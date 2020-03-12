Log in
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank : Resolution regarding Share Repurchase (Share repurchase under the provisions of SBG's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan) (PDF)

03/12/2020 | 08:23pm EDT

Press Releases 2020

  • Releases, announcements, presentations and other information available from this page and elsewhere on this website were prepared based on information available and views held at the time of preparation and speak only as of the respective dates on which they are filed or used by SoftBank Group Corp. or the applicable group company, as the case may be. Such information is subject to change and may become out-of-date. Such information may also contain forward-looking statements which are by their nature subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Please read legal notices in its entirety prior to viewing any information available on this website.

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 00:22:09 UTC
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
08:23pSOFTBANK : Resolution regarding Share Repurchase (Share repurchase under the pro..
PU
03/06South Korea passes bill limiting Softbank-backed ride-hailing service Tada
RE
03/06Sovereign wealth fund appetite for investing in start-ups wanes
RE
03/05Elliott Management Reaches Truce In Battle Over Bank of East Asia -- WSJ
DJ
03/05SOFTBANK : to launch super-fast 5G services on March 27
AQ
03/04Japan's Softbank Corp to start 5G service from March 27
RE
03/04South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang stretched by order surge as coronavirus ..
RE
03/04SoftBank Moves Into Chinese Real Estate -- WSJ
DJ
03/03EXCLUSIVE : SoftBank-backed CloudMinds blocked from exporting U.S. tech to China
RE
03/03SoftBank CEO hosts 'pre-IPO summit' in New York as he courts investors
RE
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 690 B
EBIT 2020 796 B
Net income 2020 780 B
Debt 2020 14 090 B
Yield 2020 0,99%
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,30x
EV / Sales2021 2,31x
Capitalization 8 211 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 6 761,15  JPY
Last Close Price 3 964,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 70,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Ken Miyauchi Director
Yun Ma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-2.06%83 439
AT&T-11.67%247 608
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-1.37%151 661
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-0.09%89 214
T-MOBILE US10.24%74 082
KDDI CORPORATION1.57%68 110
