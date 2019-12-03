SoftBank : Notice Concerning Status of Share Buyback Program

(Share buybacks pursuant to the articles of incorporation in accordance with Article 459,

Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

December 3, 2019

SoftBank Corp.

SoftBank Corp. ('The Company') announces the status of its share buyback program, resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 24, 2019, pursuant to the Company's article of incorporation in accordance with Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan.

Type of shares acquired Common stock Number of shares acquired 9,656,200 shares Amount paid for acquisition 14,376,256,400 yen Period of acquisition November 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019

(based on the dates of contracts being executed) Method of acquisition Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

1. Type of shares to be acquired Common stock 2. Total number of shares to be acquired Up to 46,000,000 shares

(0.96% of total shares outstanding) 3. Total amount to be paid for acquisition Up to JPY 74.0 billion 4. Period of acquisition August 6, 2019 to March 31, 2020 5. Method of acquisition Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Total number of acquired shares 42,849,200 shares Total amount paid for acquisition 64,041,219,400 yen