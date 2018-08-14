SoftBank : Robert Townsend to Join SoftBank Group as Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President

SoftBank Group Corp. (“SoftBank”) today announced that Robert Townsend,
current co-chair of Morrison & Foerster's Global M&A Practice Group,
will join SoftBank as Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President of
SoftBank, and Chief Legal Officer of SoftBank Group International,
effective September 17, 2018.
Mr. Townsend will be based in SoftBank’s Silicon Valley office and
report to Masayoshi Son, Chairman & CEO of SoftBank, and Marcelo Claure,
Director, Executive Vice President COO of SoftBank and CEO of SoftBank
Group International. In this newly created role, Mr. Townsend will be
responsible for leading SoftBank’s legal, compliance operations and
corporate governance program on a global basis.
“Rob has been a trusted partner and valued advisor for many years,” said
Mr. Son. “We are very pleased he has agreed to join SoftBank as we
transition the company into a leading global investment firm focused on
the technologies that will drive the next phase of the information
revolution.”
Mr. Claure added, “Rob’s extensive experience and proven track record of
advising global companies, as well as his deep involvement in the
SoftBank Group’s largest and most complex transactions over many years,
make him the perfect choice to serve SoftBank and its global portfolio
of companies.”
Over the course of his thirty-year career, Mr. Townsend has established
a track record of advising the world’s top companies through their most
complicated and demanding transactions. Since joining Morrison &
Foerster in 1984, he has represented clients in hundreds of public and
private company acquisitions, strategic alliances, and financings,
including numerous multi-billion dollar transactions, across a wide
range of industries. Mr. Townsend’s clients have included some of the
world’s leading technology, media and telecom companies. Mr. Townsend
regularly advises on complex cross-border transactions, particularly
those involving Japan, where he practiced for six years and served as
Managing Partner from 1994 to 1996. In particular, Mr. Townsend has
worked closely with SoftBank over the last several years to complete
numerous transactions, including Sprint’s proposed merger with T-Mobile,
as well as SoftBank’s acquisitions of ARM Holdings and Sprint Nextel.
Mr. Townsend is widely recognized as one of the top global M&A advisors
by leading independent authorities. He is recommended as a leading
lawyer in Chambers USA, Chambers Global, Legal 500 US, Best Lawyers in
America, and IFLR1000.
About the SoftBank Group
The SoftBank Group is a global technology player that aspires to drive
the Information Revolution. The SoftBank Group is comprised of the
holding company SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO:9984) and its global
portfolio of companies, which includes advanced telecommunications,
internet services, AI, smart robotics, IoT and clean energy technology
providers. In September 2016, Arm Limited, the world's leading
semiconductor IP company, joined the SoftBank Group. In May 2017, the
SoftBank Vision Fund, which invests globally in the businesses and
technologies that will enable the next stage of the Information
Revolution, had its first major close with over USD 93 billion in
committed capital. To learn more, please visit www.softbank.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005705/en/