SOFTBANK GROUP CORP (9984)

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP (9984)
SoftBank : Head of Underwriter Defends SoftBank's Troubled Listing

12/27/2018 | 06:29am EST

By Kosaku Narioka

TOKYO--One of the world's biggest initial public offerings landed with a thud last week, but the head of the brokerage company that led it says he still thinks SoftBank Group Corp.'s Japanese mobile-phone unit was a good buy.

The SoftBank unit listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 19 and had one of the worst debuts in recent years, closing 15% below the offering price. The offering raised nearly $24 billion, primarily from domestic retail investors, second only to the 2014 listing of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Nomura Holdings Inc.'s brokerage unit sold the most shares to investors among the listing's underwriters, according to regulatory filings, and it took much of the heat from domestic investors who found themselves underwater.

Shares in the mobile unit rose 3.8% on Thursday in a broad market rally to close at Yen1,354 ($12.16), which is still 9.7% below the initial public offering price of Yen1,500.

In an interview, Koji Nagai, group chief executive of Nomura, said the SoftBank mobile unit planned to pay out 85% of profits to shareholders and the shares had a 5% dividend yield based on the offering price. "It's very attractive to hold," he said in an interview.

Mr. Nagai blamed the weak performance on several negative developments in recent weeks. These included rivals' price reductions, questions about the SoftBank parent's ties with Saudi Arabia following the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the mobile unit's reliance on Chinese supplier Huawei Technologies Co. amid U.S.-China trade disputes. Then SoftBank suffered a network outage on Dec. 6.

"There have been so many unfortunate events," Mr. Nagai said.

In a public offering, underwriters weigh demand from investors in setting the offering price. Mr. Nagai declined to comment when asked if it should have been less than Yen1,500.

Tomoichiro Kubota, an analyst at Matsui Securities, said the offering price made SoftBank shares more expensive than its domestic peers relative to earnings. The disappointing opening day could have a longer-term impact by discouraging Japan's cautious investors from participating in future share sales, he said.

"It would have been the best if it energized the securities industry. Unfortunately, it didn't turn out that way," Mr. Kubota said.

Most Japanese households shun stock investing, an issue that has bedeviled Nomura and other brokerages for decades. Mr. Nagai said Japanese stocks were inexpensive after recent falls.

Japanese stocks listed on the first tier of the Tokyo Stock Exchange traded at 1.1 times their book value, or the value of assets minus liabilities, according to data provider Quick. That means that on the whole, investors don't expect Japanese corporate managers to extract much value from their assets.

Mr. Nagai said corporate governance had improved significantly over the past decade and he expected Japanese stocks to recover once stability returns globally.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

