SoftBank Group Corp.

News 
News

SoftBank : Notice Concerning Status of Share Buyback Program

12/03/2019 | 01:30am EST
Notice Concerning Status of Share Buyback Program

(Share buybacks pursuant to the articles of incorporation in accordance with Article 459,
Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

December 3, 2019
SoftBank Corp.

SoftBank Corp. ('The Company') announces the status of its share buyback program, resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 24, 2019, pursuant to the Company's article of incorporation in accordance with Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan.

Type of shares acquired Common stock
Number of shares acquired 9,656,200 shares
Amount paid for acquisition 14,376,256,400 yen
Period of acquisition November 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019
(based on the dates of contracts being executed)
Method of acquisition Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reference) 1. Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 24, 2019
1. Type of shares to be acquired Common stock
2. Total number of shares to be acquired Up to 46,000,000 shares
(0.96% of total shares outstanding)
3. Total amount to be paid for acquisition Up to JPY 74.0 billion
4. Period of acquisition August 6, 2019 to March 31, 2020
5. Method of acquisition Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2. Cumulative number of treasury stocks acquired as of November 30, 2019 pursuant to the above resolution of the Board of Directors
Total number of acquired shares 42,849,200 shares
Total amount paid for acquisition 64,041,219,400 yen

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 06:29:07 UTC
