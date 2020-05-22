SoftBank : Notice of Payment of Dividends

May 21, 2020

SoftBank Corp. ('The Company') announces that the Board of Directors, as of May 21, 2020, pursuant to Article 370 of the Companies Act of Japan and Article 23 of the Articles of Incorporation, resolved the distribution of dividend from capital surplus with a record date of March 31, 2020 as follows.

Resolved Latest forecast

(announced on

May 11, 2020) Total amount of

dividends for the fiscal

year ended

March 31, 2019 Record date March 31, 2020 Same as on the left March 31, 2019 Dividend per share JPY 42.50 Same as on the left JPY 37.50 Total dividend JPY 201,499 million - JPY 179,518 million Effective date June 10, 2020 - June 10, 2019 Dividend resource Retained earnings - Retained earnings

The Company considers the return of profits to shareholders to be an important priority along with the increase in corporate value in the mid- to long-term. The Company's dividend policy is to consider performance trends, financial condition and the Company's dividend payout ratio on a comprehensive basis while paying attention to the stability and sustainability of dividends. Based on the above policy, the Company aims to pay stable per-share dividends, with a guideline dividend payout ratio to net income attributable to owners of the Company of approximately 85% on a consolidated basis.

The Company resolved to pay dividends of JPY 42.50 per share at the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, as originally planned.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the Company plans to pay an annual dividend of JPY 86.00 per share, including an interim dividend of JPY 43.00 per share.

Record Date Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 Interim Year-end Total Interim Year-end Total Dividends per

share (JPY) - 37.50 37.50 42.50 42.50 85.00