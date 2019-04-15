SoftBank : Notice regarding Status of Share Repurchase (Share repurchase under the provisions of SBG's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

Press Releases 2019

April 15, 2019

SoftBank Group Corp.

SoftBank Group Corp. ('SBG') announces the status of the repurchase of its own shares conducted in March 2019 as follows, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3.

(1) Class of shares repurchased: Common stock of SBG (2) Total number of shares repurchased: 10,210,800 (3) Total amount of repurchase: JPY 110,073,226,500 (4) Method of repurchase: Open market purchase through a trust bank (5) Repurchase period: From March 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019 (execution base)

1. Details of the resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 6, 2019

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased: Common stock of SBG (2) Total number of repurchasable shares: 112,000,000 (maximum) (3) Total amount of repurchase: JPY 600 billion (maximum) (4) Method of repurchase: Open market purchase through a trust bank (5) Repurchase period: From February 7, 2019 to January 31, 2020

2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased as of March 31, 2019, based on the resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 6, 2019

(1) Total number of shares repurchased: 36,709,400 (2) Total amount of repurchase: JPY 384,068,474,800