SoftBank : Valuation Stalls For Uber-Invested Didi Chuxing

04/13/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Yoko Kubota

Not every ride-hailing giant is riding a surge in valuations.

Uber Technologies Inc.'s IPO documents this week provided fresh insights into its Chinese rival Didi Chuxing, another of the world's most valuable ride-hailing companies, but one that has encountered various setbacks over the past year.

Uber said it owns 15.4% in Beijing-headquartered Didi, a stake it acquired after a bruising price war in China several years ago. San Francisco-based Uber said the stake was worth $7.95 billion at the end of 2018, implying a valuation of $51.6 billion for seven-year-old Didi.

The figure is close to where some shares of Didi changed hands in private market transactions in recent months.

A spokeswoman for Didi declined to comment.

The Chinese company previously earned a valuation of $56 billion in late 2017 after it raised $4 billion from investors including SoftBank Group Corp. and an Abu Dhabi state fund.

At the time, Didi's valuation was close to that of Uber. In August, Uber raised more capital that pushed its value up to $76 billion, and is aiming for a market capitalization of as much as $100 billion when it lists, The Wall Street Journal recently reported.

Uber's smaller rival Lyft Inc., meanwhile, earned a market cap of more than $20 billion when it went public last month. Its shares have since fallen below their IPO price, but the company is still worth more than its private valuation when it raised capital in early 2018.

Didi is also a shareholder in Uber, and currently competes with Uber in cities in Latin America and has partnerships or minority stakes in ride-hailing firms in Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The two companies also count SoftBank as a large shareholder.

From 2013 to 2016, Didi and Uber fought a costly battle for market dominance in China. That ended when Didi acquired Uber's China operations and Uber took a one-fifth stake in Didi, which also invested $1 billion in Uber. Since then, Uber's stake in Didi has been diluted by other investors in the Chinese company. Uber previously valued its stake at $5.97 billion in 2016 and didn't revalue it in 2017.

Uber's filing also revealed that the sale of its Chinese operation to Didi has yet to be approved by China's antitrust authorities. Reviews of certain deals can take years in China.

Didi declined to comment on the issue.

Didi's valuation has fallen over the past year in part because of increased government scrutiny in China and incidents that hurt its reputation in the country, according to market participants, who say that has damped the company's growth prospects.

After two female passengers were murdered in the space of three months last year, Didi said it would beef up safety measures. It also vowed to hire 1,000 Communist Party members as role models of customer service.

In February, Didi's president told employees that the company plans to lay off about 2,000 employees, or 15% of its workforce.

Didi is largely focused on the Chinese market and has less of a competitive edge globally compared with Uber, said Shen Meng, director at investment bank Chanson & Co. He added, however, that investors are less concerned about short-term profits or losses and may care more about the potential for the ride-hailing company to extract value from its troves of user data.

Stella Yifan Xie contributed to this article.

Write to Yoko Kubota at yoko.kubota@wsj.com

