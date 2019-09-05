Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Group Corp    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP

(9984)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank : Issue of the 56th Unsecured Straight Corporate Bond and the 57th Unsecured Straight Corporate Bond (PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

Press Releases 2019

  • Releases, announcements, presentations and other information available from this page and elsewhere on this website were prepared based on information available and views held at the time of preparation and speak only as of the respective dates on which they are filed or used by SoftBank Group Corp. or the applicable group company, as the case may be. Such information is subject to change and may become out-of-date. Such information may also contain forward-looking statements which are by their nature subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Please read legal notices in its entirety prior to viewing any information available on this website.

Back to top

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 03:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
09/05SOFTBANK : Issue of the 56th Unsecured Straight Corporate Bond and the 57th Unse..
PU
09/05ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Trade-deal Hopes, Positive U.S. Economic ..
DJ
09/05Nikkei climbs on upbeat U.S. data, weaker yen; SoftBank Group slips
RE
09/05WeWork mulls slashing IPO valuation as skepticism rises over business model -..
RE
09/05Tech Up on Trade Hopes -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09/05WEWORK MULLS SLASHING IPO VALUATION : sources
RE
09/05SOFTBANK : WeWork Weighs Slashing Valuation by More Than Half Amid IPO Skepticis..
DJ
09/05Mubadala expected to invest in Vision Fund 2 in fourth quarter – source..
RE
09/04ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain As U.S. And China Agree To New Trade Talks
DJ
09/04IPO hopeful WeWork adds woman to board, CEO returns $5.9 million, after backl..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 738 B
EBIT 2020 1 308 B
Net income 2020 1 435 B
Debt 2020 11 147 B
Yield 2020 0,80%
P/E ratio 2020 7,19x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,16x
EV / Sales2021 2,28x
Capitalization 9 929 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7 246,88  JPY
Last Close Price 4 795,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-31.55%91 684
AT&T25.75%261 006
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.28%173 304
NTT DOCOMO INC11.79%84 707
T-MOBILE US22.01%66 314
KDDI CORP10.60%63 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group