SOFTBANK GROUP CORP (9984)

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP (9984)
My previous session
News 
News

SoftBank : Japan's SoftBank to lead $700 million funding in U.S. startup Katerra - The Information

01/14/2019 | 11:27pm EST
The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Corp plans to lead another investment round in Katerra that would value the California-based construction company at more than $4 billion, the Information reported on Monday.

The $700 million investment will be led by SoftBank's Vision Fund and will pull Katerra's total equity capital past $2 billion, the Information reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank and Katerra were not immediately available to comment on the report.

SoftBank's technology-focused Vision Fund has multi-billion-dollar investments in U.S. companies, including WeWork and Uber.

Last year, SoftBank had also led Katerra's $850 million Series D round of financing.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 476 B
EBIT 2019 -1 013 000 M
Net income 2019 805 B
Debt 2019 11 563 B
Yield 2019 0,58%
P/E ratio 2019 9,73
P/E ratio 2020 5,98
EV / Sales 2019 2,11x
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Capitalization 8 473 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 13 748  JPY
Spread / Average Target 79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP9.89%80 415
AT&T8.16%219 068
CHINA MOBILE LTD.7.52%210 292
NTT DOCOMO INC6.30%89 414
KDDI CORP2.70%62 590
T-MOBILE US6.76%57 453
