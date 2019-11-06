Log in
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

SoftBank : Vision Fund Won't Alter Its Investment Strategy, CFO Says

0
11/06/2019 | 08:35pm EST

By Katie Roof

Despite missteps and public contrition by its chief executive, Masayoshi Son, SoftBank Group Corp.'s Vision Fund will do little to change its investment strategy, the fund's finance chief said.

"Nothing's changed," Navneet Govil, chief financial officer for SoftBank's Vision Fund, said in an interview.

The investment fund reported a nearly $9 billion operating loss last quarter, and wrote down the value of it its investments in WeWork and Uber Technologies Inc. and about 20 other portfolio companies. SoftBank reported a $6.4 billion loss in the latest quarter.

"This is clearly a challenging and difficult quarter for us," said Mr. Govil.

SoftBank doesn't have outside commitments for its second Vision Fund yet, Mr. Govil said. Limited partners and other prospective investors wanted to "see how the WeWork situation unfolded" before making additional investments, he said.

Write to Katie Roof at katie.roof@wsj.com

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 795 B
EBIT 2020 1 207 B
Net income 2020 1 238 B
Debt 2020 11 008 B
Yield 2020 0,89%
P/E ratio 2020 7,23x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,04x
EV / Sales2021 2,11x
Capitalization 8 952 B
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6 816,06  JPY
Last Close Price 4 322,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 145%
Spread / Average Target 57,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-38.30%81 489
AT&T37.25%286 137
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-14.04%168 738
NTT DOCOMO, INC.23.67%90 978
T-MOBILE US28.08%69 704
KDDI CORPORATION23.12%67 834
