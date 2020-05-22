Log in
SoftBank : Notice of Payment of Dividends

05/22/2020 | 07:07am EDT
Notice of Payment of Dividends

May 21, 2020
SoftBank Corp.

SoftBank Corp. ('The Company') announces that the Board of Directors, as of May 21, 2020, pursuant to Article 370 of the Companies Act of Japan and Article 23 of the Articles of Incorporation, resolved the distribution of dividend from capital surplus with a record date of March 31, 2020 as follows.

1. Details of Dividend
Resolved Latest forecast
(announced on
May 11, 2020) 		Total amount of
dividends for the fiscal
year ended
March 31, 2019
Record date March 31, 2020 Same as on the left March 31, 2019
Dividend per share JPY 42.50 Same as on the left JPY 37.50
Total dividend JPY 201,499 million - JPY 179,518 million
Effective date June 10, 2020 - June 10, 2019
Dividend resource Retained earnings - Retained earnings
2. Reason

The Company considers the return of profits to shareholders to be an important priority along with the increase in corporate value in the mid- to long-term. The Company's dividend policy is to consider performance trends, financial condition and the Company's dividend payout ratio on a comprehensive basis while paying attention to the stability and sustainability of dividends. Based on the above policy, the Company aims to pay stable per-share dividends, with a guideline dividend payout ratio to net income attributable to owners of the Company of approximately 85% on a consolidated basis.

The Company resolved to pay dividends of JPY 42.50 per share at the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, as originally planned.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the Company plans to pay an annual dividend of JPY 86.00 per share, including an interim dividend of JPY 43.00 per share.

(Reference) Breakdown of annual dividend
Record Date Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
Interim Year-end Total Interim Year-end Total
Dividends per
share (JPY) 		- 37.50 37.50 42.50 42.50 85.00

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 11:06:10 UTC
