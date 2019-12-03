SoftBank : Notice Concerning Status of Share Buyback Program

Notice Concerning Status of Share Buyback Program
(Share buybacks pursuant to the articles of incorporation in accordance with Article 459,
Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan)
December 3, 2019
SoftBank Corp.
SoftBank Corp. ('The Company') announces the status of its share buyback program, resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 24, 2019, pursuant to the Company's article of incorporation in accordance with Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan.
(Reference)
1. Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 24, 2019
|
Type of shares acquired
|
Common stock
|
Number of shares acquired
|
9,656,200 shares
|
Amount paid for acquisition
|
14,376,256,400 yen
|
Period of acquisition
|
November 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019
(based on the dates of contracts being executed)
|
Method of acquisition
|
Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2. Cumulative number of treasury stocks acquired as of November 30, 2019 pursuant to the above resolution of the Board of Directors
|
1. Type of shares to be acquired
|
Common stock
|
2. Total number of shares to be acquired
|
Up to 46,000,000 shares
(0.96% of total shares outstanding)
|
3. Total amount to be paid for acquisition
|
Up to JPY 74.0 billion
|
4. Period of acquisition
|
August 6, 2019 to March 31, 2020
|
5. Method of acquisition
|
Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
Total number of acquired shares
|
42,849,200 shares
|
Total amount paid for acquisition
|
64,041,219,400 yen
