SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/01
4608 JPY   -0.54%
02:48aSOFTBANK : WeWork Founder Neumann Sues SoftBank
DJ
05/02SOFTBANK : to offer coronavirus antibody tests for all employees
AQ
04/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Another batch of earnings reports
News 
SoftBank : WeWork Founder Neumann Sues SoftBank

SoftBank : WeWork Founder Neumann Sues SoftBank

05/05/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Maria Armental

WeWork's co-founder and former chief executive Adam Neumann sued SoftBank Group Corp., accusing the Japanese technology group of breaking a key provision of a deal that gave SoftBank control of the shared-office-space company.

The civil complaint, filed in Delaware's Chancery Court, is the latest legal tussle over SoftBank's multibillion-dollar rescue of We Co., the parent of WeWork, and caps the dramatic falling out of SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son and Mr. Neumann.

Tokyo-based SoftBank in April terminated an offer to pay up to $3 billion for shares in WeWork, saying conditions to complete the stock sale weren't met by an April 1 deadline. As part of that deal, which led to Mr. Neumann's ouster from the company's board, Mr. Neumann had the right to sell up to $970 million in stock to SoftBank.

SoftBank, in backing out of the deal, cited "multiple, new and significant pending criminal and civil investigations" that it said began after the October deal. SoftBank said authorities, without specifying which authorities, had requested information about WeWork's financing activities and its business dealings with Mr. Neumann.

Mr. Neumann says SoftBank's decision was motivated by its own precarious financial position and taken after failing to secure permission from Mr. Neumann and others to change the timing of the tender offer.

SoftBank late last month said it expected to book a $8.4 billion loss for the year ended in March after it backed loans for the shared-office company.

SoftBank's chief legal officer Rob Townsend called the claims meritless and said that "SoftBank had no obligation to complete the tender offer in which Mr. Neumann -- the biggest beneficiary -- sought to sell nearly $1 billion in stock."

WeWork declined to comment, as did a representative for a WeWork special committee that has also sued SoftBank over the deal.

We Co., which had been valued at $47 billion in a fundraising exercise with SoftBank, scrapped plans to list in the public markets last year as investors questioned the actual value of the company and raised concerns about its corporate governance, including Mr. Neumann's leadership.

WeWork, which was already losing money before work-from-home orders tied to the coronavirus pandemic, has been forced to lay off workers and restructure leases to stay afloat.

Maureen Farrell contributed to this article.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

