SoftBank Group Corp. : Announces Senior Management Appointments for SoftBank Group International and the SoftBank Latin America Fund

06/07/2019 | 07:01am EDT

SoftBank Group Corp. (“SBG”) today announced the appointment of members to the senior management team of SoftBank Group International (“SBGI”) and the SoftBank Latin America Fund (previously referred to as the SoftBank Innovation Fund). SBGI encompasses most of the operating companies of SBG, including Arm Limited, Sprint, Boston Dynamics, Fortress, SB Energy and Brightstar. The SoftBank Latin America Fund, launched in March 2019, is focused exclusively on the fast-growing Latin American technology market and is the largest technology-focused fund in Latin American history. SBGI is also forming the SoftBank Tech Hub based in Miami which will be responsible for introducing and scaling SoftBank’s global portfolio into Latin America.

The new members of the SBGI and SoftBank Latin America Fund senior management team will be based in Miami and report to Marcelo Claure, CEO of SoftBank Group International and Chief Operating Officer of SoftBank Group. The new team members include:

  • Chris Cooper, who will serve as Chief Financial Officer of SBGI. Mr. Cooper is a seasoned senior finance executive with over 30 years of financial, M&A, fund and cross-border experience. Most recently, Mr. Cooper served as Global Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Sequoia Capital where he led the firm’s overall financial strategy and oversaw the firm’s geographic expansion, including multiple fundraisings.
  • Patricia Menendez Cambo, who will serve as Deputy General Counsel of SBGI and General Counsel of the SoftBank Latin America Fund and the SoftBank Tech Hub. Ms. Cambo joins SoftBank from Greenberg Traurig, LLP, where she spent 25 years and most recently served as Vice Chair of the firm and as a member of the Executive Committee and formerly served as Chair of the Global Corporate practice. She also helped found the firm’s Latin American and Iberian practices.
  • Francisco Sorrentino, who will serve as Chief Human Resources Officer of SBGI and the SoftBank Latin America Fund. Mr. Sorrentino previously served as Vice President, Latin America & Caribbean for Microsoft, where he served as a member of the LATAM and HR Global Executive teams, supporting all Microsoft operations in the region across 35 offices in 18 countries with 2,700 employees.
  • Lee Bocker, who will serve as Chief Operating Officer of the SoftBank Latin America Fund. Mr. Bocker joins SoftBank from TRG Management L.P., where he spent over 15 years and most recently served as Director of Global Operations and Partner. He also led the firm’s global expansion efforts, including opening Latin American offices in Mexico, Peru, Uruguay and Brazil.

“We are excited to welcome Chris, Patricia, Francisco and Lee to the SBGI team, all of whom bring proven track records in their respective fields,” said Mr. Claure. “Their many years of experience working with global companies will complement our talented group of investment professionals. I am confident that we have assembled a world-class management team uniquely qualified to support our global portfolio of operating companies as well as help SoftBank expand its focus in Latin America as we continue to invest in transformative companies in the region which are driving significant innovation and disruption.”

About the SoftBank Group

The SoftBank Group invests in breakthrough technology to improve people’s quality of life around the world. The SoftBank Group is comprised of SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO: 9984), a holding company that includes telecommunications, internet services, AI, smart robotics, IoT and clean energy technology providers; Arm Limited, the world’s leading semiconductor IP company; and the SoftBank Vision Fund, which is investing up to $100 billion to help extraordinary entrepreneurs transform industries and shape new ones.


© Business Wire 2019
Sell
Buy
EPS Revisions
