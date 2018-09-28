SoftBank : Launches World's First Experimental Services in Commercial Environment Using NIDD Technology for NB-IoT

SoftBank Corp. (“SoftBank”) today announced that it has succeeded in
completing the world’s first (*1) connection test in a commercial
environment for NIDD (Non-IP Data Delivery), which has been newly
defined in the 3GPP (*2) for NB-IoT, the LTE communication standard for
IoT devices. Accordingly, SoftBank will solicit service providers and
launch experimental services in a commercial environment.
NIDD is a new technology that enables users to transmit data to IoT
devices without allocating an IP address. By not using an Internet
protocol in transmission, the risk of being subjected to a malicious
attack targeting an IoT device is low, making it possible to build a
highly secure network. Through the elimination of the data such as
header information additionally required in conventional data
communications, the electric power needed for communication is reduced
and, in addition to extending battery life, a broader area can be
covered. Furthermore, by enabling connection on a closed network with
IoT platforms provided by service providers and with external
application servers, it is possible to build a highly secure network
from end to end.
With the introduction of NIDD technology, in addition to the
conventional NB-IoT and Category M1 (Cat. M1) services it currently
provides, for which an IP address is allocated, SoftBank aims to
introduce and commercialize devices tailored to various businesses and
fields such as crime prevention, social infrastructure and agriculture,
making full use of its distinctive features of high security, low power
consumption, and high area coverage.
*1. 3rd Generation Partnership Project: A project for standardizing
mobile communication system specifications
*2. As of September 28,
2018 (according to SoftBank’s investigation)
The following business partners have endorsed the aim of this
introduction of NIDD technology and will cooperate with SoftBank toward
further development of the IoT market.
(in no particular order)
Akira Sakakibara, CTO at Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd. and President of
Microsoft Development Co., Ltd.
“We expect that NIDD technology to
reduce communication load for IoT devices and enables to accelerate
utilization in IoT field especially for those who had difficulty in
conventional condition. As NIDD technology corresponds to open
standards, it can easily connects to Microsoft Azure IoT platform and
enable to implement data management, view and AI features. SoftBank and
Microsoft Japan will continuously contribute to accelerate IoT
technology utilization in every industry.”
Tadashi Okazaki, Head of Solution Architect, Amazon Web Services Japan
K.K.
“Along with the popularization and growth of IoT technology,
absolute security for IoT devices itself is strongly in demand. With the
implementation of NIDD technology which securely connect AWS IoT
platform and peripheral device, we expect to accelerate the
popularization of IoT technology. Low power consumption is one of the
characteristic of NIDD technology. Therefore, we hope to solve long
discussed controversy of IoT devices high power consumptions.”
Vieri Vanghi, vice president, product management, QUALCOMM Europe, Inc.
“We
are pleased to work closely with SoftBank in taking advantage of the
latest LTE technologies to help enable the creation of innovative IoT
products and services, using Qualcomm Technologies’ modem leadership
combined with SoftBank’s IoT network.”
Kenichi Nemoto, Executive Manager, Information Innovations Dept. of
Swing Corporation, and Taro Matsumoto, Vice President of DK Corporation
“Through
the high security, low power consumption and high area coverage achieved
by NIDD, we have high expectations of it as a technology that can
support the promotion of business operations utilizing water smart
meters and various sensors.”
Hassan Ahmed, Chairman & CEO, Affirmed Networks
"SoftBank has
been one of the world’s most innovative operators in the area of IoT as
they recognize the tremendous business value that these new types of
services can deliver to their enterprise customers. Their latest
innovations in the area of NIDD technologies are further evidence of
this commitment and are providing a more secure and efficient solution
for serving the wide range of IoT services that will be deployed over 4G
and 5G networks."
Satoshi Uchiyama, CEO, SB Cloud Corp.
“SoftBank’s introduction of
this new technology makes it possible to connect to the Alibaba Cloud
IoT Platform to transmit data with the high security level that can be
obtained by NB-IoT devices. I expect this to promote further advances in
the use of IoT data in various industries.”
