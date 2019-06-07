SoftBank Group Corp. : Announces Senior Management Appointments for SoftBank Group International and the SoftBank Latin America Fund

SoftBank Group Corp. (“SBG”) today announced the appointment of members
to the senior management team of SoftBank Group International (“SBGI”)
and the SoftBank Latin America Fund (previously referred to as the
SoftBank Innovation Fund). SBGI encompasses most of the operating
companies of SBG, including Arm Limited, Sprint, Boston Dynamics,
Fortress, SB Energy and Brightstar. The SoftBank Latin America Fund,
launched in March 2019, is focused exclusively on the fast-growing Latin
American technology market and is the largest technology-focused fund in
Latin American history. SBGI is also forming the SoftBank Tech Hub based
in Miami which will be responsible for introducing and scaling
SoftBank’s global portfolio into Latin America.
The new members of the SBGI and SoftBank Latin America Fund senior
management team will be based in Miami and report to Marcelo Claure, CEO
of SoftBank Group International and Chief Operating Officer of SoftBank
Group. The new team members include:
-
Chris Cooper, who will serve as Chief Financial Officer of
SBGI. Mr. Cooper is a seasoned senior finance executive with over 30
years of financial, M&A, fund and cross-border experience. Most
recently, Mr. Cooper served as Global Chief Financial Officer and
Chief Compliance Officer of Sequoia Capital where he led the firm’s
overall financial strategy and oversaw the firm’s geographic
expansion, including multiple fundraisings.
-
Patricia Menendez Cambo, who will serve as Deputy General
Counsel of SBGI and General Counsel of the SoftBank Latin America Fund
and the SoftBank Tech Hub. Ms. Cambo joins SoftBank from Greenberg
Traurig, LLP, where she spent 25 years and most recently served as
Vice Chair of the firm and as a member of the Executive Committee and
formerly served as Chair of the Global Corporate practice. She also
helped found the firm’s Latin American and Iberian practices.
-
Francisco Sorrentino, who will serve as Chief Human Resources
Officer of SBGI and the SoftBank Latin America Fund. Mr. Sorrentino
previously served as Vice President, Latin America & Caribbean for
Microsoft, where he served as a member of the LATAM and HR Global
Executive teams, supporting all Microsoft operations in the region
across 35 offices in 18 countries with 2,700 employees.
-
Lee Bocker, who will serve as Chief Operating Officer of
the SoftBank Latin America Fund. Mr. Bocker joins SoftBank from TRG
Management L.P., where he spent over 15 years and most recently served
as Director of Global Operations and Partner. He also led the firm’s
global expansion efforts, including opening Latin American offices in
Mexico, Peru, Uruguay and Brazil.
“We are excited to welcome Chris, Patricia, Francisco and Lee to the
SBGI team, all of whom bring proven track records in their respective
fields,” said Mr. Claure. “Their many years of experience working with
global companies will complement our talented group of investment
professionals. I am confident that we have assembled a world-class
management team uniquely qualified to support our global portfolio of
operating companies as well as help SoftBank expand its focus in Latin
America as we continue to invest in transformative companies in the
region which are driving significant innovation and disruption.”
About the SoftBank Group
The SoftBank Group invests in breakthrough technology to improve
people’s quality of life around the world. The SoftBank Group is
comprised of SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO: 9984), a holding company that
includes telecommunications, internet services, AI, smart robotics, IoT
and clean energy technology providers; Arm Limited, the world’s leading
semiconductor IP company; and the SoftBank Vision Fund, which is
investing up to $100 billion to help extraordinary entrepreneurs
transform industries and shape new ones.
