj.com and Saurabh Chaturvedi at Saurabh.Chaturvedi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
02:49aSOFTBANK : Gives Grab $1.46 Billion in Funding
DJ
01:17aSOFTBANK : Dividend from Subsidiary
PU
03/06SOFTBANK : Insurance technology firm Wefox secures $125 million in financing
RE
03/06Japan’s cabinet approves Bill to reduce mobile phone fees
AQ
03/06EXCLUSIVE : Grab eyes more funding after record $4.5 billion round in Southeast ..
RE
03/06EXCLUSIVE : Grab eyes more funding after record $4.5 billion round in Southeast ..
RE
03/04ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Decline Despite China's Bullish Growth Goal
DJ
03/04ASIA MARKETS: China Stocks Hit Highest Levels Since June On Reports U.S.-Chin..
DJ
03/01ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Climb On Trade-deal Hopes, MSCI Expansion
DJ
02/28SPRINT : Telecom Infra Project Launches Open RAN 5G NR Project Group Led by Spri..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 476 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 1 105 B
Debt 2019 10 754 B
Yield 2019 0,42%
P/E ratio 2019 9,77
P/E ratio 2020 8,38
EV / Sales 2019 2,36x
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
Capitalization 11 562 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13 425  JPY
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP49.96%103 438
AT&T4.94%218 173
CHINA MOBILE LTD.8.80%211 110
NTT DOCOMO INC5.04%76 581
T-MOBILE US11.27%60 714
KDDI CORP2.04%60 221
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.