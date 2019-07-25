SoftBank : Launch of SoftBank Vision Fund 2 (PDF)

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 9 719 B EBIT 2020 1 246 B Net income 2020 1 310 B Debt 2020 12 693 B Yield 2020 0,60% P/E ratio 2020 9,54x P/E ratio 2021 16,3x EV / Sales2020 2,44x EV / Sales2021 2,41x Capitalization 10 973 B Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 7 211,88 JPY Last Close Price 5 604,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 89,2% Spread / Average Target 28,7% Spread / Lowest Target 7,96% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -20.00% 99 724 AT&T 16.47% 242 818 CHINA MOBILE LTD. -8.26% 179 900 NTT DOCOMO INC 9.18% 81 473 T-MOBILE US 26.73% 68 865 KDDI CORP 11.37% 58 339