SoftBank : Issue of the 56th Unsecured Straight Corporate Bond and the 57th Unsecured Straight Corporate Bond (PDF)

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 9 738 B EBIT 2020 1 308 B Net income 2020 1 435 B Debt 2020 11 147 B Yield 2020 0,80% P/E ratio 2020 7,19x P/E ratio 2021 15,0x EV / Sales2020 2,16x EV / Sales2021 2,28x Capitalization 9 929 B Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 7 246,88 JPY Last Close Price 4 795,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 121% Spread / Average Target 51,1% Spread / Lowest Target 26,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -31.55% 91 684 AT&T 25.75% 261 006 CHINA MOBILE LTD. -11.28% 173 304 NTT DOCOMO INC 11.79% 84 707 T-MOBILE US 22.01% 66 314 KDDI CORP 10.60% 63 349