SoftBank : Japan's SoftBank to lead $700 million funding in U.S. startup Katerra - The Information

The $700 million investment will be led by SoftBank's Vision Fund and will pull Katerra's total equity capital past $2 billion, the Information reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank and Katerra were not immediately available to comment on the report.

SoftBank's technology-focused Vision Fund has multi-billion-dollar investments in U.S. companies, including WeWork and Uber.

Last year, SoftBank had also led Katerra's $850 million Series D round of financing.

