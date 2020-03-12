SoftBank : Resolution regarding Share Repurchase (Share repurchase under the provisions of SBG's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan) (PDF)

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 9 690 B EBIT 2020 796 B Net income 2020 780 B Debt 2020 14 090 B Yield 2020 0,99% P/E ratio 2020 10,1x P/E ratio 2021 17,0x EV / Sales2020 2,30x EV / Sales2021 2,31x Capitalization 8 211 B Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 6 761,15 JPY Last Close Price 3 964,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 107% Spread / Average Target 70,6% Spread / Lowest Target 40,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President Yoshimitsu Goto CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer Ken Miyauchi Director Yun Ma Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -2.06% 83 439 AT&T -11.67% 247 608 CHINA MOBILE LIMITED -1.37% 151 661 NTT DOCOMO, INC. -0.09% 89 214 T-MOBILE US 10.24% 74 082 KDDI CORPORATION 1.57% 68 110