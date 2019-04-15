Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Group Corp    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP

(9984)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank : Notice regarding Status of Share Repurchase (Share repurchase under the provisions of SBG's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 03:13am EDT

Press Releases 2019

April 15, 2019
SoftBank Group Corp.

SoftBank Group Corp. ('SBG') announces the status of the repurchase of its own shares conducted in March 2019 as follows, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3.

(1) Class of shares repurchased: Common stock of SBG
(2) Total number of shares repurchased: 10,210,800
(3) Total amount of repurchase: JPY 110,073,226,500
(4) Method of repurchase: Open market purchase through a trust bank
(5) Repurchase period: From March 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019 (execution base)

1. Details of the resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 6, 2019

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased: Common stock of SBG
(2) Total number of repurchasable shares: 112,000,000 (maximum)
(3) Total amount of repurchase: JPY 600 billion (maximum)
(4) Method of repurchase: Open market purchase through a trust bank
(5) Repurchase period: From February 7, 2019 to January 31, 2020

2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased as of March 31, 2019, based on the resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 6, 2019

(1) Total number of shares repurchased: 36,709,400
(2) Total amount of repurchase: JPY 384,068,474,800
  • Releases, announcements, presentations and other information available from this page and elsewhere on this website were prepared based on information available and views held at the time of preparation and speak only as of the respective dates on which they are filed or used by SoftBank Group Corp. or the applicable group company, as the case may be. Such information is subject to change and may become out-of-date. Such information may also contain forward-looking statements which are by their nature subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Please read legal notices in its entirety prior to viewing any information available on this website.

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 07:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
03:13aSOFTBANK : Notice regarding Status of Share Repurchase (Share repurchase under t..
PU
01:31aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Race To Gains On Renewed Trade-deal Hopes
DJ
04/13SOFTBANK : Valuation Stalls For Uber-Invested Didi Chuxing
DJ
04/13LYFT : Uber Slows Down in Traffic on Its Way to IPO
DJ
04/12SOFTBANK : Factbox - SoftBank's transportation bets
RE
04/12Inside SoftBank's push to rule the road
RE
04/12SOFTBANK : picking its battles with U.S. national security committee
RE
04/11SoftBank holds back on 5G investment as licenses awarded
AQ
04/11Uber Pursues Lower Valuation After Lyft -- WSJ
DJ
04/09SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Announces Initial Executive Investment Team for $5 Billio..
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 488 B
EBIT 2019 1 228 B
Net income 2019 1 268 B
Debt 2019 10 566 B
Yield 2019 0,39%
P/E ratio 2019 9,91
P/E ratio 2020 9,04
EV / Sales 2019 2,44x
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
Capitalization 12 630 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13 751  JPY
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP63.81%107 456
AT&T12.82%234 564
CHINA MOBILE LTD.3.43%202 318
NTT DOCOMO INC-4.79%68 322
T-MOBILE US15.88%62 066
KDDI CORP-7.42%54 614
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About