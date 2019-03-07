SoftBank : Gives Grab $1.46 Billion in Funding

By Newley Purnell and Saurabh Chaturvedi

SINGAPORE -- Southeast Asian ride-hailing company Grab Holdings Inc. has raised $1.46 billion in fresh funding from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp., which it will use to fuel its expansion beyond transportation services.

That brings the total from Grab's latest fundraising round, over the past year, to more than $4.5 billion, the company said Wednesday. The SoftBank investment is through the conglomerate's Vision Fund, which has stakes in some of the world's most valuable tech companies.

It values Grab at around $14 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter -- up from about $11 billion last year. That makes Grab one of the region's most valuable startups.

Among the other investors in this round are Toyota Motor Corp., Oppenheimer Funds Inc., Microsoft Corp., Ping An Capital, Yamaha Motor Co. and Hyundai Motor Co., according to Grab. Previous investors, along with SoftBank, include Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

SoftBank has also invested in Uber, Indian Uber rival Ola, a unit of ANI Technologies Pvt., and Didi.

In recent years global tech firms have been pouring cash into Southeast Asia, whose population of 600 million is increasingly using low-cost smartphones to make online transactions. Grab last year agreed to take over Uber's business in the region, ending an intense -- and expensive -- battle between the two.

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi told The Wall Street Journal in January that Uber was internally on track to list this year. Its U.S. rival Lyft Inc. made its IPO papers public last week.

Grab said Wednesday it would invest "a significant portion of fresh proceeds" in Indonesia, the region's largest country, where it is battling its biggest rival, PT Go-Jek Indonesia. The Jakarta startup began by offering motorcycle-hailing in Indonesia and has since expanded to offer services such as food and package deliveries.

Backed by investors such as Alphabet Inc.'s Google and U.S. investment firm Warburg Pincus, Go-Jek says it now operates in five Southeast Asian countries. As of December, it claimed 130 million app downloads.

Grab, which claims 138 million downloads across eight countries, said it plans to use the new funds "to advance its superapp vision," diversifying further from ride-hailing into areas like financial services, package deliveries and more. Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s WeChat app, for example, is used in China not just to message friends, but to hail cabs, pay restaurant bills and more.

The annual value of services in Southeast Asia's ride-hailing market is projected to grow to $20.1 billion by 2025, from $5.1 billion in 2017, according to a report from Google and Singapore state-investment firm Temasek Holdings, which has also invested in Go-Jek.

